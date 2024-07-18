JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African investment company Brait said on Thursday that its rights issue to raise 1.5 billion rand ($82.59 million) would be priced at a 25% discount to the share's theoretical ex-rights price (TERP).

"The Offer Price has been underwritten at 59.0 South African cents per Rights Offer Share, which represents a 25% discount to the Share's TERP," Brait said in a statement on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Brait is raising money as part of a recapitalisation plan to reduce its debt. The company's investment portfolio includes gym chain Virgin Active, UK fashion retailer New Look and local food producer Premier.

($1 = 18.1628 rand)

