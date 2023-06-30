BRAIT PLC
(Registered in Mauritius as a Public Limited Company) (Registration No. 183309 GBC)
Share code: BAT
ISIN: LU0011857645
Bond code: WKN: A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157
LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait", or the "Company")
RELEASE OF FY2023 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
RELEASE OF FY2023 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT
Shareholders of Brait ("Shareholders") are advised that Brait's 2023 Integrated Annual Report for the year
ended 31 March 2023 ("Annual Report"), has today been released to Brait shareholders. Electronic copies may be requested by email at invest@brait.com and are also available on the Company's website at
http://brait.investoreports.com/investor-relations/results-and-reports/.
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (THE "NOTICE")
The Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 11h00 MUT (9h00 SAST) on Monday, 7 August 2023 at 4th Floor, The Axis, 26 Bank Street, Ebene 72201, Mauritius. The Notice and Form of Proxy are included in the Annual Report and are also available on the Company's website at http://brait.investoreports.com/investor-relations/results-and-reports/.
The salient dates and times for the AGM are set out in the table below:
2023
Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of AGM
Last day to trade in order to be eligible to participate in and vote at the AGM
Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM
Forms of proxy for the AGM to be lodged by 11h00 MUT for administrative purposes on
Friday, 23 June
Tuesday, 25 July
Friday, 28 July
Friday, 4 August
AGM held at 11h00 MUT
Publication of results of the AGM
ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE AGM
Monday, 7 August
Monday, 7 August
Shareholders will be required to vote at the AGM in accordance with the process as outlined in the Notice. Shareholders who are unable to be physically present at the AGM will be afforded the opportunity to engage in the question and answer discussion, which will be held during the AGM ("Q&A Discussion").
Shareholders are requested to submit notification of their intent to dial into the Q&A Discussion by way of e- mail to the Company at invest@brait.com, as soon as possible and by no later than 11h00 MUT on Friday, 4 August 2023. Brait will provide these registered shareholders with the necessary means to access the Q&A Discussion.
Shareholders are requested to submit their questions, for consideration by the Board at the Q&A Discussion, via email to invest@brait.com by no later than 14h00 MUT on Friday, 4 August 2023.
Port Louis, Mauritius
30 June 2023
Brait's Ordinary Shares are primary listed and admitted to trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ("LuxSE") and its secondary listing is on the exchange operated by the JSE Limited ("JSE"). Brait's 2024 Convertible Bonds due 4 December 2024 are dual listed on the Open Market ("Freiverkehr") segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as the Official Market of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius ("SEM").
LuxSE Listing Agent:
Harney Westwood & Riegels SARL
JSE Sponsor:
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor:
Perigeum Capital Ltd
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Brait plc published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 10:57:06 UTC.