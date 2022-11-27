Brambles Agrees to Combine CHEP China With Loscam Greater China

By Rhiannon Hoyle

Brambles Ltd. on Monday said it will combine its CHEP China business with an arm of Loscam Group to create the largest pallet and automotive container pooler in China.

Brambles said it has agreed to sell the unit to Loscam (Greater China) Holdings Ltd. It will issue shares to Brambles, which will have a 20% stake in the combined entity.

The sale has an enterprise value of $132.2 million, the Australian-listed company said.

Loscam Group is owned by Sinotrans Ltd. and two private-equity firms, Trustar Capital--formerly known as Citic Capital Partners--and FountainVest Partners.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023, Brambles said.

