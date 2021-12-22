Brait : Results of Brait's EGM

BRAIT P.L.C.

(Registered in Mauritius as a Public Limited Company) (Registration No. 183309 GBC)

Share code: BAT ISIN: LU0011857645

Bond code: WKN: A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157

LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait" or the "Company")

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Brait shareholders ("Shareholders") are referred to the announcements released on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Limited ("JSE") and published on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ("LuxSE") on Tuesday, 23 November 2021, and Thursday, 25 November 2021, entitled "Rights offer declaration announcement: renounceable rights offer" and "Rights offer finalisation announcement: fully committed R3 billion renounceable rights offer", respectively ("Rights Offer Announcements"). Furthermore, Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on the JSE and LuxSE on Tuesday, 23 November 2021, relating to the publication of a circular to Shareholders regarding the proposed Rights Offer (the "Circular") and incorporating a notice of extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice of EGM'').

Terms defined in the Rights Offer Announcements have been used in this announcement.

The Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Shareholders was held at Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel, Caudan Waterfront, Port Louis, Mauritius at 10:00 MUT today, Wednesday, 22 December 2021. The resolutions tabled at the EGM were as set out in the Circular and Notice of EGM.

Ordinary resolution 1 together with special resolutions 2 and 3, were approved by the requisite majority of votes.

The Company confirms the voting statistics based on the total number of shares represented and voted at the EGM of 1,098,856,753 as follows: