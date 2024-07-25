BRAIT P.L.C.

(Registered in Mauritius as a Public Limited Company) (Registration No. 183309 GBC)

Share code: BAT ISIN: LU0011857645

Bond code: WKN: A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157

LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait" or the "Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR

In accordance with the requirements of the European Union, the notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them is set out below:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Titan Premier Investments (Pty) Ltd ("Titan")

2. Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person Closely Associated with a PDMR*

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Brait P.L.C

b)

LEI

549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59

4.1 Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BAT

b)

Nature of the transaction

On-market purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

R0.97

10,787,868

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

10,787,868

Price

R10,426,474.42

e)

Date of the transaction

22/07/2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

4.2 Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BAT

b)

Nature of the transaction

On-market purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

R1.00

2,713,439

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

2,713,439

Price

R2,713,439.00

e)

Date of the transaction

23/07/2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

4.3 Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BAT

b)

Nature of the transaction

On-market purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

R0.75

65,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

65,000

Price

R48,750.00

e)

Date of the transaction

24/07/2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

4.4 Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Nil paid rights

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BATN

b)

Nature of the transaction

On-market purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

R0.15

2,001,865

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

2,001,865

Price

R309,488.33

e)

Date of the transaction

24/07/2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

* Dr CH Wiese is director of Titan and is also a director of Brait P.L.C.

Port Louis, Mauritius

25 July 2024

Brait's Ordinary Shares are primary listed and admitted to trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ("LuxSE") and its secondary listing is on the exchange operated by the JSE Limited ("JSE"). The Company's 2024 Convertible Bonds due 4 December 2024 are dual listed on the Open Market ("Freiverkehr") segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as the Official Market of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius ("SEM").

LuxSE Listing Agent:

Harney Westwood & Riegels SARL

JSE Sponsor:

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor:

Perigeum Capital Ltd

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Brait plc published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 09:31:14 UTC.