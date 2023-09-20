Supply chain group and operator of CHEP brand on track to meet 2025 Sustainability Targets

Brambles today released its 2023 Sustainability Review, reporting on material environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and achievements across its global operations for the year ending June 30, 2023.

The 2023 Sustainability Review highlights the material progress Brambles has made toward its ambitious regenerative vision. The broad range of achievements already delivered demonstrates both Brambles’ global leadership position in sustainability and the power of collaboration in a circular economy to building sustainable and resilient supply chains of the future.

Showcasing regeneration in action, highlights of the report include:

Enabling the sustainable growth of an additional 3.85 million trees by implementing sustainable practices in timber plantations, as part of our forest-positive targets;

by implementing sustainable practices in timber plantations, as part of our forest-positive targets; Enhancing the circularity of our network by saving approximately 10 million pallets through targeted recovery and remanufacturing initiatives, preserving the value of our manufactured capital while conserving natural capital through reduced demand for raw materials;

through targeted recovery and remanufacturing initiatives, preserving the value of our manufactured capital while conserving natural capital through reduced demand for raw materials; Advancing our waste-positive ambition by launching a new plastic platform made from 100% post-consumer plastic and a total of 13 next generation platforms containing recycled content;

and a total of 13 next generation platforms containing recycled content; Delivering lasting social and community value by connecting livelihoods with reforestation projects. For example, in Tabasco, one new forestry role was created for every 25 acres of reforestation and one skilled forest engineer for every 1,235 acres;

by connecting livelihoods with reforestation projects. For example, in Tabasco, one new forestry role was created for every 25 acres of reforestation and one skilled forest engineer for every 1,235 acres; Increasing gender diversity across all levels of our business, with women now representing 45.5% of board roles, 36.3% of leadership roles and 8.3% of service center roles; and

roles, roles and roles; and Achieving a 5.2% reduction ofgreenhouse gas emission across the entire value chain (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) against fiscal year 2022 and 7.7% from the fiscal year 2020 baseline. This was accomplished while maintaining carbon neutrality across operations (Scopes 1 and 2) and strengthening the mix of our 100% renewable electricity use1.

Graham Chipchase, Brambles’ Chief Executive Officer, said, “The major strides we’ve taken toward our sustainability goals speak to the unbroken focus and shared commitment across all parts of our business. For Brambles, our global leadership in sustainability is both a great source of pride and a strategic advantage as the world transitions to a low-carbon economy, ensuring we can continue to deliver value for all stakeholders.”

Juan Jose Freijo, Brambles’ Chief Sustainability Officer, said, “Beyond our own impact, we also recognize Brambles’ central role in supply chains uniquely positions us to influence change and help bring others into the circular system.

“Our achievements in 2023 underscore the importance of collaboration in this mission, and it is deeply rewarding to see our call to build regenerative supply chains taken up by so many CHEP customers and suppliers in the network and partners across the industry,” said Dr. Freijo.

Recognized leader in sustainability

Increasing recognition of Brambles’ sustainability efforts saw the company boost its position across major ESG assessments in FY23:

Ranking 1st in its industry category in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

in its industry category in the Being named third most sustainable company in the world in Corporate Knights’ Global 100 list

in the world in list Maintaining A rating in fourth consecutive Circulytics assessment

in fourth consecutive Circulytics assessment Achieving A list status from CDP for action on Forests and Climate

for action on Forests and Climate Holding its maximum MSCI AAA rating (since 2016)

(since 2016) Inclusion on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the first time

for the first time Attaining Global Top Employer recognition and Top Employer status in four regions and 25 countries

In 2023, Brambles will release its first Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, as part of our commitment to ongoing transparency in reporting.

________________________________________

1 100% renewable energy mix in FY23 comprised renewable contracts 39%, on-site generation 3% and Energy Attribute Certificates 58%

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230920590816/en/