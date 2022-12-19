BrainsWay : Q3 2022

For the nine months ended

For the three months ended

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Adjustments to profit or loss items:

Changes in asset and liability items:

Increase (decrease) in other accounts receivable

Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable

Increase in deferred revenues and other liabilities

Total changes in asset and liability

Cash paid and received during the period for:

Total cash paid and received during the period

Net cash used in operating activities:

Proceeds from (purchase of) property and equipment and system components, net

Withdrawal of (investment in) short-term deposits, net

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

Repayment of liability in respect of research and development grants

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

52,174

15,596

16,921