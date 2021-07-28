Brait : Update on arrangements for Brait's AGM

BRAIT PLC

(Registered in Malta as a Public Limited Company) (Registration No. C97843)

Share code: BAT ISIN: LU0011857645

Bond code: WKN: A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157

LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait'' or the "Company")

UPDATE ON ARRANGEMENTS FOR BRAIT'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Introduction and background

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on 12 July 2021 on the website of the

Luxembourg Stock Exchange (" LuxSE ") and on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (" JSE ") (the " Notice ") whereby notice was given of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at

10h00 CET on Thursday, 5 August 2021 at Suite 420, 4th Floor Barkly Wharf, Le Caudan Waterfront, Port Louis, Mauritius (the " AGM ").

Shareholders unable to be physically present at the AGM will be afforded the opportunity to engage in the question and answer discussion, which will be held during the AGM (" Q&A Discussion "). Voting at the AGM

Shareholders will be required to vote at the AGM in accordance with the process as outlined in the Notice. Accordingly, and in order for their votes to be recorded, holders of certificated shares in the Company and holders of dematerialised shares in the Company held through a Central Securities

Depository Participant (" CSDP ") or broker and who have selected "own name" registration who are unable to be physically present at the AGM must submit their duly completed forms of proxy as follows: to the office at 4th Floor, Avantech Building, St. Julian's Road, San Gwann, SGN 2805, Malta by no later than Wednesday, 4 August 2021 at 10h00 CET; to the appropriate transfer agent: for the Luxembourg share register: Maitland Luxembourg S.A., 58, rue Charles Martel, Luxembourg, L-2134; or for the South African share register: Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Limited, PO Box 61051, Marshalltown, 2107, South Africa

by no later than Tuesday, 3 August 2021 at 10h00 CET, in order to enable the transfer agent to send it on the shareholder's behalf for receipt by the Company Secretary by no later than Wednesday, 4 August 2021 at 10h00 CET.

3. Details on the Q&A Discussion

Shareholders are requested to submit notification of their intent to dial into the Q&A Discussion by way of e-mail to the Company at invest@brait.com, as soon as possible and by no later than 10h00 CET on Tuesday, 3 August 2021. The Company will provide these registered shareholders with the necessary means to access the Q&A Discussion.

Shareholders are requested to submit their questions, for consideration by the Board at the Q&A Discussion, via email to invest@brait.com by no later than 14h00 CET on Tuesday, 3 August 2021.