Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Brait PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAT   LU0011857645

BRAIT PLC

(BAT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 06/18
2.6 ZAR   -1.89%
02:33aBRAIT  : Latest Brait results
PU
02:33aBRAIT  : audited results for the year ended 31 March 2021 – Market Announcement
PU
05/19BRAIT  : change in the Board of Directors
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brait : Latest Brait results

06/23/2021 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021

AUDITED RESULTS

FOR YEAR ENDED

31 MARCH 2021

Brait PLC

(Registered in Malta as

a Public Limited Company)

(Registration No. C97843) Share code: BAT

ISIN: LU0011857645

Bond code: WKN: A2SBSU

ISIN: XS2088760157

LEI code: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait", the "Company" or "Group")

CONTENTS PAGE

CONTENTS PAGE

PAGE INDEX

SECTION ONE - Brait's Results Presentation: FYE 31 March 2021

page 3

Executive Summary

PAGE INDEX

page 4

page 3

SECTION ONE - Brait's Results Presentation: FYE 31 March 2021

Brait NAV & Liquidity

page 9

page 4

Executive Summary

Premier

page 15

page 9

Brait NAV & Liquidity

Virgin Active

page 23

page 15

Premier

New Look

page 34

page 23

Virgin Active

Portfolio Valuations

page 37

page 34

New Look

Conclusion

page 42

Portfolio Valuations

page 37

SECTION TWO - Annexures

page 44

Conclusion

page 42

Annexures: Group

page 45

page 44

SECTION TWO - Annexures

Annexures: Premier

page 49

page 45

Annexures: Group

Annexures: Virgin Active

page 53

Annexures: Premier

page 49

SECTION THREE - Audited results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2021

page 62

Annexures: Virgin Active

page 53

SECTION THREE - Audited results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2021

page 62

Audited results for the year ended 31 March 2021

BRAIT'S

RESULTS PRESENTATION

FYE 31 March 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4Audited results for the year ended 31 March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Year ended 31 March 2021

NAV per share:

Recapitalisations

Coronavirus

R7.90

concluded

Decent bounce back in portfolio

company performance post-

+2.5% in the last six months

at Virgin Active UK and New Look

lockdowns

De-gearing since March 2020:

Investment proceeds

Disposals of:

from the portfolio of

Iceland Foods for a total of

R5.0bn

R3.0bn

&

R2.349bn

received during FY2021

DGB for a total of R470m

Estimated annualised

Strong operational performance by

Concluded in-fill

savings to Brait's cash costs of

>R500m

Premier

acquisition

LTM EBITDA increase

of Mister Sweet

through actions taken since

of 14%

for Premier in June 2021

1 March 2020

5Audited results for the year ended 31 March 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brait SE published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRAIT PLC
02:33aBRAIT  : Latest Brait results
PU
02:33aBRAIT  : audited results for the year ended 31 March 2021 – Market Announc..
PU
05/19BRAIT  : change in the Board of Directors
PU
05/12BRAIT  : Virgin Active UK business restructuring sanctioned by the English Court
PU
03/11Brait says Virgin Active UK to get $63 million in shareholder funding
RE
03/10BRAIT  : update on restructuring of Virgin Active UK
PU
03/02MARKET CHATTER : Virgin Active's Landlords In Talks To End Relationship With Com..
MT
02/01BRAIT  : Impact of Coronavirus and update on Brait's redomiciliation
PU
2020BRAIT  : unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2020
PU
2020S.Africa's Telkom eyes 3-5 yrs to shrink market value to net worth gap
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -917 M -1 093 M -1 093 M
Net income 2020 -972 M -1 158 M -1 158 M
Net Debt 2020 353 M 421 M 421 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 198 M 234 M 236 M
EV / Sales 2019 -2,33x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,66x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart BRAIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Brait PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,55 ZAR
Average target price 3,80 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Anthony Nelson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hermanus Roelof Willem Troskie Independent Non-Executive Director
Pierre George Joubert Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Grant Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Dabrowski Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAIT PLC-30.29%234
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.51.84%65 252
KKR & CO. INC.44.63%33 685
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC1.24%22 465
AMUNDI11.75%17 823
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.28.81%16 350