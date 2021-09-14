Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Brambles Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BXB   AU000000BXB1

BRAMBLES LIMITED

(BXB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia shares climb as central bank douses rate hike fears

09/14/2021 | 03:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Energy stocks outperform ASX 200

* RBA does not see cash rate increasing until at least 2024

* NZX 50 traded flat

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday as oil stocks led the gains on firmer prices, while the country's central bank expressed near-term optimism on economic recovery and doused investor fears over sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.16% to close trade at 7,437.3 points. The benchmark ended 0.25% higher on Monday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said on Tuesday he was confident economic activity would rebound quickly once coronavirus restrictions were eased in coming months and reiterated that interest rates were not expected to rise from record lows until 2024 given persistently sluggish wage growth.

"RBA Governor's latest speech lifted market sentiment to some extent and calmed investor concerns over sooner-than-anticipated interest rate hikes, a stance which is more forward-looking as it sees the setback to the economic expansion as temporary," Chief Executive Officer of Kalkine Group Kunal Sawhney said.

Australian energy stocks rose 4.45% after oil prices scaled a six-week high as U.S. output remains slow to return two weeks after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast and on worries another storm could affect output in Texas this week.

Heavyweights Beach Energy Ltd and Woodside Petroleum Ltd led gains in the sub-index as well as on the local bourse, advancing up to 7.7% and 6.7%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, supply-chain logistics specialist Brambles dived nearly 12%, marking its worst day in 4-1/2 years on higher investment spending plans.

Australian metals and mining index rose 0.52%, with heavyweights Rio Tinto and BHP shrugging off weakness in iron ore prices to gain more than 1% each.

Lithium miners Orocobre Ltd and Pilbara Minerals advanced up to 5.1% and 3.2%, respectively, as lithium prices hit three-year high as demand for electric vehicle batteries surges.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded flat to finish the session at 13,170.9 points.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 0.97% 1.04 End-of-day quote.-42.38%
BHP GROUP 0.56% 41.48 End-of-day quote.-2.24%
BRAMBLES LIMITED -0.49% 12.26 End-of-day quote.15.66%
OROCOBRE LIMITED 2.45% 9.21 End-of-day quote.106.04%
PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 7.32% 2.2 End-of-day quote.152.87%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 1.66% 19.59 End-of-day quote.-13.85%
All news about BRAMBLES LIMITED
03:15aAustralia shares climb as central bank douses rate hike fears
RE
09/08BRAMBLES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/17Tranche Update on Brambles Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on October..
CI
08/17Brambles Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
08/17Brambles Limited Announces 2021 Final Dividend, Payable on 14 October 2021
CI
08/17Brambles Lifts Dividend After Beating Fiscal Year Profit Guidance
DJ
07/02EQT Sells Unilode Aviation Solutions to Basalt Infrastructure Partners
DJ
06/30BRAMBLES : announces appointment of Raluca Chiriacescu as Vice President, Invest..
PU
06/23BRAMBLES : Becomes a Carbon Neutral Operations Company
BU
06/23BRAMBLES : Cancels Over 2 Million Shares Under Repurchase Program
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 464 M - -
Net income 2022 582 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 13 014 M 13 030 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BRAMBLES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Brambles Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAMBLES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,03 $
Average target price 9,40 $
Spread / Average Target 4,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Andrew Chipchase Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nessa Ita O'Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Patrick Mullen Non-Executive Chairman
Rodney Hefford Chief Information Officer
Anthony Grant Froggatt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAMBLES LIMITED15.66%13 030
BALL CORPORATION0.94%30 972
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION43.98%18 596
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.5.94%13 751
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.26.03%10 362
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.44.50%9 927