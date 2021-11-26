Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Brait PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAT   LU0011857645

BRAIT PLC

(BAT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 11/25
4.02 ZAR   -0.99%
02:30aBRAIT : Sale of Consol and BML RCF update
PU
11/25BRAIT : rights offer finalisation
PU
11/23Brait PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brait : Sale of Consol and BML RCF update

11/26/2021 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRAIT P.L.C.

(Registered in Mauritius as a Public Limited Company) (Registration No. 183309 GBC)

Share code: BAT ISIN: LU0011857645

Bond code: WKN: A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157

LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait")

Acceptance of offer for Brait IV's investment in Consol

Brait shareholders ("Shareholders") are advised that Consol Holdings Proprietary Limited ("Consol"), the leading producer of glass packaging in Africa, has today announced that its shareholders have entered into a sale agreement with the Ardagh Group S.A. ("Ardagh"), a leading global supplier of glass and metal packaging. Ardagh intends to acquire 100% of the ordinary shares of Consol for an equity value of R10.1 billion, which includes Consol's operations in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approvals, which are expected to be obtained by the second quarter of 2022.

Brait's Other Investments portfolio includes the carrying values of Brait's remaining private equity fund investments, which mostly comprise the Brait IV private equity fund's investment in Consol. In line with Brait's strategy which is focused on maximising value through the realisation of existing assets, on completion of the Transaction, Brait will receive proceeds of approximately R400 million for its effective look-through interest in Brait IV's investment in Consol. This represents a 37% premium to the audited 31 March 2021 valuation of Brait's interest in Consol and a 16% premium to Brait's carrying value for Consol as at 30 September 2021. Brait intends using the proceeds received to partially repay its bank debt revolving credit facility (the "BML RCF").

Conclusion of requisite legal agreements for amendment and extension of BML RCF

Shareholders are advised that all requisite documentation and legal requirements pertaining to the amendment and extension of the BML RCF were concluded on 24 November 2021. As set out in Brait's H1FY22 interim results released to the market earlier this week, the term of the BML RCF has been extended to 30 June 2024, with a facility limit of R3.0 billion immediately post the Rights Offer.

Port Louis, Mauritius

26 November 2021

Brait's primary listing is on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and its secondary listing is on the exchange operated by the JSE Limited.

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Brait SE published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 07:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRAIT PLC
02:30aBRAIT : Sale of Consol and BML RCF update
PU
11/25BRAIT : rights offer finalisation
PU
11/23Brait PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
11/23South Africa's Brait to raise up to $190 million via rights offer
RE
11/23BRAIT : unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021
PU
11/23BRAIT : rights offer declaration
PU
11/23BRAIT : publication of circular and notice of EGM
PU
11/17BRAIT : Dual listing of Brait's 2024 Convertible Bonds
PU
09/23BRAIT : Presentation for Brait's Capital Markets Day
PU
09/17EXCLUSIVE : Investors launch fresh attempt to exit S.African bottle maker Consol - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRAIT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 306 M 334 M 329 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart BRAIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Brait PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,02 ZAR
Average target price 2,90 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -27,9%
Managers and Directors
Richard Anthony Nelson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hermanus Roelof Willem Troskie Independent Non-Executive Director
Pierre George Joubert Independent Non-Executive Director
James Murray Grant Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Paul Dabrowski Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAIT PLC7.77%334
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)46.68%71 971
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.51%25 800
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA19.34%16 497
HAL TRUST24.32%13 896
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)3.36%13 463