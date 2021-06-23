Brait : Latest Brait results

2021
AUDITED RESULTS
FOR YEAR ENDED
31 MARCH 2021
Brait PLC
(Registered in Malta as
a Public Limited Company)
(Registration No. C97843) Share code: BAT
ISIN: LU0011857645
Bond code: WKN: A2SBSU
ISIN: XS2088760157
LEI code: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait", the "Company" or "Group")
|
|
|
|
CONTENTS PAGE
|
|
|
|
CONTENTS PAGE
|
|
|
|
PAGE INDEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SECTION ONE - Brait's Results Presentation: FYE 31 March 2021
|
page 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Summary
|
PAGE INDEX
|
|
|
page 4
|
|
|
|
|
page 3
|
|
|
SECTION ONE - Brait's Results Presentation: FYE 31 March 2021
|
|
|
Brait NAV & Liquidity
|
page 9
|
|
page 4
|
|
Executive Summary
|
|
|
|
Premier
|
page 15
|
|
|
|
|
page 9
|
|
|
Brait NAV & Liquidity
|
|
|
Virgin Active
|
page 23
|
|
|
|
|
page 15
|
|
|
Premier
|
|
|
New Look
|
page 34
|
|
|
|
|
page 23
|
|
|
Virgin Active
|
|
|
Portfolio Valuations
|
page 37
|
|
|
|
|
page 34
|
|
|
New Look
|
|
|
Conclusion
|
page 42
|
|
|
Portfolio Valuations
|
page 37
|
|
|
SECTION TWO - Annexures
|
page 44
|
|
|
Conclusion
|
page 42
|
|
|
Annexures: Group
|
page 45
|
|
page 44
|
|
SECTION TWO - Annexures
|
|
|
|
Annexures: Premier
|
page 49
|
|
page 45
|
|
Annexures: Group
|
|
|
|
Annexures: Virgin Active
|
page 53
|
|
|
Annexures: Premier
|
page 49
|
|
|
SECTION THREE - Audited results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2021
|
page 62
|
|
|
Annexures: Virgin Active
|
page 53
|
|
|
SECTION THREE - Audited results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2021
|
page 62
|
|
|
|
|
Audited results for the year ended 31 March 2021
BRAIT'S
RESULTS PRESENTATION
FYE 31 March 2021
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4Audited results for the year ended 31 March 2021
|
|
|
HIGHLIGHTS
|
|
|
Year ended 31 March 2021
|
|
|
|
NAV per share:
|
Recapitalisations
|
Coronavirus
|
R7.90
|
concluded
|
Decent bounce back in portfolio
|
company performance post-
|
+2.5% in the last six months
|
at Virgin Active UK and New Look
|
lockdowns
|
|
|
|
De-gearing since March 2020:
|
Investment proceeds
|
Disposals of:
|
from the portfolio of
|
Iceland Foods for a total of
|
R5.0bn
|
R3.0bn
|
&
|
|
|
R2.349bn
|
|
received during FY2021
|
DGB for a total of R470m
|
Estimated annualised
|
Strong operational performance by
|
Concluded in-fill
|
savings to Brait's cash costs of
|
>R500m
|
Premier
|
acquisition
|
LTM EBITDA increase
|
of Mister Sweet
|
through actions taken since
|
of 14%
|
for Premier in June 2021
|
1 March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
5Audited results for the year ended 31 March 2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Brait SE published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 06:32:01 UTC.