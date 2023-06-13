Brait : Annual financial and audit reports

AUDITED RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT for the year ended 31 March 2023
Summary statement of financial position as at 31 March
Notes
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Investments
3
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4
Audited
31 March
2023
2022
R'm
12 535
13 795
1
2
Total assets
12 536
13 797
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Ordinary shareholders equity and reserves
2
9 325
11 053
Non-current liabilities
3 125
2 667
2024 Convertible Bonds
6
Current liabilities
86
77
Accounts payable and other liabilities
7
Total equity and liabilities
Summary statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 March
Restated(1)
Audited
31 March
2023
2022
Notes
R'm
Investment valuation (loss)/gain
8
(603)
937
Operating expenses
10
(45)
(43)
Finance costs
11
(280)
(270)
(Loss)/profit for the year
(928)
624
Other comprehensive profit/(loss)
Item that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Translation adjustments
(800)
(659)
Total comprehensive loss for the year
(1 728)
(35)
(Loss)/earnings per share (cents) - basic and diluted
12
(70)
47
(1) As set out in note 1, the FY22 Company financial statements presented the breakdown of the R43
million operating expenses on the face of the income statement. This is now
presented as a single amount, with the breakdown presented in note 10.
Summary statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 March
Ordinary shareholders balance at 31 March 2022
10 413
Translation adjustment
IFRS equity component allocated to BIH Exchangeable Bonds reserve
-
675
Ordinary shareholders balance at 31 March 2023
Summary statement of cash flows for the year ended 31 March
Cash flows from operating activities:
Operating expenses paid
(30)
(31)
Administration fee paid
(11)
Net cash used in operating activities
(41)
Drawdown on loan from subsidiary
13
245
230
2024 Convertible Bonds: coupon payments
(205)
(200)
Net cash generated from financing activities
40
30
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(1)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(14)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
17
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
4
1
