  Homepage
  Equities
  Israel
  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  BrainsWay Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    BWAY   IL0011007189

BRAINSWAY LTD.

(BWAY)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BrainsWay : Completion of Exchange Offer (Form 6-K)

06/03/2021 | 09:33am EDT
Completion of Exchange Offer

On May 4, 2021, BrainsWay Ltd. (the 'Company') commenced a tender offer to exchange eligible options ('Eligible Options') to purchase Ordinary Shares of the Company, par value NIS 0.04 per ordinary share, for replacement options to purchase Ordinary Shares ('New Options'), with modified terms pursuant to the Offer to Exchange Eligible Options for New Options, dated May 4, 2021 (the 'Exchange Offer'). The Exchange Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Pursuant to the Exchange Offer, the Company accepted for cancellation Eligible Options to purchase an aggregate of 1,371,500 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 93.06% of the total Ordinary Shares underlying the Eligible Options. On June 2, 2021, following the expiration of the Exchange Offer, the Company granted New Options to purchase 1,371,500Ordinary Shares of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Offer and the Company's 2014 Share Incentive Plan, as amended by our Amended and Restated 2019 Share Incentive Plan (together, the 'Plan'). The exercise price per Ordinary Share of the New Options granted pursuant to the Exchange Offer is US$4.675 (NIS15.26 based on January 25, 2021 US$/NIS exchange rate of 1/3.265) (being the closing price per American Depositary Share ('ADS') of the Company, as reported on Nasdaq on January 25, 2021, the last day of trading prior to the approval of the Exchange Offer by the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of the Company), divided by 2 to reflect the exercise price per Ordinary Share (the 'Initial Board Approval Date Price'). Each New Option has the same expiration date, vesting schedule and other terms (other than exercise price) as the Eligible Option exchanged therefor.

This Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-8 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 22, 2019 (Registration No. 333-230979) and its Registration Statement on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 4, 2020 (Registration No. 333-248601).

Disclaimer

Brainsway Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 13:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,92 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 182 M 182 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart BRAINSWAY LTD.
Duration : Period :
BrainsWay Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher R. von Jako President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Areglado Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Zacut Chairman
Yiftach Roth Chief Scientific Officer
Aron Tendler Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAINSWAY LTD.56.22%182
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-3.56%176 552
DANAHER CORPORATION8.94%172 621
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.42%97 281
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.13.38%92 018
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG7.62%62 028