BRAIT P.L.C.

(Registered in Mauritius as a Public Limited Company) (Registration No. 183309 GBC)

Share code: BAT ISIN: LU0011857645

Bond code: WKN: A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157

LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait" or the "Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY ASSOCIATES OF DIRECTORS

In accordance with the requirements of the European Union, the notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them is set out below:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Titan Premier Investments (Pty) Ltd ("Titan")

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Person Closely Associated with a PDMR* b) Initial notification / Initial notification amendment

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Brait P.L.C b) LEI 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59

4.1 Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares instrument, type of instrument Identification code BAT b) Nature of the transaction On-market purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) R1.05 23,784,392 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 23,784,392 Price 24,964,097.84 e) Date of the transaction 09/07/2024 f) Place of the transaction Johannesburg Stock Exchange

4.2 Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares instrument, type of instrument Identification code BAT b) Nature of the transaction On-market purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) R1.05 23,976,201 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 23,976,201 Price R25,172,613.43 e) Date of the transaction 10/07/2024 f) Place of the transaction Johannesburg Stock Exchange

* Dr CH Wiese is director of Titan and is also a director of Brait P.L.C.