    BAT   LU0011857645

BRAIT PLC

(BAT)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-11
3.400 ZAR    0.00%
Brait : Annual financial and audit reports
Brait : Annual financial and audit reports
05/09Brait : Communique
PU
Brait : Annual financial and audit reports

06/13/2023 | 02:08am EDT
AUDITED RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT for the year ended 31 March 2023

1  AUDITED RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT for the year ended 31 March 2023

Summary statement of financial position as at 31 March

Notes

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Investments

3

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

Audited

Audited

31 March

31 March

2023

2022

R'm

R'm

12 535

13 795

12 535

13 795

1

2

1

2

Total assets

12 536

13 797

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Ordinary shareholders equity and reserves

2

9 325

11 053

Non-current liabilities

3 125

2 667

2024 Convertible Bonds

6

3 125

2 667

Current liabilities

86

77

Accounts payable and other liabilities

7

86

77

Total equity and liabilities

12 536

13 797

Summary statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 March

Restated(1)

Audited

Audited

31 March

31 March

2023

2022

Notes

R'm

R'm

Investment valuation (loss)/gain

8

(603)

937

Operating expenses

10

(45)

(43)

Finance costs

11

(280)

(270)

(Loss)/profit for the year

(928)

624

Other comprehensive profit/(loss)

Item that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Translation adjustments

(800)

(659)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(1 728)

(35)

(Loss)/earnings per share (cents) - basic and diluted

12

(70)

47

(1) As set out in note 1, the FY22 Company financial statements presented the breakdown of the R43

million operating expenses on the face of the income statement. This is now

presented as a single amount, with the breakdown presented in note 10.

Summary statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 March

Audited

Audited

31 March

31 March

2023

2022

R'm

R'm

Ordinary shareholders balance at 31 March 2022

11 053

10 413

(Loss)/profit for the year

(928)

624

Translation adjustment

(800)

(659)

IFRS equity component allocated to BIH Exchangeable Bonds reserve

-

675

Ordinary shareholders balance at 31 March 2023

9 325

11 053

Summary statement of cash flows for the year ended 31 March

Audited

Audited

31 March

31 March

2023

2022

Notes

R'm

R'm

Cash flows from operating activities:

Operating expenses paid

(30)

(31)

Administration fee paid

(11)

-

Net cash used in operating activities

(41)

(31)

Drawdown on loan from subsidiary

13

245

230

2024 Convertible Bonds: coupon payments

(205)

(200)

Net cash generated from financing activities

40

30

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(1)

(1)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

-

(14)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

2

17

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

4

1

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brait plc published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 06:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
