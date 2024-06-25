Notes to the summary financial statements for the year ended 31 March

3. INVESTMENTS

Through its main operating subsidiary BML, which holds its portfolio of investments, the Company designates the majority of its financial asset

investments as at Fair Value Through Profit and Loss ("FVTPL"), with any resultant gain or loss recognised in investment valuation gain/(loss). Fair value is determined in accordance with IFRS13.

Statement of financial position items carried at fair value include investments in equity instruments and shareholder funding instruments. Where applicable, listed investments are held at closing share prices at period end.

The primary valuation model utilised for valuing the unlisted portfolio of investments held by BML is the maintainable earnings multiple model. Maintainable earnings are generally determined with reference to the mix of prior year audited numbers and forecasts for future periods after adjusting both for non-recurring income/expenditure or abnormal economic conditions if applicable. If the forecasts are higher than the prior year earnings, as the year progresses the weighting is increased towards the portfolio company's forecast. If the forecasts are lower, the forecasted future earnings will usually be used as the maintainable earnings for valuation purposes. For portfolio companies that have been significantly impacted by the Covid pandemic, maintainable earnings are based on a post Covid sustainable level.

The Directors decide on an appropriate group of comparable quoted companies from which to base the EV/EBITDA valuation multiple. Pursuant to Brait's strategy focused on maximising value through the realisation and/or unbundling of its existing portfolio companies, the primary reference measure generally considered at reporting date is the average spot multiple of the comparable quoted companies included as peers, which is adjusted for points of difference, where required, to the portfolio company being valued.

Where maintainable earnings are based on a post Covid sustainable level, peer average forward multiples for the corresponding forward period are used as the reference measure. Peer multiples are calculated based on the latest available financial information which may be adjusted based on subsequent macro or company specific information publicly known if appropriate. Adjustments for points of difference are assessed by reference to the two key variables of risk and earnings growth prospects and include the nature of operations, type of market exposure, competitive position, quality of management, capital structure and differences between the liquidity of the shares being valued and those on a quoted exchange.

The resulting valuation multiple is applied to the maintainable EBITDA to calculate the Enterprise Value ("EV") for the portfolio investment. That EV is then adjusted by net cash/debt to calculate net EV to which the Company's percentage holding is applied to calculate the Company's carrying value. Net cash/debt may be adjusted for the estimated effect of working capital and cost deferrals, where applicable.