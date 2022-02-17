Brait : Premier investor presentation and update on Brait's dual listing reporting requirements

BRAIT PLC

(Registered in Mauritius as a Public Limited Company) (Registration No. 183309 GBC)

Share code: BAT ISIN: LU0011857645

Bond code: WKN: A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157

LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait" or the "Company")

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

PREMIER INVESTOR PRESENTATION AND UPDATE ON BRAIT'S DUAL LISTING REPORTING

REQUIREMENTS

Availability of Premier Group (Pty) Ltd ("Premier") presentation

Brait's interim results announcement released on 23 November 2021, announced the intention, subject to market conditions, to target an IPO for Premier during calendar year 2022. Brait shareholders are advised that the executive management of Premier will be undertaking a number of investor engagements over the coming days in order to update investors on the Premier business. The investor presentation that will be used by executive management for these purposes will be made available on Brait's website at 10:00 am today, 17 February 2022 and can be accessed via the following link: http://brait.investoreports.com/investor-relations/.

Brait's dual listing reporting requirements

As previously announced, following the transfer of Brait's registered office from Malta to Mauritius, the Company's GBP150 million of unsubordinated, unsecured convertible bonds due 4 December 2024 (the "2024 Convertible Bonds"), were dual listed on the Official Market of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius ("SEM") on 30 November 2021. The SEM Listing Rules 12.18-12.21 and 18.101 require the filing and publishing of quarterly interim financial reports within 45 days after the end of each quarter. This represents a significant departure from the existing six-month interim and full year financial results reporting requirements relevant to the exchanges on which the Company's securities are traded - in the case of the Company's ordinary shares, its primary listing on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ("LuxSE") and secondary listing on the exchange operated by the JSE Limited ("JSE"); and for the 2024 Convertible Bonds, the Open Market (Freiverkehr) segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("Traded Exchanges").

Considering that the directors of the Company do not anticipate an active secondary market developing on the SEM for the 2024 Convertible Bonds, in addition to other motivating reasons, the Company has formally engaged with the SEM and requested that the requirement to file and publish quarterly interim financial reports be waived in respect of the Company. Brait will thereby continue reporting interim financials on a six-month basis, in line with its existing reporting requirements applicable to its Traded Exchanges, with the requirement that such six-month interim report be filed and published within 45 days of the period end. Whilst it considers this waiver request, the SEM has granted the Company an extension until 21 June 2022 in respect of the financial reporting for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

Port Louis, Mauritius

17 February 2022