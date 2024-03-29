UNITED STATES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

GLOSSARY OF TERMS EXHIBIT INDEX

Introduction

Unless the context otherwise requires, all references to "BrainsWay," "we," "us," "our," the "Company" and similar designations refer to BrainsWay Ltd., a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the State of Israel, and its consolidated subsidiaries. The term "including" means "including but not limited to", whether or not explicitly so stated. The "BrainsWay" name and design logo are our registered trademarks. BrainsWay also asserts all rights, including but not limited to trademark, with respect to the term "Deep TMS." Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks, and trade names referred to in this Annual Report are without the ® and TM symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, service marks, and trade names. This Annual Report contains additional trademarks, service marks, and trade names of others, which are the property of their respective owners. All trademarks, service marks, and trade names appearing in this Annual Report are, to our knowledge, the property of their respective owners. We do not intend our use or display of other companies' trademarks, service marks or trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.

Financial and Other Information

The term "NIS" refers to New Israeli Shekels, the lawful currency of the State of Israel, the terms "dollar", "US$", "$" or "U.S." refer to U.S. dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America. Our functional and presentation currency is the U.S. dollar. Unless otherwise indicated, U.S. dollar amounts herein (other than amounts originally receivable or payable in dollars) have been translated for the convenience of the reader from the original NIS amounts at the representative rate of exchange as of December 31, 2023 ($1 = NIS 3.627). The dollar amounts presented should not be construed as representing amounts that are receivable or payable in dollars or convertible into dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Foreign currency transactions in currencies other than U.S. dollars are translated in this Annual Report into U.S. dollars using exchange rates in effect at the date of the transactions.

Statistical Information

This Annual Report includes statistics and other data relating to markets, market sizes, and other industry data pertaining to our business that we have obtained from industry publications, surveys, and other information available to us. Industry publications and surveys generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Market data and statistics are inherently predictive, speculative and are not necessarily reflective of actual market conditions. Such statistics are based on market research, which itself is based on sampling and subjective judgments by both the researchers and the respondents, including judgments about what types of products and transactions should be included in the relevant market. In addition, the value of comparisons of statistics for different markets is limited by many factors, including that (i) the markets are defined differently, (ii) the underlying information was gathered by different methods, and (iii) different assumptions were applied in compiling the data. Likewise, market size calculations and definitions are based on shifting and sometimes limited assumptions, including but not limited to relating to pricing models for our products. Accordingly, the market statistics included in this Annual Report should be viewed with caution. We believe that information from these industry publications included in this Annual Report is reliable.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some of the statements under the sections entitled "Item 3. Key Information - Risk Factors," "Item 4. Information on the Company," "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and elsewhere in this Annual Report may include forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms including "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition, the sections of this Annual Report entitled "Item 4. Information on the Company" contain information obtained from independent industry and other sources that we may not have independently validated. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Unless we are required to do so under U.S. federal securities laws or other applicable laws, we do not intend to update or revise any forward- looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

● market perception and acceptance of Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or Deep TMS™, technology ("Deep TMS") and patient satisfaction with the effectiveness and benefits of Deep TMS;

● availability of reimbursement from third-party payors, including insurance companies and Medicare;

● the adequacy of our existing capital to meet our future capital requirements;

● our ability to commercialize Deep TMS, including internationally, by ourselves or through third-party distributors;

● our ability to develop enhancements to our Deep TMS system through our research and development efforts;

● our reliance on third parties to conduct our clinical trials and manufacture our product candidates for clinical testing;

● our ability to complete and obtain favorable results from existing clinical trials, and to launch and successfully complete new clinical trials, for Deep TMS indications;

● our ability to obtain and comply with regulatory approvals of Deep TMS and enhancements to our Deep TMS system on our anticipated time frames, or at all;

● our ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property, including intellectual property licensed to us; and

● our ability to operate within the changing market conditions caused by global pandemics, geopolitical instability, wars, economic downturns and disrupted supply chains.

ITEM 1.

IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS

Not applicable.

1

ITEM 2.

OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE

Not applicable.

ITEM 3.

KEY INFORMATION

A. [Reserved]

B. Capitalization and Indebtedness

Not applicable.

C.

Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds

Not applicable.

D.

Risk Factors

You should carefully consider the risks we describe below, in addition to the other information set forth elsewhere in this Annual Report, including our financial statements and the related notes beginning on page F-1. The risks and uncertainties described below in this Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 are not the only risks facing us. We may face additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial. Any of the risks described below or incorporated by reference in this Form 20-F, and any such additional risks, could materially adversely affect our reputation, business, financial condition or results of operations.

Summary of Risk Factors

The following is a summary of some of the principal risks we face. The list below is not exhaustive, and investors should read this "Risk Factors" section in full.

Financial Condition and Capital Requirement Risks

· We have a history of operating losses. We may incur additional losses in the future and may never be profitable and we cannot ensure that our existing capital will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements.

Business, Economic and Industry risks

· Our success depends on Deep TMS as a safe treatment option for patients, as well as market perception and acceptance of TMS generally.

· Our long-term growth depends on our ability to increase market penetration and further commercialize Deep TMS, as well as develop enhancements and features to the Deep TMS system through our research and development efforts. If we fail to do so, we may be unable to achieve future growth.

· We operate in a very competitive environment and if we are unable to compete successfully against our existing or potential competitors, our revenues and operating results may be negatively affected.

· We are dependent on physicians and if we are unable to adequately train physicians and other treatment providers and operators or if they use the Deep TMS inadequately, we may be unable to achieve our expected growth.

· Failure to secure or maintain adequate coverage and reimbursement of our Deep TMS system for the currently authorized indications and other indications for which we obtain FDA authorization in the future, if any, may make physicians reluctant to use or recommend Deep TMS and have a material adverse effect on our sales, results of operations, and financial condition.

· We rely on third-parties, including suppliers for some components used in manufacturing our Deep TMS products, distributors to market and promote our products internationally and third-parties to conduct our clinical trials, which exposes us to uncertainty and instability.

· Clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, which may delay or cause us to abandon the development of Deep TMS for additional indications.

· Our collaboration arrangements may not be successful, which could adversely affect our ability to develop and commercialize our products.

· We bear the risk of product liability lawsuits and warranty claims which might harm our business, exceed our insurance policy coverage and we may not have enough funds to cover such claims or lawsuits damages.

· Our operations could be affected in the event of further geopolitical instability, war, global pandemic or other outbreaks, supply chain disruptions, unfavorable market or political conditions or other outbreaks or other negative global trends or disruptions.

· Our reliance on the use of technology may adversely affect our business if we become subject to cyber-terrorism or other compromises and shut-downs or if we experience significant disruptions in our information technology systems, and security and privacy breaches may expose us to liability and harm our reputation and business.

· We may seek to grow our business through acquisitions or investments in new or complementary businesses, products or technologies, and/or through the licensing of products or technologies from third parties. The failure to manage acquisitions, investments, licenses or other strategic alliances, or the failure to integrate them with our existing business, could harm our business.

Government Regulatory Risks

· Our products and operations are subject to extensive government regulation and oversight both in the United States and abroad, and our failure to comply with applicable requirements or to obtain and/or maintain needed clearances could harm our business.

2

· Our products must be manufactured in accordance with federal and state regulations, and we could be forced to recall our installed systems or terminate production if we fail to comply with these regulations.

· If treatment guidelines for the clinical conditions we are targeting change or the standard of care evolves, we may need to redesign and seek new marketing authorization from the FDA for one or more of our products.

· The misuse or off-label use of Deep TMS may harm our reputation in the marketplace, result in injuries that lead to product liability suits or result in costly investigations, fines or sanctions by regulatory bodies, particularly if we are deemed to have engaged in the promotion of these uses, any of which could be costly to our business.

· Deep TMS may cause or contribute to adverse medical events that we are required to report to the FDA, and if we fail to do so, we would be subject to sanctions that could harm our reputation, business, financial condition, and results of operations. The discovery of serious safety issues with our products, or a recall of our products either voluntarily or at the direction of the FDA or another governmental authority, could have a negative impact on us.

· If we or our distributors do not obtain and maintain international regulatory registrations or approvals for Deep TMS, we will be unable to market and sell our products outside of the United States.

· We are subject to certain federal, state, and foreign fraud and abuse laws, health information privacy and security laws, and transparency laws, which, if violated, could subject us to substantial penalties. Additionally, any challenge to or investigation into our practices under these laws could cause adverse publicity and be costly to respond to, and thus could harm our business.

· Healthcare policy changes, including legislation reforming the U.S. healthcare system, could harm our cash flows, financial condition, and results of operations.

Intellectual Property Risks

· We depend on our intellectual property, and our future success is dependent on our ability to protect our intellectual property and not infringe on the rights of others.

· The lives of our patents may not be sufficient to effectively protect our products and business.

· Our right to the essential intellectual property upon which the Deep TMS technology is based results from in-license agreements with government agencies and research institutions, the termination of which would prevent us from commercializing Deep TMS.

· Our license agreements for our critical patents and related intellectual property impose significant monetary obligations and other requirements that may adversely affect our ability to successfully execute our business plan.

· The key patents that underlie Deep TMS technology are subject to the U.S. government's royalty free usage rights on a worldwide basis for any discovery based on such patents, which may have unexpected, adverse consequences upon the market for our product.

· If we are unable to protect the confidentiality of our trade secrets or know-how, such proprietary information may be used by others to compete against us.

· Legal proceedings or third-party claims of intellectual property infringement and other challenges may require us to spend substantial time and money and could prevent us from developing or commercializing Deep TMS.

Foreign Country Risks

· The Israeli government grants that we have received require us to meet several conditions and may restrict our ability to manufacture our Deep TMS systems and transfer relevant know-how outside of Israel and require us to pay royalties and satisfy specified conditions, including increased royalties if we manufacture our Deep TMS systems outside of Israel or payment of a redemption fee if we transfer relevant know-how outside of Israel.

· We have manufacturing, assembly and other significant functions which are located in Israel and, therefore, our business and operations may be adversely affected by political, economic and military conditions in Israel.

· Exchange rate fluctuations between the U.S. dollar, the New Israeli Shekel and other foreign currencies may negatively affect our future revenues.

· The price of the ADSs may be volatile and may fluctuate due to factors beyond our control.

· The significant share ownership position of several of our officers, directors, and entities affiliated with certain of our directors may limit your ability to influence corporate matters.

Risks Related to our Financial Condition and Capital Requirements

We have a history of operating losses. We may incur additional losses in the future and may never be profitable and we cannot ensure that our existing capital will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements.

We have incurred net losses since our inception, largely reflecting research and development, general and administrative expenses, and sales and marketing expenses. We have experienced net losses of $4.2 million and $13.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. As a result of ongoing losses, as of December 31, 2023, we had an accumulated deficit of $101.3 million. While we have sold and leased Deep TMS systems and/or installed Deep TMS Systems under revenue generating pay-per-use models in various markets over the last few years, we may continue to incur significant sales and marketing, product development, regulatory and other expenses as we continue to pursue our commercialization efforts to increase adoption of Deep TMS and expand existing relationships with our customers, to obtain regulatory clearances or approvals for Deep TMS in additional countries and for additional indications, and to develop new enhancements or features to our existing Deep TMS systems. The net losses we may incur may fluctuate significantly from period to period. We will need to generate additional revenues and to carefully manage our expenses to achieve and sustain profitability on an annual basis, and even if we achieve profitability, we cannot be sure that we will remain profitable for any substantial period of time. A failure to achieve or maintain profitability on an annual basis could negatively impact the value of our shares.

3

We believe that our existing capital and other sources of liquidity will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements. To date we have funded our operations primarily through offerings of our securities, research and development grants from the Israel Innovation Authority and other sources, and through sales and leases of our Deep TMS systems as well as revenue generated through pay-per-use models on certain installed systems and services provided to our customers. We expect to continue generating revenues primarily through sales, leases, pay-per-use fees, service fees and other potential income generated by the commercial distribution of Deep TMS systems for approved indications.

The adequacy of our available funds to meet our operating and capital requirements will depend on many factors, including our ability to achieve revenue growth and maintain favorable operating margins; our ability to increase the market share of Deep TMS and expand our operations and offerings, including our sales and marketing efforts; the cost, progress and results of our future research, product development and clinical programs for additional enhancements to Deep TMS and future indications for the system; the costs and timing of obtaining regulatory approvals for future indications of Deep TMS; our ability to improve or maintain coverage and reimbursement arrangements with third-party and government payors; the terms and conditions of commercial agreements for marketing and distribution of Deep TMS; the effect of competing technological and market developments; and costs incurred in enforcing and defending certain of the patents and other intellectual property rights upon which our technologies are based, to the extent such rights are challenged.

We cannot be certain that in the future alternative financing sources will be available to us at such times or in the amounts we need or whether we can negotiate commercially reasonable terms or at all, or that our actual cash requirements will not be greater than anticipated. Any issuance of additional equity or equity-linked securities could be dilutive to our existing shareholders, and any new equity securities could have rights, preferences, and privileges superior to those of holders of the Ordinary Shares or ADSs. Additional debt financing, if available, may involve covenants restricting our operations or our ability to incur additional debt, pay dividends, repurchase our shares, make investments and engage in merger, consolidation, or asset sale transactions. If we are unable to obtain future financing through the methods we described above or through other means, our business may be materially impaired and we may be unable to complete our business objectives and may be required to cease operations, curtail one or more product development or commercialization programs, significantly reduce expenses, sell assets, seek a merger or joint venture partner, file for protection from creditors, or liquidate all our assets.

Risks Related to our Business and Industry

Our success depends on Deep TMS as a safe treatment option for patients, as well as market perception and acceptance of TMS generally.

Our business currently depends entirely on the success of Deep TMS, our proprietary TMS solution. TMS is an emerging treatment option for patients. As a result, physician and patient awareness of TMS therapy as a treatment option for applicable brain disorders, and experience with TMS therapies, is limited. Because the market for TMS therapy is still developing and contains a limited number of market participants, sales of Deep TMS could be negatively impacted by unfavorable market reactions to TMS generally, Deep TMS in particular, and/or negative developments in the industry. For example, with respect to TMS generally, in June 2018 researchers in medical centers of the U.S. Veterans Affairs reported research findings that showed that approximately 40% of the 81 patients with treatment-resistant major depression achieved remission in a randomized trial of a competitor's TMS device, but the rate was virtually the same with sham treatments versus active stimulation. As another example, with respect to Deep TMS in particular, in February 2020, we announced that a multicenter study of our Deep TMS system for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) was discontinued after interim results showed subjects treated with the H-Coil that was involved in the study (i.e., the same as that used in our multicenter OCD study) did not demonstrate sufficient efficacy relative to the sham group.

If the use of our Deep TMS system or other TMS therapies results in serious adverse events (e.g., seizures), or such products malfunction or are misused, patients and physicians may attribute such negative events to TMS and/or Deep TMS, which may adversely affect market adoption of this form of therapy. For example, a paper entitled "Seizure risk with repetitive TMS: Survey results from over a half-million treatment sessions" published in 2021 in Brain Stimulation claims that Deep TMS appears to be associated with a higher relative seizure risk than with generic figure-8 coil TMS. While the authors of the paper themselves cite numerous reasons to view the results with caution and while the claims in the paper were based on a small data set obtained from an informal survey which appear to be inconsistent with other more comprehensive studies, we may nonetheless be unable to successfully educate the public about these often nuanced and technical publication deficiencies and thus the overall safety of our technology. In addition, if patients undergoing treatment with any available TMS solutions perceive the benefits to be inadequate or the administration of TMS to be too burdensome or inconvenient, and/or if adverse events and/or factors such as discomfort and noise with available TMS solutions are too numerous or severe compared to the relevant rates of alternative therapies or pharmaceutical options, it will be difficult to demonstrate the value of Deep TMS to patients and physicians. Additionally, psychiatrists may find it difficult to train existing employees and/or hire additional staff, allocate sufficient space or operate our device given that psychiatry is a field not traditionally associated with medical equipment treatment options. As a result of any one or a combination of these reasons, demand for and the use of Deep TMS may decline or may not increase at the pace or to the levels we expect. These reported findings may have a negative effect on market perception of the effectiveness of the TMS therapy in general, and by extension Deep TMS.

Even if TMS therapy is widely accepted by physicians and patients, our success will depend in large part on our ability to educate and train physicians and patients, and to successfully demonstrate the safety, tolerability, ease of use, efficacy, cost effectiveness and other advantages of Deep TMS. We have been engaging in an active marketing campaign to raise awareness of Deep TMS and its benefits, but we cannot be assured that these efforts will be successful or that they will not prove to be too costly. Physicians may find patient set up and the subsequent procedures for future treatment sessions to be difficult or complicated compared to competing treatment methods. Any of these factors could slow market adoption of Deep TMS.

4

Our long-term growth depends on our ability to increase market penetration and further commercialize Deep TMS, as well as develop enhancements and features to the Deep TMS system through our research and development efforts. If we fail to do so, we may be unable to achieve future growth.

Our strategy depends on our ability to further commercialize and increase market penetration of Deep TMS for MDD (including reduction of comorbid anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), OCD, and smoking addiction, develop and seek regulatory approvals of Deep TMS for new indications and add new enhancements or features for the Deep TMS system. These goals are also designed to respond to changing customer demands, competitive pressures, and technologies. Our industry is characterized by intense competition, including from other existing treatment options, a growing number of Traditional TMS competitors, rapid technological changes, new product introductions and enhancements, price competition, and evolving industry standards. It is important that we anticipate changes in technology and market demand, as well as physician practices to successfully develop, obtain clearance or approval, if required, and successfully introduce new, enhanced, and competitive technologies to meet our prospective customers' needs on a timely and cost-effective basis.

We might be unable to further commercialize Deep TMS for approved indications or develop, obtain or maintain regulatory clearances or approvals to market Deep TMS for new indications, or to develop and obtain regulatory approvals for enhancements or new features for the Deep TMS system. Furthermore, our clearances on existing indications could be jeopardized by increased regulatory requirements in different territories. Additionally, Deep TMS for MDD (including reduction of comorbid anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), OCD, smoking addiction, and any future indications, even if cleared, might not be sufficiently accepted by physicians or the third-party payers who reimburse for the procedures performed with our products. We may be unable to devise pricing strategies that are attractive to customers, and even when we do, our customers may not always have the financial resources to meet their contractual commitments, which can negatively impact our ability to collect on open debts accrued by customers. The success of any new indications, enhancements or features for the Deep TMS system will depend on numerous additional factors, including but not limited to, our ability to properly identify and anticipate clinician and patient needs; demonstrate the benefits associated with the use of Deep TMS when compared to the products and devices of our competitors; demonstrate the safety and efficacy of new indications, and obtain regulatory approvals of Deep TMS for such indications; adequately protect our intellectual property and avoid infringing upon the intellectual property rights of third parties; and develop and obtain the necessary regulatory clearances or approvals for enhancements or features for the Deep TMS system.

If we do not develop and obtain regulatory clearances or approvals for new indications, enhancements or features in time to meet market demand, or if there is insufficient demand for these indications, enhancements or features, our results of operations will suffer. Our research and development efforts may require a substantial investment of time and resources before we are adequately able to determine the commercial viability of a new indication for Deep TMS, any enhancements to the Deep TMS system or any other innovation. In addition, even if we are able to develop enhancements or new features for Deep TMS, these enhancements or features may not produce sales in excess of the costs of development and they may be quickly rendered obsolete by changing customer preferences or the introduction by our competitors of products embodying new technologies or enhancements or features.

Furthermore, we must carefully manage our introduction of new indications. If potential customers believe such indications will be subject to additional future enhancements or features or may become available at a more attractive price, they may delay purchases until such indications are available. We may also have excess or obsolete inventory as we upgrade to newer models of our products and/or transition to new indications, and we have limited experience in managing product transitions.

We operate in a very competitive environment and if we are unable to compete successfully against our existing or potential competitors, our revenues and operating results may be negatively affected.

Our Deep TMS systems for MDD (including reduction of comorbid anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), OCD, smoking addiction, and any future indications are or will be subject to intense competition. The industry in which we operate is subject to rapid change and is highly sensitive to the introduction of new products or other market activities of current or new industry participants. Our ability to compete successfully will depend on our ability to develop and obtain regulatory clearances of Deep TMS for indications that reach the market in a timely manner, to receive adequate coverage and reimbursement from third-party payors, and to successfully demonstrate to physicians and patients the merits of Deep TMS compared to the products of our competitors. If we are not successful in convincing others of the merits of Deep TMS or educating them on the use of the Deep TMS system, they may not use our system or use them effectively and we may be unable to increase our revenues.

Deep TMS competes with several existing Traditional TMS competitors, including Neuronetics, Magventure, Neurocare (MAG & More), Cloud TMS, Magstim, Nexstim Yingchi, Sebers (Remed/Blossom), and Magnus Medical. Competing TMS therapy companies have developed or may develop treatments that have improved efficacy when compared to our products or that require a less significant investment of resources from physicians. Likewise, psychiatrists and other customers may not be able to easily compare Deep TMS to our focal TMS competitors given limited data from head-to-head studies and marketing campaigns and tactics employed by competitors which may have access to greater resources than we do.

We also face competition from pharmaceutical and other companies, many of which have greater resources than we do, that develop competitive products, such as anti-depressant medications (including but not limited to a nasal spray utilizing the drug esketamine, which was approved in 2022 by the FDA for use in conjunction with an oral antidepressant) and to a lesser degree, ECT, home-use alternatives such as transcranial direct current stimulation (TDCS) devices, prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs), and other neuromodulation treatment options. Our commercial opportunity could be reduced or eliminated if these competitors develop and commercialize anti-depressant medications or other treatments that are safer or more effective than Deep TMS, or are offered at more competitive prices, are more easily administered to patients or are otherwise more attractive to our customers and patients. At any time, these and other potential market entrants may develop treatment alternatives that may make Deep TMS less competitive.

We also note that competition varies based on the indication, and some of the indications we are advancing may face marketability challenges based on existing treatment options. For example, there are a variety of smoking cessation products currently available on the market, including nicotine patch treatment. Electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, are also widely available substitutes for tobacco smoking. Deep TMS for smoking cessation may not be a marketable alternative to these existing options, particularly to the extent smokers need to pay out-of-pocket given the unavailability of reimbursement for this indication.

Our competitors may also develop and patent processes or products earlier than we can or obtain domestic or international regulatory clearances or approvals for competing products more rapidly than we can, which could impair our ability to develop and commercialize similar products. Furthermore, our educational efforts to distinguish between Deep TMS and traditional TMS may be limited, and our competitors may thereby succeed in obtaining regulatory pathways for their products based on our clinical data without having to invest in clinical trials themselves. In addition, we compete with our competitors to engage the services of independent distributors outside the United States, both those presently working with us and those with whom we hope to work as we expand.

5

Furthermore, our competitors may be seeking predicate FDA approvals in other psychiatric and neurological indications, and TMS products of various companies are frequently used off-label, and in certain circumstances, are marketed outside of the United States for other indications. Additionally, if either TMS competitors or other medical device or pharmaceutical companies introduce new and disruptive products or forms of therapy, our market share may be reduced and our financial performance and ability to compete may be significantly impacted. These competitors may also seek and/or obtain expansions of existing clearances and indications before we do. For example, in March 2024, one of our competitors received clearance from the FDA effectively expanding its existing MDD clearance to cover adolescent patients aged 15-21 and allowing it to treat these patients with its device as an adjunct form of therapy.

Moreover, our relationships with large clinic networks, which we rely on, can be jeopardized (and thus impact on our installed base and future assumed revenue streams) depending on developments with these networks and/or by the deepening of relationships between these networks and our competitors, thus leading to potential financial difficulties that may negatively affect our revenues. For example, we had to remove devices and pursue collections from a clinic network with whom we have had a relationship after the network had accrued an outstanding debt. Moreover, any exclusivity or other commercial arrangements between our competitors and large clinic networks we also work with may hinder the deployment of our Deep TMS systems in such networks. Furthermore, any financial instability of these networks can have an adverse effect on our revenues. In addition, our competitors may be acquired by enterprises that have more established distribution networks than we do, thus gaining an integral distribution advantage over us.

We are dependent on physicians and if we are unable to adequately train physicians and other treatment providers and operators or if they use the Deep TMS inadequately, we may be unable to achieve our expected growth.

There is a learning process involved for treatment providers to become proficient in the use of our Deep TMS systems, which requires us to spend considerable time and resources for training. It is critical to the success of our commercialization efforts to train a sufficient number of physicians and to provide them with adequate, ongoing instruction and training in the use of our Deep TMS systems. This training process generally requires physicians to review and study product materials and engage in hands-on training sessions. This training process may also take longer than expected or be more complicated than the physicians or their personnel are comfortable with and may therefore affect our ability to increase sales. Convincing physicians to dedicate the time and energy necessary for adequate training is challenging, and we may not be successful in these efforts.

The use of our Deep TMS system to treat OCD requires a special procedure to provoke the patient to exhibit symptoms of OCD while the patient is treated with Deep TMS. This procedure requires special training and may make the treatment more difficult to apply than alternative treatments, as the treatment must be tailored for the condition of each patient. As a result, this may lead to a variability of the overall results and between patients, which could discourage use of Deep TMS for OCD. In addition, if the physicians and operators do not apply the treatment of OCD patients properly or experience difficulties in the use of the system for OCD, this could reduce the level of satisfaction with this system for OCD, and adversely affect our revenues and our operating results.

To the extent our customer physicians do not properly diagnose or select appropriate patient candidates for Deep TMS treatment and/or utilize unprescribed protocols it could result in variability of the treatment efficacy and results for the patient. Our ability to generate significant revenues from Deep TMS relies on patients' satisfaction with the effectiveness of Deep TMS and if patients are not satisfied with the results of Deep TMS, our reputation, and future results of operations may be adversely affected.

We may be unable to manage our anticipated growth effectively, which could make it difficult to execute our business strategy and we may even be unable to forecast our future growth accurately.

We intend to continue to grow our business operations and may experience periods of rapid growth and expansion. This anticipated growth could create a strain on our organizational, administrative and operational infrastructure, including our supply chain operations, quality control, technical support and customer service, sales force management and general and financial administration. These risks increase as we expand into new countries, each requiring varied and often time-consuming regulatory challenges. We may be unable to maintain the quality, regulatory infrastructure, or delivery timelines, of our products or customer service or satisfy customer demand if our business grows too rapidly. Our ability to manage our growth properly will require us to continue to improve our operational, financial and management controls, and our reporting systems and procedures. We may implement new enterprise software systems in a number of areas affecting a broad range of business processes and functional areas. The time and resources required to implement these new systems is uncertain and failure to complete this in a timely and efficient manner could harm our business.

As our commercial operations and sales volume grow, we will need to continue to increase our workflow capacity for our supply chain, regulatory expansion, customer service, training and education personnel, billing, accounting reporting and general process improvements and expand our internal quality assurance program, among other things. Our current workforce may not be sufficient to handle our expanding growth and we will be required to expand and train these personnel as we increase our sales efforts. We may not successfully implement these increases in scale or the expansion of our personnel, which could harm our business.

Moreover, we may be unable to predict future growth related to Deep TMS for MDD (including reduction of comorbid anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), OCD, smoking addiction, and other psychiatric indications because some of these disorders are inherently difficult to diagnose and there are frequent co-morbidities (overlap) in these disorders that complicate treatment methods. Diagnosis for psychiatric disorders, such as MDD and OCD, is based on an individual's reported experiences and mental status examination, and accordingly is subject to significant error. For example, it is estimated that about half of the individuals in the United States who experience a major depressive episode annually are not diagnosed correctly. In addition, there is a rising trend in which primary care providers, rather than mental health professionals, prescribe anti-depressant medications. Primary care providers often prescribe anti-depressants without a psychiatric diagnosis of disease. In 73% of visits in which a primary care provider prescribed an anti-depressant, patients did not have a psychiatric diagnosis. Without a psychiatric diagnosis, treatment cannot be tailored to the underlying condition. Accordingly, a significant portion of MDD patients that are considered treatment-resistant may be unresponsive to first-line treatment as a result of incorrect diagnosis, and any such patients may not respond to Deep TMS treatment. In addition, the H-Coils for our Deep TMS systems may prove to be interchangeable in some respects, and clinicians may be able to treat patients with multiple disorders in the same procedure. With respect to comorbidities, there is a high rate of tobacco use amongst patients suffering from mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. Approximately 3 of every 10 cigarettes smoked by adults in the United States are smoked by persons with mental health conditions. As a result of the foregoing factors, the addressable market for Deep TMS for MDD (including reduction of comorbid anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), OCD, and smoking addiction, may be smaller than we currently anticipate, and predictions for our future growth may prove to be inaccurate. This may have a materially adverse effect on our future results of operations.

6

If we are unable to successfully expand our sales and customer support team and adequately address our customers' needs, it could negatively impact revenues and market acceptance of Deep TMS and we may never generate sufficient revenues to achieve or sustain profitability.

As of December 31, 2023, we had 106 employees, including 46 employees in sales and marketing. Our operating results are directly dependent upon the sales and marketing efforts of our sales and customer support team and on our independent third-party distributors and agents outside of the United States. If our employees or our independent distributors and agents fail to adequately promote, market and sell or lease our Deep TMS systems, our revenues could significantly decrease and/or fail to meet our targets.

In addition, our future revenues will largely depend on our ability to successfully execute our marketing efforts and adequately address our customers' needs. In certain territories, it is or will be necessary to expand our sales force, including by hiring additional sales representatives or distributors with specific technical backgrounds that can support our customers' needs.

As we develop and seek regulatory clearances for new indications, enhancements and features and increase our marketing efforts, we will need to expand the reach of our marketing and sales networks. Our future success will depend largely on our ability to continue to hire, train, retain and motivate skilled employees, and distributors with significant technical knowledge in various areas. New hires require training and take time to achieve full productivity. If we fail to train new hires adequately, or if we experience high turnover in our sales force in the future, new hires may not become as productive as may be necessary to maintain or increase our sales. If we are unable to expand our sales and marketing capabilities domestically and internationally, we may be unable to effectively commercialize our Deep TMS systems, which could harm our business.

Failure to secure or maintain adequate coverage and reimbursement of our Deep TMS system for the currently authorized indications and other indications for which we obtain FDA authorization in the future, if any, may make physicians reluctant to use or recommend Deep TMS and have a material adverse effect on our sales, results of operations, and financial condition.

Patients generally rely on third-party payors to reimburse all or part of the costs associated with outpatient treatment services. Patients may, thus, be unwilling to undergo, and physicians may be unwilling to prescribe, a given course of treatment in the absence of adequate coverage and reimbursement. Accordingly, our ability to successfully commercialize our Deep TMS system depends significantly on the extent to which treatment sessions using Deep TMS are covered and reimbursed by government healthcare programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid (among others), commercial health insurers, managed care organizations, and other third-party payors.

Third-party payors are increasingly examining the medical necessity and cost effectiveness of medical products and services, in addition to safety and efficacy. Significant uncertainty exists as to the reimbursement status of any newly approved (or cleared) products or therapies, such as Deep TMS for smoking addiction, which represent novel approaches to treatment of a disease, addiction, or condition. Even if a third-party payor covers a particular treatment that uses Deep TMS, the resulting reimbursement rate may not be adequate to cover a provider's cost to purchase or lease the Deep TMS system or ensure such transaction is profitable for the provider. Reimbursement by a third-party payor may depend upon a number of factors, including the third-party payor's determination that a treatment is neither experimental nor investigational, safe, effective, and medically necessary, appropriate for the specific patient, cost-effective, supported by peer-reviewed medical journals and included in clinical practice guidelines.

In the United States, there is no uniform policy of coverage and reimbursement among third-party payors, including private insurers. Therefore, coverage and reimbursement for treatments can differ significantly from payor to payor. However, many third-party payors often rely upon Medicare coverage policies and payment limitations in setting their own coverage and reimbursement policies and methodologies. Private insurance coverage for Deep TMS as a treatment for MDD generally requires one to four prior failures of anti- depressant medications.

Medicare coverage for Deep TMS as a treatment for MDD generally requires that certain, specified clinical criteria relating to medical necessity are met (and documented). In particular, subject to variations by payor and locale, under applicable payor policies, Deep TMS may be covered for MDD if: (i) prescribed by a licensed physician, knowledgeable in the use of TMS (ii) as a treatment for an adult with a confirmed diagnosis of MDD and no contraindications, (iii) where there is sufficient documentation of failure of between 1 and 2 previous medication trials (depending on the relevant Medicare Administrative Contractor policy). Other relevant coverage factors considered under these policies include resistance to treatment with psychopharmacologic agents for depression, history of response to repetitive TMS, and whether the individual is a candidate for electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and TMS is less burdensome to the patient.

Reimbursement for Deep TMS as an MDD treatment is also generally limited to 36 treatment sessions. Since 2021, there has been emerging reimbursement coverage for Deep TMS for the treatment of OCD. While the criteria for this emerging Deep TMS for OCD coverage varies with each payor, generally, coverage requires the failure of a combination of between two and four medication trials of two different classes (with most requiring two failed trials), for specified periods, and may also require a trial of psychotherapy, before qualifying for reimbursement. Maintaining the reimbursement coverage obtained since 2021 and obtaining coverage from additional payors may be difficult, and payors may condition coverage subject to satisfaction of varied criteria.

Obtaining adequate reimbursement of Deep TMS for smoking addiction, or for any future indications, as applicable, may be difficult unless there is sufficient published clinical data to support clinical efficacy and cost effectiveness based upon the treatment continuum of care. Currently, there is no third-party coverage of Deep TMS as a treatment for smoking addiction, as payers that have evaluated Deep TMS for smoking addiction coverage have not yet concluded that it is a reasonable and necessary therapy for smoking addiction. We have commenced efforts to gather and submit additional clinical data in order to sufficiently demonstrate the efficacy of Deep TMS for the treatment of smoking addiction, and in October 2023 the Clinical TMS Society, an influential peer group, published the first coverage recommendations for smoking. While this is an important first step toward educating payors, ongoing efforts advocating for coverage will be required, which may be expensive and time-consuming. Therefore, it may take significant time to obtain sufficient reimbursement coverage of Deep TMS for smoking addiction. We may be required to conduct expensive pharmacoeconomic studies to justify coverage and reimbursement or the level of reimbursement compared to existing approved biologics and other therapies. There may be significant delays in obtaining coverage and reimbursement for newly approved therapies in the United States, and coverage may be more limited than the indications for which the product is approved by the FDA or similar regulatory authorities outside the United States. Further, there is no guarantee that Deep TMS will ever be adequately covered or reimbursed for smoking addiction, if at all, or any other future indication for which we obtain authorization, if any. Nonetheless, the availability of reimbursement coverage in any given indication is not always the exclusive path to commercialization, and we may pursue and/or develop cash-pay, corporate wellness programs, and/or other alternate models in order to monetize these indications.

In addition, the U.S. federal government and state legislatures have continued to implement cost containment programs, including price controls and restrictions on coverage and reimbursement. To contain costs, governmental healthcare programs and third-party payers are increasingly challenging the price, scrutinizing the medical necessity, and reviewing the cost-effectiveness of medical treatments. Outside of the United States, reimbursement systems vary significantly by country. Many foreign markets have government-managed healthcare systems that govern reimbursement for psychiatric treatments and procedures and certain markets, including Japan, impose additional criteria that must be met (such as the need for approval by sometimes insular medical societies) before coverage may be practically obtained even on approved procedures. Additionally, some foreign reimbursement systems provide for limited payments in a given period and therefore result in extended payment periods.

7