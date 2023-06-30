BRAIT PLC

(Registered in Mauritius as a Public Limited Company) (Registration No. 183309 GBC)

Share code: BAT

ISIN: LU0011857645

Bond code: WKN: A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157

LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait", or the "Company")

RELEASE OF FY2023 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders of Brait ("Shareholders") are advised that Brait's 2023 Integrated Annual Report for the year

ended 31 March 2023 ("Annual Report"), has today been released to Brait shareholders. Electronic copies may be requested by email at invest@brait.com and are also available on the Company's website at

http://brait.investoreports.com/investor-relations/results-and-reports/.

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (THE "NOTICE")

The Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 11h00 MUT (9h00 SAST) on Monday, 7 August 2023 at 4th Floor, The Axis, 26 Bank Street, Ebene 72201, Mauritius. The Notice and Form of Proxy are included in the Annual Report and are also available on the Company's website at http://brait.investoreports.com/investor-relations/results-and-reports/.

The salient dates and times for the AGM are set out in the table below:

2023