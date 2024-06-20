18 June 2024 BRAIT PLC (formerly "BRAIT S.E.") Incorporated in Mauritius Registration number: 183309 GBC Issuer code: BRAIT Share code: BAT - ISIN: LU0011857645 Bond code: WKN:A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157 LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 (the "Issuer") NOTICE REQUESTING ELECTRONIC CONSENT TO AN EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION FROM THE HOLDERS OF THE OUTSTANDING £150,000,000 6.50% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2024 ISSUED BY BRAIT PLC AND CONVERTIBLE INTO BRAIT PLC ORDINARY SHARES (THE "CONVERTIBLE BONDS") 1. INTRODUCTION AND CONSENT REQUEST The Convertible Bonds are constituted by the trust deed dated 4 December 2019 (the " Trust Deed ") made between the Issuer and U.S. Bank Trustees Limited (as " Trustee ") as trustee for the holders of the Convertible Bonds (the " Bondholders "). Pursuant to Condition 14(a) ( Meetings of Bondholders ) of the Terms and Conditions of the Convertible Bonds (the " Conditions ") and Clause 15.1 ( Modification ) and Schedule 4 of the Trust Deed, Bondholders of not less than 75 per cent. of the principal amount of the Convertible Bonds for the time being outstanding are entitled to pass an Extraordinary Resolution by means of a resolution passed by way of electronic consents. The Issuer hereby gives notice to the Bondholders that the Issuer is inviting Bondholders to consider, and if thought fit, submit electronic consents in respect of the Extraordinary Resolution set out in the Annex to this Notice (the " Extraordinary Resolution ") by no later than the Consent Deadline (as defined below). If electronic consents are received in respect of not less than 75 per cent. of the outstanding principal amount of the Convertible Bonds by the Consent Deadline, the Extraordinary Resolution will be binding on all Bondholders, whether or not they submitted electronic consents in respect of the Extraordinary Resolution. Unless otherwise defined, words and expressions used in this notice will bear the same meanings as in the Trust Deed. 2. BACKGROUND AND RATIONALE FOR THE AMENDMENTS 2.1 The background and rationale for the proposed amendments to the Conditions, which form part of a proposed recapitalisation of the Issuer's Group, are described in a circular addressed to shareholders of the Issuer dated Monday 3 June 2024 relating to the proposed recapitalisation of the Issuer (the "Circular") which is available to view, download and print on the

2 'Investors/Results and reports' section of the Issuer's website at www.brait.com (https://brait.investoreports.com/investor-relations/results-and-reports/). 2.2 The Circular is also available for collection, free of charge, during normal business hours on any business day up until the Consent Deadline, from: the registered office of the Issuer c/o Stonehage Fleming (Mauritius), Suite 420, 4th Floor, Barkly Wharf, Le Caudan Waterfront, Port Louis, Mauritius; and the South African Transfer Secretaries, Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, 2196, South Africa. The Issuer has received irrevocable commitments from key stakeholders to support the proposed recapitalisation, including from holders representing 80 per cent. of the outstanding principal amount of the Convertible Bonds, from holders representing 73 per cent. of the nominal value of the exchangeable bonds due 2024 issued by the Issuer (and as further described in the Circular) and 61 per cent. of the Issuer's ordinary shareholders. 3. PROCEDURE FOR SUBMITTING ELECTRONIC CONSENT The Convertible Bonds are currently represented by a Global Bond registered in the name of USB Nominees (UK) Limited (a private limited company with registered office at 125 Old Broad Street, Fifth Floor, London, EC2N 1AR, United Kingdom) as nominee of Elavon Financial Services DAC as common depositary for Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg. For the purposes of this Notice, a " Bondholder " shall mean each person who is for the time being shown in the records of Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg as the holder of a particular principal amount of the Convertible Bonds and " holder of the Convertible Bonds " and related expressions shall be construed accordingly. A Bondholder wishing to submit an electronic consent in respect of the Extraordinary Resolution (and thus approve the amendments proposed by way of the Extraordinary Resolution) must give an electronic voting and blocking instruction (an " Electronic Consent ") to Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg, as applicable, in accordance with the procedures of such clearing system, requesting that Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg, as applicable, block the Convertible Bonds credited to such Bondholder's account(s) which are the subject of such Electronic Consent, as applicable, so that no transfers may be effected in relation to such blocked Convertible Bonds at any time after the date of submission of such Electronic Consent and until the Consent Deadline in accordance with the requirements of Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg (as applicable), and providing such Bondholder's consent to the passing of the Extraordinary Resolution in respect of such Convertible Bonds. Electronic Consents should be submitted by no later than 5.00 p.m. (Central European Time) on 28 June 2024 (the " Consent Deadline "). Bondholders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold their Convertible Bonds when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a Bondholder in order for such Bondholder to submit an Electronic Consent by the deadline specified above. The deadlines set by any such intermediary, Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg will be earlier than the deadline specified above. By submitting an Electronic Consent each Bondholder is deemed to represent and undertake that from, and including, the date on which an Electronic Consent is submitted by (or on behalf of) that Bondholder and until the Consent Deadline, the Convertible Bonds which are the subject of such Electronic Consent, that are held through Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg and credited in that Bondholder's account, have been blocked from trading by the relevant clearing system (and will remain blocked), so that no transfers may be effected in relation to such

3 blocked Convertible Bonds during that time. The receipt of an Electronic Consent will be acknowledged in accordance with the standard procedures of Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg and will result in the blocking of the relevant Convertible Bonds credited in that Bondholder's account at Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg in accordance with the requirements and deadlines imposed by such clearing system. In order for the Extraordinary Resolution to be passed, Electronic Consents must be submitted in respect of the Extraordinary Resolution by or on behalf of holders of not less than of 75 per cent. of the principal amount of the Convertible Bonds for the time being outstanding. As soon as practicable after the Consent Deadline: the Registrar will provide to the Issuer and to the Trustee details of the Electronic Consents received prior to the Consent Deadline; and notice of the results of the consent request process (the " Results Notice ") will be delivered by the Issuer to Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg. If insufficient Electronic Consents have been received by the Consent Deadline for the Extraordinary Resolution to be passed, the Issuer may either (x) specify in the Results Notice that there will be an extension of the initial period for submitting Electronic Consents to a new date (the " Extended Consent Deadline "), in which case any Convertible Bonds held through Euroclear and/or Clearstream, Luxembourg that were the subject of an Electronic Consent during that initial period and have been blocked will consequently remain blocked until such Extended Consent Deadline; or (y) issue a further notice to begin a new voting process on the proposed resolution and specifying therein the new date and period for providing Electronic Consents . 4. BONDHOLDERS' REPRESENTATIONS 4.1 By submitting an Electronic Consent through the clearing system in respect of the Extraordinary Resolution, each Bondholder is deemed to represent for itself (and, in the case of any relevant intermediary acting on the instructions of that Bondholder and/or on that Bondholder's behalf, for itself and for that Bondholder, as applicable) to each of the Issuer and the Trustee that as at the time of submission of the Electronic Consent: it is either (x) a "qualified institutional buyer" as defined in Rule 144A under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended; or (y) a person located and resident outside of the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia); it is not acting for the account of or on behalf of a person located and resident in the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia); it is not a Sanctions Restricted Person within the meaning of paragraph 4.2 below and it is not acting for the account of or on behalf of a Sanctions Restricted Person; neither the Issuer nor Trustee is acting as a fiduciary or financial or investment adviser for it; it is not relying (for the purposes of making any investment decision or advice) on any advice, counsel or representations (whether written or oral) provided by either the Issuer or the Trustee;

4 neither the Issuer nor the Trustee has given (directly or indirectly through any other person) any assurance, guarantee, or representation whatsoever as to the expected or projected success, profitability, return, performance, result, effect, consequence, or benefit (including legal, regulatory, tax, financial, accounting or otherwise) of the matters contained in, and relating to, the Extraordinary Resolution; it has consulted with its own legal, regulatory, tax, business, investment, financial and accounting advisers to the extent deemed necessary, and has made its own investment decision (including decisions regarding the suitability of any transaction pursuant to the documentation) based upon its own judgement and upon any advice from such advisers as deemed necessary and not upon any view expressed by the Issuer or the Trustee; and it is a sophisticated investor familiar with transactions similar to its investment in the Convertible Bonds and is acting for its own account, and has made its own independent decisions in respect of the passing of the Extraordinary Resolution based upon its own judgement and upon advice from such advisers as it has deemed necessary. 4.2 For the purposes of this paragraph 4 (Bondholders' Representation) the following terms have the following meaning: ''Sanctions Authority'' means each of: the Security Council of the United Nations; the respective governmental institutions and agencies of the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union or a member state of the European Union including, without limitation, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the United States Department of the Treasury, the United States Department of State, the United States Department of Commerce and the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (" OFSI ") within His Majesty's Treasury, or any other equivalent governmental or regulatory authority, institution or agency of the foregoing. ''Sanctions Restricted Person'' means an individual or entity (a "Person"): that is organised or resident in a country or territory which is the target of comprehensive country sanctions administered or enforced by any Sanctions Authority; that is, or is directly or indirectly owned or controlled by a Person that is, described or designated in (i) the most current "Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons" list (which as of the date hereof can be found at: https://www.treasury.gov/ofac/downloads/sdnlist.pdf) or the Foreign Sanctions Evaders List (which as of the date hereof can be found at: https://www.treasury.gov/ofac/downloads/fse/fselist.pdf), (ii) the most current "Consolidated list of persons, groups and entities subject to EU financial sanctions"

(which as of the date hereof can be found at: https://data.europa.eu/data/datasets/consolidated-list-of-persons-groups-and-entities-subject-to-eu-financial-sanctions?locale=en), or (iii) the most current "Financial sanctions targets: list of all asset freeze targets" published by OFSI (which as of the date hereof can be found at

5 https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/financial-sanctions-consolidated-list-of-targets/consolidated-list-of-targets); or that is otherwise the subject or target of any sanctions administered or enforced by any Sanctions Authority, other than solely by virtue of their inclusion in: (i) the most current "Sectoral Sanctions Identifications" list (which as of the date hereof can be found at: https://www.treasury.gov/ofac/downloads/ssi/ssilist.pdf) (the " SSI List "), (ii) Annexes III, IV, V and VI of Council Regulation No.833/2014, as amended from time to time (the " EU Annexes "), (iii) the current list of persons named in relation to financial and investment restrictions published by OFSI (which as at the date hereof can be found at: CONSOLIDATED LIST OF FINANCIAL SANCTIONS TARGETS IN THE UK (publishing.service.gov.uk)) (the " OFSI Investment Ban Targets List ") or (iv) any other list maintained by a Sanctions Authority, with similar effect to the SSI List, the EU Annexes or the OFSI Investment Ban Targets List. 5. GENERAL The attention of Bondholders is particularly drawn to the process for submitting electronic consents in respect of the Extraordinary Resolution as set out in paragraph 3 "Procedure for submitting Electronic Consent" above. Having regard to such requirements, Bondholders are strongly urged to provide instructions to any relevant intermediary to provide their electronic consent as soon as possible. The attention of Bondholders is additionally drawn to the representations that each Bondholder and any relevant intermediary acting on their instructions and/or behalf are deemed to be making by submitting electronic consents in respect of the Extraordinary Resolution as set out in paragraph 4 ''Bondholders' Representations'' above. Having regard to such requirements, if any Bondholder (or any relevant intermediary acting on that Bondholder's instructions and/or on their behalf) are unable to make such representations, Bondholders are strongly urged to contact the Issuer's investor relations e-mail address at invest@brait.com for further information. The Trustee does not express any view as to the merits of the Extraordinary Resolution but the Trustee has authorised it to be stated that it has no objection to the Extraordinary Resolution being put to Bondholders for their consideration. In accordance with normal practice, the Trustee has not been involved in the formulation of the Extraordinary Resolution and is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, validity or correctness of the statements made in the Notice of Meeting. Bondholders who are unsure of the impact of the Extraordinary Resolution should seek their own independent financial, legal and tax advice, as appropriate. The relevant provisions governing the passing of an Extraordinary Resolution by way of electronic consents communicated through the electronic communications systems of the clearing systems are detailed in Schedule 4 to the Trust Deed. Copies of (i) the Trust Deed, the Agency Agreement and the Calculation Agency Agreement; and (ii) the current drafts of the draft Supplemental Trust Deed (including the amended Conditions), the draft Supplemental Agency Agreement and the draft Supplemental Calculation Agency Agreement as referred to in the Extraordinary Resolution are available for inspection by Bondholders on and from the date of this Notice, at the registered offices of the Trustee at 125 Old Broad Street, London, EC2N 1AR, United Kingdom, the specified offices of the Parent c/o Stonehage Fleming (Mauritius), Suite 420, 4th Floor, Barkly Wharf, Le Caudan Waterfront, Port Louis, Mauritius; and the South African Transfer Secretaries, Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, 2196, South Africa during normal business hours on any week day (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays excepted) up to the Consent Deadline. Any revised version of the draft Supplemental Trust Deed (including the amended Conditions), the draft Supplemental Agency Agreement and the draft Supplemental Calculation Agency Agreement made available as described above and marked to indicate

6 changes to the draft made available on the date of this Notice will supersede the previous draft of the relevant document and Bondholders will be deemed to have notice of any such changes. 5.5 For further information on the procedures for Submitting Electronic Consents, Bondholders should contact the Issuer's investor relations e-mail address at invest@brait.com.

7 ANNEX EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION BY WAY OF ELECTRONIC CONSENT "THAT the holders (together, the "Bondholders") of the presently outstanding £150,000,000 6.50 per cent. Convertible Bonds due 2024 (the "Convertible Bonds") issued by Brait PLC (the "Issuer") and constituted by a trust deed dated 4 December 2019 between the Issuer and U.S. Bank Trustees Limited (as "Trustee") (the "Trust Deed"), by communicating their electronic consent through the electronic communications systems of Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg, by way of Extraordinary Resolution, HEREBY: (subject to paragraph 13 of this Extraordinary Resolution) assent to (and authorise, direct, request and empower the Trustee and the Issuer to consent to): the modification of the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds (the " Conditions "), as set out in Schedule 1 to the Trust Deed, on the terms and in the form set out in the Schedule to this Extraordinary Resolution (the " Amended Conditions "), with deletions and insertions to the existing Conditions reflected as tracked changes. Such changes include (but are not limited to) (i) extending the Final Maturity Date of the Convertible Bonds to 4 December 2027; (ii) amending the rate of Interest payable on the Convertible Bonds and including a PIK component; and (iii) providing the Issuer with the option to elect to redeem the Convertible Bonds at any time in whole or in part at their PIK Capitalised Principal Amount (as defined in the Amended Conditions), together with accrued but unpaid interest up to (but excluding) the relevant date specified for such redemption; and (iv) the inclusion of certain additional covenants to be provided by the Issuer as further detailed in Amended Conditions; and the consequential modification of (i) the Trust Deed; (ii) the agency agreement entered into in relation to the Convertible Bonds between Elavon Financial Services DAC (as principal paying, transfer and conversion agent and as registrar), the Trustee and the Issuer and dated 4 December 2019 (the " Agency Agreement ") and (iii) the calculation agency agreement entered into in relation to the Convertible Bonds between the Issuer and Conv- Ex Advisors Limited (as calculation agent) and dated 4 December 2019 (the " Calculation Agency Agreement "). (subject to paragraph 13 of this Extraordinary Resolution) assent to and authorise, direct, request and empower: the execution, on the Implementation Date, of a deed supplemental to the Trust Deed (the " Supplemental Trust Deed "), annexing the amended and restated Trust Deed and the Amended Conditions, by the Issuer and the Trustee; the execution, on the Implementation Date, of a supplemental agreement to the Agency Agreement (the " Supplemental Agency Agreement ") by the Issuer and each of the Agents named therein; and the execution, on the Implementation Date, of a supplemental agreement to the Agency Agreement (the " Supplemental Calculation Agency Agreement ") by the Issuer and Conv-Ex Advisors Limited, in each case to effect the modifications referred to in paragraph 1 of this Extraordinary Resolution, in the form or substantially in the form of the drafts available to Bondholders from the registered offices of the Trustee at 125 Old Broad Street, London, EC2N 1AR, United Kingdom, the specified offices of the Parent c/o Stonehage Fleming (Mauritius), Suite 420, 4th Floor, Barkly Wharf, Le Caudan Waterfront, Port Louis, Mauritius; and the South African Transfer Secretaries, Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue,

8 Rosebank, 2196, South Africa on and from 18 June 2024, with such amendments thereto (if any) as the Trustee shall require or agree to; and (subject to paragraph 13 of this Extraordinary Resolution) assent to and authorise, direct, request and empower the Issuer and the Trustee to execute and do all such other deeds, instruments, acts and things as may be necessary, desirable or expedient in its sole opinion to carry out and to give effect to this Extraordinary Resolution and the implementation of the modifications referred to in paragraph 1 of this Extraordinary Resolution; (subject to paragraph 13 of this Extraordinary Resolution and following the amendment to Condition 7 (b) ( Redemption at the Option of the Issuer ) in accordance with the terms of this Extraordinary Resolution), (i) assent to (and authorise, direct, request and empower the Trustee and the Issuer to effect) the partial redemption on the Implementation Date of the Convertible Bonds in an aggregate amount in sterling that is the equivalent aggregate amount (as at the date falling three business days prior to the Implementation Date (such sterling equivalent amount to be notified to Bondholders by way of a further notice through the clearing systems in accordance with Condition 17 ( Notices ))) of ZAR150,000,000 (plus any associated interest accrued and unpaid on the Convertible Bonds to, but excluding, the Implementation Date), such partial redemption to apply on a pro rata basis across the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Convertible Bonds as at the Implementation Date; and (ii) waive the right to no less than 30 days' prior notice provided for in Condition 7(b) ( Redemption at the Option of the Issuer ) in connection with such partial redemption; discharge, exonerate and indemnify the Trustee from any and all liability for which it may have become or may become liable under the Trust Deed or the Convertible Bonds in respect of any act or omission in connection with this Extraordinary Resolution or its implementation (including execution by the Trustee of the Supplemental Trust Deed), such modifications or the implementation of those modifications; (subject to paragraph 13 of this Extraordinary Resolution) sanction and assent to every abrogation, amendment, modification, compromise or arrangement in respect of the rights of the Bondholders against the Issuer or against any of its property whether such rights shall arise under the Trust Deed and/or the Conditions or otherwise involved in or resulting from such modifications referred to in paragraphs 1 and 4 of this Extraordinary Resolution; irrevocably waive any claim against the Issuer or the Trustee which arises as a result of any loss or damage to the Bondholders suffered or incurred as a result of the Issuer or the Trustee following the terms of this Extraordinary Resolution and the implementation of this Extraordinary Resolution (including for the avoidance of doubt, the directions and/or instructions contained herein); approve that each of the Issuer and the Trustee be and are hereby authorised and instructed not to obtain any legal opinions in relation to, or to make any investigation or enquiry into the power and capacity of any person to enter into the amendment documents authorised by paragraph 2 above or the due execution and delivery thereof (or any documents relating thereto) and that they shall not be liable to any Bondholder for the failure to do so or for any consequences thereof; (subject to paragraph 13 of this Extraordinary Resolution) authorise, direct, request and empower the Trustee to concur in taking all steps considered by it in its sole discretion to be necessary, desirable or expedient to carry out and give effect to this Extraordinary Resolution ; resolve that the Trustee shall not be responsible for acting upon this Extraordinary Resolution even though it may be subsequently found that there is a defect in the passing of this Extraordinary Resolution or that for any reason this Extraordinary Resolution is not valid or binding ; (subject to paragraph 13 of this Extraordinary Resolution) resolve to waive any and all existing Events of Default, Potential Events of Default or Relevant Events under the Trust Deed or the

9 Conditions arising from or in connection with the entry into the Supplemental Trust Deed and the modifications effected thereby; declare that unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this Extraordinary Resolution shall bear the meanings given to them in the Trust Deed and the Circular; declare that the implementation of the modifications, amendment and partial redemption of the Convertible Bonds described in paragraphs 1 to 4 above and the effectiveness of the Extraordinary Resolution will be conditional on the satisfaction of the Implementation Conditions (as defined below); acknowledge that, as used in this Extraordinary Resolution:

" Implementation Date " means the date specified by the Issuer in a notice to the Bondholders as being the date on which the following conditions (together, the " Implementation Conditions ") have been met: this Extraordinary Resolution having been passed; the Exchangeable Bond Amendments (as defined in the circular to shareholders of the Issuer dated Monday 3 June 2024 relating to the proposed recapitalisation of the Issuer (the " Circular ")) having been satisfied; and the Issuer having raised up to ZAR1,500,000,000 of new equity or subordinated shareholder debt.