Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Brait PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAT   LU0011857645

BRAIT PLC

(BAT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 07/27
2.85 ZAR   -0.70%
12:14pBRAIT : Update on arrangements for Brait's AGM
PU
07/12BRAIT PLC : Ordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
07/12BRAIT PLC : Report
CO
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brait : Update on arrangements for Brait's AGM

07/28/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRAIT PLC

(Registered in Malta as a Public Limited Company) (Registration No. C97843)

Share code: BAT ISIN: LU0011857645

Bond code: WKN: A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157

LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait'' or the "Company")

UPDATE ON ARRANGEMENTS FOR BRAIT'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

  1. Introduction and background
    Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on 12 July 2021 on the website of the
    Luxembourg Stock Exchange ("LuxSE") and on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") (the "Notice") whereby notice was given of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at
    10h00 CET on Thursday, 5 August 2021 at Suite 420, 4th Floor Barkly Wharf, Le Caudan Waterfront, Port Louis, Mauritius (the "AGM").
    Shareholders unable to be physically present at the AGM will be afforded the opportunity to engage in the question and answer discussion, which will be held during the AGM ("Q&A Discussion").
  2. Voting at the AGM
    Shareholders will be required to vote at the AGM in accordance with the process as outlined in the Notice. Accordingly, and in order for their votes to be recorded, holders of certificated shares in the Company and holders of dematerialised shares in the Company held through a Central Securities
    Depository Participant ("CSDP") or broker and who have selected "own name" registration who are unable to be physically present at the AGM must submit their duly completed forms of proxy as follows:
    1. to the office at 4th Floor, Avantech Building, St. Julian's Road, San Gwann, SGN 2805, Malta by no later than Wednesday, 4 August 2021 at 10h00 CET;
    2. to the appropriate transfer agent:
      1. for the Luxembourg share register: Maitland Luxembourg S.A., 58, rue Charles Martel, Luxembourg, L-2134; or
      2. for the South African share register: Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Limited, PO Box 61051, Marshalltown, 2107, South Africa

by no later than Tuesday, 3 August 2021 at 10h00 CET, in order to enable the transfer agent to send it on the shareholder's behalf for receipt by the Company Secretary by no later than Wednesday, 4 August 2021 at 10h00 CET.

3. Details on the Q&A Discussion

Shareholders are requested to submit notification of their intent to dial into the Q&A Discussion by way of e-mail to the Company at invest@brait.com, as soon as possible and by no later than 10h00 CET on Tuesday, 3 August 2021. The Company will provide these registered shareholders with the necessary means to access the Q&A Discussion.

Shareholders are requested to submit their questions, for consideration by the Board at the Q&A Discussion, via email to invest@brait.com by no later than 14h00 CET on Tuesday, 3 August 2021.

San Gwann, Malta

28 July 2021

Brait´s primary listing is on the Euro MTF market of the LuxSE and its secondary listing is on the JSE.

Sponsor:

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Brait SE published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 16:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRAIT PLC
12:14pBRAIT : Update on arrangements for Brait's AGM
PU
07/12BRAIT PLC : Ordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
07/12BRAIT PLC : Report
CO
06/28South African hospitality stocks sink as COVID-19 restrictions tightened
RE
06/28South African hospitality stocks sink as COVID-19 restrictions tightened
RE
06/23BRAIT : Latest Brait results
PU
06/23BRAIT : audited results for the year ended 31 March 2021 – Market Announce..
PU
06/23Brait plc Reports Audited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended Ma..
CI
06/23BRAIT PLC : Annual results
CO
05/19BRAIT : change in the Board of Directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 762 M 254 M 254 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart BRAIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Brait PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,85 ZAR
Average target price 2,90 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 1,75%
Managers and Directors
Richard Anthony Nelson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hermanus Roelof Willem Troskie Independent Non-Executive Director
Pierre George Joubert Independent Non-Executive Director
James Murray Grant Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Paul Dabrowski Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAIT PLC-23.59%254
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.76.22%82 285
KKR & CO. INC.53.94%36 262
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.49.05%21 489
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-2.22%21 442
AMUNDI15.19%18 384