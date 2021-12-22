Brait : BIH Market Announcement – Exchangeable Bonds – Shareholder approval and first exchange date

BRAIT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(formerly, Brait Malta Limited)

(Incorporated in Mauritius) (Registration No. 183308 GBC)

LEI: 8755004E9YEXF8GHCY56

ISIN: MU0707E00002

JSE Alpha Code: BIHLEB

Bond CFI: DCFUCR

Bond FISN: BRAIT/5.00 FXD BD 20241203 (the "Company")

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO US PERSONS OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.

BRAIT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED ISSUE OF ZAR3,000,000,000 5.00%

SENIOR UNSECURED EXCHANGEABLE BONDS DUE 2024 - NOTICE TO

HOLDERS OF THE EXCHANGEABLE BONDS OF THE SATISFACTION OF THE

SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL CONDITION AND FIRST EXCHANGE DATE

The Company's sole shareholder, Brait PLC ("Brait"), has today announced on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Limited ("JSE"), published on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and on the Official Market of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius that, at the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (the "Brait Shareholders") held at Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel, Caudan Waterfront, Port Louis, Mauritius at 10:00 MUT today, Wednesday, 22 December 2021 (the "EGM"), the Brait Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution granting the directors of Brait the requisite authority to allot and issue Ordinary Shares, or grant rights or options to subscribe for or exchange into such number of Ordinary Shares, in connection with the Rights Offer and the grant of Exchange Rights and their exercise by the holders of the ZAR3,000,000,000 5.00% senior unsecured exchangeable bonds due 2024, issued by the Company (the "Exchangeable Bonds").

Accordingly, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Exchangeable Bonds as set out in the Prospectus published by the Company on 29 November 2021 (the "Terms and Conditions"), the Company today announces that following the passing of the Brait Shareholder Resolution, (i) the Shareholder Approval Condition is satisfied; and (ii) subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Exchange Right in respect of an Exchangeable Bond may be exercised at the option of a holder thereof, subject to any fiscal or other laws or regulations, at any time from (and including) 31 January 2022 (the "First Exchange Date") to, and including, the Exchange Deadline.

Terms used but not otherwise defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Terms and Conditions.

22 December 2021