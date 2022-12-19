Advanced search
    BWAY   IL0011007189

BRAINSWAY LTD.

(BWAY)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-14
3.392 ILS   +3.19%
BrainsWay : Q3 2022

12/19/2022 | 01:42pm EST
BRAINSWAY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. dollars in thousands

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

49,352

$

16,921

Short-term deposits

271

40,428

Trade receivables, net

5,598

6,332

Inventory

3,235

-

Other current assets

1,736

1,766

60,192

65,447

Non-Current Assets

System components

2,036

4,463

Leased systems, net

3,557

3,813

Other property and equipment

1,018

1,055

Other long-term assets

863

954

7,474

10,285

$

67,666

$

75,732

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Trade payables

$

1,286

$

1,103

Deferred revenue

2,483

2,195

Liability in respect of research and development grants

1,095

978

Other accounts payable

3,927

4,792

8,791

9,068

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

4,250

3,419

Liability in respect of research and development grants

5,715

5,921

9,965

9,340

Equity

Share capital

363

362

Share premium

137,944

137,566

Share-based payment reserve

6,029

5,340

Currency Translation Adjustments

(2,188)

(2,188)

Accumulated deficit

(93,238)

(83,756)

48,910

57,324

$

67,666

$

75,732

BRAINSWAY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)

For the three months ended

For the nine months

September 30,

ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues

$

5,168

$

8,061

$

21,144

$

21,187

Cost of revenues

1,341

1,930

5,400

4,693

Gross profit

3,827

6,131

15,744

16,494

Research and development expenses, net

2,220

1,786

5,527

4,361

Selling and marketing expenses

4,751

4,042

13,449

11,362

General and administrative expenses

1,726

1,536

5,128

4,318

Total operating expenses

8,697

7,364

24,104

20,041

Operating loss

(4,870)

(1,233)

(8,360)

(3,547)

Finance expense, net

(99)

(360)

(752)

(1,041)

Loss before income taxes

(4,969)

(1,593)

(9,112)

(4,588)

Income taxes

70

211

370

527

Net loss and total comprehensive loss

$

(5,039)

$

(1,804)

$

(9,482)

$

(5,115)

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.15)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.29)

$

(0.17)

BRAINSWAY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Total comprehensive loss

$

(5,039)

$

(1,804)

$

(9,482)

$

(5,115)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Adjustments to profit or loss items:

Depreciation and amortization

160

109

457

390

Depreciation of leased systems

244

279

735

859

Impairments and disposals

183

405

416

885

Finance expenses, net

99

360

752

1,041

Cost of share based payment

339

394

1,121

1,477

Income taxes

70

211

370

527

Total adjustments to reconcile loss

1,095

1,758

3,851

5,179

Changes in asset and liability items:

Increase (decrease) in trade receivables

1,770

(656)

635

(1,787)

Decrease in inventory

(846)

-

(2,952)

-

Increase (decrease) in other accounts receivable

(340)

107

(658)

(892)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(392)

222

169

136

Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable

461

(395)

(433)

(595)

Increase in deferred revenues and other liabilities

835

227

1,103

439

Total changes in asset and liability

1,488

(495)

(2,136)

(2,699)

Cash paid and received during the period for:

Interest paid

(10)

(16)

(34)

(46)

Interest received

313

2

620

4

Income taxes paid

(70)

-

(336)

(12)

Total cash paid and received during the period

233

(14)

250

(54)

Net cash used in operating activities:

(2,223)

(555)

(7,517)

(2,689)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Proceeds from (purchase of) property and equipment and system components, net

108

(145)

1,508

(1,062)

Withdrawal of (investment in) short-term deposits, net

-

-

40,254

(40,000)

Investment in long-term deposits, net

(15)

(1)

(20)

(12)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

93

(146)

41,742

(41,074)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Repayment of liability in respect of research and development grants

(479)

-

(977)

(373)

Receipt of government grants

9

302

15

469

Repayment of lease liability

(162)

(133)

(460)

(360)

Issuance of share capital, net

(53)

-

(52)

42,260

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(685)

169

(1,474)

41,996

Exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents

(7)

(81)

(320)

(211)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,822)

(613)

32,431

(1,978)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

52,174

15,596

16,921

16,961

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

49,352

$

14,983

$

49,352

$

14,983

(a) Significant non cash transactions:

Recognition of new lease liability and right-of-use

117

404

240

587

Disclaimer

Brainsway Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 17:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
