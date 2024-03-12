BRAIT P.L.C.

(Registered in Mauritius as a Public Limited Company) (Registration No. 183309 GBC)

Share code: BAT ISIN: LU0011857645

Bond code: WKN: A2SBSU ISIN: XS2088760157

LEI: 549300VB8GBX4UO7WG59 ("Brait" or the "Company")

VOLUNTARY PRE-CLOSED PERIOD TRADING UPDATE

Premier

As set out in Premier's pre-closed period trading update (released on 5 March 2024), the business has continued to perform strongly despite adverse trading conditions and the impact of inflation on consumer spending.

Revenue in the MillBake business continued to see inflationary price increases that were delivered during the period. The first full year of operational integration of the Pretoria bakery positively impacted the operating results offsetting the impact of the planned closure for a major refurbishment of the Aeroton facility.

The Groceries and International business showed positive momentum during the second half of the year as the Confectionary business benefitted from operational improvements and synergies from the Mister Sweet acquisition. The HPC business grew volumes and managed to pass on price increases across both the South African and International businesses, whilst CIM continued to be impacted by the challenging macro factors in the Mozambican market.

Based on trading for the financial year to date, overall revenue growth has moderated to low single digit growth mainly due to stability in the soft commodity prices that are inputs into the Company's MillBake products. Premier has focused on maintaining margins, which are expected to remain in line with those achieved for the first half of the current period.

Premier's capital expenditure is expected to be marginally higher than the guidance issued in the 2024 interim results announcement of R600 million for the year ending 31 March 2024. The major project being undertaken is the rebuilding of its Aeroton Bakery which is a multi-year project and which remains on track. Other significant projects that are underway are the Mthatha bakery rebuild and the creation of two centres of excellence for the Sugar Confectionary business which involves the relocation and upgrading of certain manufacturing lines.

Premier has continued to generate cash from operations and as a result, has focused on de-gearing by settling, in full, the revolving credit facility of R 1 billion that was drawn down in November 2022. This will increase Premier's financial flexibility for future investment opportunities. At this stage, Premier is on track to improve its leverage ratio (which was 1.4x as at 30 September 2023) at year end and to pay a maiden, final dividend for the year ending 31 March 2024.

Virgin Active

The operational and financial turnaround of the business has continued during the period since the September 2023 interim results. The higher yielding international business, in particular, has benefitted from strong membership growth and higher yields given price increases during the period.

Virgin Active South Africa increased its active membership base from 606k as at 30 September 2023 to 625k as at 29 February 2024. Sales remain relatively robust despite the impact of inflation on consumer