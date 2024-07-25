BRAIT P.L.C.
(Registered in Mauritius as a Public Limited Company) (Registration No. 183309 GBC)
Share code: BAT ISIN: LU0011857645
Bond code: WKN: A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157
LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait" or the "Company")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR
In accordance with the requirements of the European Union, the notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them is set out below:
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Titan Premier Investments (Pty) Ltd ("Titan")
2. Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Person Closely Associated with a PDMR*
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Brait P.L.C
b)
LEI
549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59
4.1 Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BAT
b)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
R0.97
10,787,868
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
10,787,868
Price
R10,426,474.42
e)
Date of the transaction
22/07/2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
4.2 Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BAT
b)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
R1.00
2,713,439
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
2,713,439
Price
R2,713,439.00
e)
Date of the transaction
23/07/2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
4.3 Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BAT
b)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
R0.75
65,000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
65,000
Price
R48,750.00
e)
Date of the transaction
24/07/2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
4.4 Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Nil paid rights
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BATN
b)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
R0.15
2,001,865
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
2,001,865
Price
R309,488.33
e)
Date of the transaction
24/07/2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
* Dr CH Wiese is director of Titan and is also a director of Brait P.L.C.
Port Louis, Mauritius
25 July 2024
Brait's Ordinary Shares are primary listed and admitted to trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ("LuxSE") and its secondary listing is on the exchange operated by the JSE Limited ("JSE"). The Company's 2024 Convertible Bonds due 4 December 2024 are dual listed on the Open Market ("Freiverkehr") segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as the Official Market of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius ("SEM").
LuxSE Listing Agent:
Harney Westwood & Riegels SARL
JSE Sponsor:
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor:
Perigeum Capital Ltd
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Brait plc published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 09:31:14 UTC.