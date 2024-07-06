BRAIT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED (Registered in Mauritius as a Public Limited Company) (Registration number: 183308 GBC)

JSE Alpha code: BIHLEB ISIN: MU0707E00002

LEI: 8755004E9YEXF8GHCY56

Bond CFI: DCFUCR Bond FISN: Brait/5.00 FXD BD 20241203 (the "Issuer")

NOTICE OF THE RESULTS OF THE REQUEST FOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM THE BONDHOLDERS OF THE OUTSTANDING R3,000,000,000 5.00%

SENIOR UNSECURED EXCHANGEABLE BONDS WITH A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF R1,000 EACH DUE 2024 EXCHANGEABLE INTO BRAIT PLC

ORDINARY SHARES ISSUED BY BRAIT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(THE "EXCHANGEABLE BONDS")

The Exchangeable Bondholders ("Bondholders") are referred to the notice to Bondholders published by the Issuer on Wednesday, 19 June 2024 (supplemented by the notice to Bondholders published by the Issuer on Friday, 21 June 2024 ("Notice")) requesting written consent from the Bondholders of the outstanding Exchangeable Bonds issued on 20 December 2021 for the Extraordinary Resolutions proposed by the Issuer described therein to be passed by written resolution ("Extraordinary Written Resolutions").

Bondholders were invited to sign the Extraordinary Written Resolutions and deliver a signed copy thereof as set out in paragraph 8 of the Notice by no later than 17h00 Johannesburg time, on 3 July 2024 (the "Deadline Date").

The following Extraordinary Written Resolutions were included in the Notice:

EXTRAORDINARY WRITTEN RESOLUTION NUMBER 1

Pursuant to Condition 14(a)(xii) and 14(b) of the Terms and Conditions of the Exchangeable Bonds, the Bondholders approve the amendment and restatement of the Terms and Conditions on the terms set out in Schedule 2 of the Notice (the "Amended and Restated Terms and Conditions"), with deletions and insertions to the existing Terms and Conditions reflected as tracked changes.