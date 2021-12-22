Brait : Results of Brait's EGM

BRAIT P.L.C.
(Registered in Mauritius as a Public Limited Company) (Registration No. 183309 GBC)
Share code: BAT ISIN: LU0011857645
Bond code: WKN: A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157
LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait" or the "Company")
RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Brait shareholders ("Shareholders") are referred to the announcements released on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Limited ("JSE") and published on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ("LuxSE") on Tuesday, 23 November 2021, and Thursday, 25 November 2021, entitled "Rights offer declaration announcement: renounceable rights offer" and "Rights offer finalisation announcement: fully committed R3 billion renounceable rights offer", respectively ("Rights Offer Announcements"). Furthermore, Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on the JSE and LuxSE on Tuesday, 23 November 2021, relating to the publication of a circular to Shareholders regarding the proposed Rights Offer (the "Circular") and incorporating a notice of extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice of EGM'').
Terms defined in the Rights Offer Announcements have been used in this announcement.
The Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Shareholders was held at Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel, Caudan Waterfront, Port Louis, Mauritius at 10:00 MUT today, Wednesday, 22 December 2021. The resolutions tabled at the EGM were as set out in the Circular and Notice of EGM.
Ordinary resolution 1 together with special resolutions 2 and 3, were approved by the requisite majority of votes.
The Company confirms the voting statistics based on the total number of shares represented and voted at the EGM of 1,098,856,753 as follows:
Resolutions
Resolution 1. (Ordinary resolution)
Directors' authority to allot and issue Shares, or grant rights or options to subscribe for or exchange into such number of ordinary shares, in connection with the Rights Offer and the grant of exchange rights
Resolution 2. (Special resolution)
Re-designation of the ordinary shares of par value EUR0.22 each in the capital of the Company into ordinary shares of no par value
Resolution 3. (Special resolution)
Amendments to the Constitution pursuant to re-
|
|
|
|
|
Shares voted FOR
|
Shares voted AGAINST
|
|
|
|
|
disclosed as a percentage of
|
disclosed as a percentage of the
|
Votes cast at the EGM
|
|
the total number of shares
|
total number of shares
|
|
represented and voted at the
|
represented and voted at the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM
|
EGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
Abstained
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,098,322,444
|
55,859
|
|
478,450
|
100.0%
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,098,297,900
|
49,597
|
|
509,256
|
99.9%
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,098,297,900
|
49,597
|
|
509,256
|
99.9%
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
designation of the ordinary shares of par value EUR0.22 each in the capital of the Company into ordinary Shares of no par value
Port Louis, Mauritius
22 December 2021
Brait's primary listing (ordinary shares) is on the Euro MTF market of the LuxSE and its secondary listing is on the exchange operated by the JSE. The Company's Existing Convertible Bonds are dual listed on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as the Official Market of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd ("SEM").
Financial Advisor, Arranger and JSE Sponsor to Brait:
Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited
SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor:
Perigeum Capital Ltd
This notice is issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rule 11.3, the JSE Listings Requirements and LuxSE Rules and Regulations. The directors of Brait accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.