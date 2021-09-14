Australia shares climb as central bank douses rate hike fears

* Energy stocks outperform ASX 200
* RBA does not see cash rate increasing until at least 2024
* NZX 50 traded flat
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on
Tuesday as oil stocks led the gains on firmer prices, while the
country's central bank expressed near-term optimism on economic
recovery and doused investor fears over sooner-than-expected
interest rate hikes.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.16% to close trade
at 7,437.3 points. The benchmark ended 0.25% higher on Monday.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said on
Tuesday he was confident economic activity would rebound quickly
once coronavirus restrictions were eased in coming months and
reiterated that interest rates were not expected to rise from
record lows until 2024 given persistently sluggish wage growth.
"RBA Governor's latest speech lifted market sentiment to
some extent and calmed investor concerns over
sooner-than-anticipated interest rate hikes, a stance which is
more forward-looking as it sees the setback to the economic
expansion as temporary," Chief Executive Officer of Kalkine
Group Kunal Sawhney said.
Australian energy stocks rose 4.45% after oil prices
scaled a six-week high as U.S. output remains slow to return two
weeks after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast and on
worries another storm could affect output in Texas this week.
Heavyweights Beach Energy Ltd and Woodside
Petroleum Ltd led gains in the sub-index as well as on
the local bourse, advancing up to 7.7% and 6.7%, respectively.
Bucking the trend, supply-chain logistics specialist
Brambles dived nearly 12%, marking its worst day in
4-1/2 years on higher investment spending plans.
Australian metals and mining index rose 0.52%, with
heavyweights Rio Tinto and BHP shrugging off
weakness in iron ore prices to gain more than 1% each.
Lithium miners Orocobre Ltd and Pilbara Minerals
advanced up to 5.1% and 3.2%, respectively, as lithium
prices hit three-year high as demand for electric vehicle
batteries surges.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index traded flat
to finish the session at 13,170.9 points.
(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)