BrainsWay : Q3 2022
BRAINSWAY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
49,352
$
16,921
Short-term deposits
271
40,428
Trade receivables, net
5,598
6,332
Inventory
3,235
-
Other current assets
1,736
1,766
60,192
65,447
Non-Current Assets
System components
2,036
4,463
Leased systems, net
3,557
3,813
Other property and equipment
1,018
1,055
Other long-term assets
863
954
7,474
10,285
$
67,666
$
75,732
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Trade payables
$
1,286
$
1,103
Deferred revenue
2,483
2,195
Liability in respect of research and development grants
1,095
978
Other accounts payable
3,927
4,792
8,791
9,068
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
4,250
3,419
Liability in respect of research and development grants
5,715
5,921
9,965
9,340
Equity
Share capital
363
362
Share premium
137,944
137,566
Share-based payment reserve
6,029
5,340
Currency Translation Adjustments
(2,188)
(2,188)
Accumulated deficit
(93,238)
(83,756)
48,910
57,324
$
67,666
$
75,732
BRAINSWAY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
For the three months ended
For the nine months
September 30,
ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$
5,168
$
8,061
$
21,144
$
21,187
Cost of revenues
1,341
1,930
5,400
4,693
Gross profit
3,827
6,131
15,744
16,494
Research and development expenses, net
2,220
1,786
5,527
4,361
Selling and marketing expenses
4,751
4,042
13,449
11,362
General and administrative expenses
1,726
1,536
5,128
4,318
Total operating expenses
8,697
7,364
24,104
20,041
Operating loss
(4,870)
(1,233)
(8,360)
(3,547)
Finance expense, net
(99)
(360)
(752)
(1,041)
Loss before income taxes
(4,969)
(1,593)
(9,112)
(4,588)
Income taxes
70
211
370
527
Net loss and total comprehensive loss
$
(5,039)
$
(1,804)
$
(9,482)
$
(5,115)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.15)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.29)
$
(0.17)
BRAINSWAY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Total comprehensive loss
$
(5,039)
$
(1,804)
$
(9,482)
$
(5,115)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Adjustments to profit or loss items:
Depreciation and amortization
160
109
457
390
Depreciation of leased systems
244
279
735
859
Impairments and disposals
183
405
416
885
Finance expenses, net
99
360
752
1,041
Cost of share based payment
339
394
1,121
1,477
Income taxes
70
211
370
527
Total adjustments to reconcile loss
1,095
1,758
3,851
5,179
Changes in asset and liability items:
Increase (decrease) in trade receivables
1,770
(656)
635
(1,787)
Decrease in inventory
(846)
-
(2,952)
-
Increase (decrease) in other accounts receivable
(340)
107
(658)
(892)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(392)
222
169
136
Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable
461
(395)
(433)
(595)
Increase in deferred revenues and other liabilities
835
227
1,103
439
Total changes in asset and liability
1,488
(495)
(2,136)
(2,699)
Cash paid and received during the period for:
Interest paid
(10)
(16)
(34)
(46)
Interest received
313
2
620
4
Income taxes paid
(70)
-
(336)
(12)
Total cash paid and received during the period
233
(14)
250
(54)
Net cash used in operating activities:
(2,223)
(555)
(7,517)
(2,689)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from (purchase of) property and equipment and system components, net
108
(145)
1,508
(1,062)
Withdrawal of (investment in) short-term deposits, net
-
-
40,254
(40,000)
Investment in long-term deposits, net
(15)
(1)
(20)
(12)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
93
(146)
41,742
(41,074)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of liability in respect of research and development grants
(479)
-
(977)
(373)
Receipt of government grants
9
302
15
469
Repayment of lease liability
(162)
(133)
(460)
(360)
Issuance of share capital, net
(53)
-
(52)
42,260
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(685)
169
(1,474)
41,996
Exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents
(7)
(81)
(320)
(211)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(2,822)
(613)
32,431
(1,978)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
52,174
15,596
16,921
16,961
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
49,352
$
14,983
$
49,352
$
14,983
(a) Significant non cash transactions:
Recognition of new lease liability and right-of-use
117
404
240
587
Sales 2022
27,4 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-13,6 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
32,3 M
32,3 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,13x
Nbr of Employees
118
Free-Float
80,1%
