Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:11 2022-11-25 am EST
11.91 AUD   +0.76%
05:09pBrambles Agrees to Combine CHEP China With Loscam Greater China
DJ
11/07Croda finance chief to retire, replaced by former Meggitt executive
AN
10/30Brambles Limited Announces the Appointment of Priya Rajagopalan as Non-Executive Director, Effective 1 November 2022
CI
Brambles Agrees to Combine CHEP China With Loscam Greater China

11/27/2022 | 05:09pm EST
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Brambles Ltd. on Monday said it will combine its CHEP China business with an arm of Loscam Group to create the largest pallet and automotive container pooler in China.

Brambles said it has agreed to sell the unit to Loscam (Greater China) Holdings Ltd. It will issue shares to Brambles, which will have a 20% stake in the combined entity.

The sale has an enterprise value of $132.2 million, the Australian-listed company said.

Loscam Group is owned by Sinotrans Ltd. and two private-equity firms, Trustar Capital--formerly known as Citic Capital Partners--and FountainVest Partners.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023, Brambles said.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-22 1709ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRAMBLES LIMITED 0.76% 11.91 Delayed Quote.12.04%
CITIC LIMITED 0.38% 7.85 Delayed Quote.1.95%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED 1.31% 19.35 End-of-day quote.-26.73%
SINOTRANS LIMITED 1.68% 2.42 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
