Brambles : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C

|
This appendix is available as an online form
|
Appendix 3C
|
|
|
|
Notification of buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.7
|
*Percentage of +securities the entity will offer to buy
|
%
|
|
|
|
back
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access
|
|
|
|
|
scheme buy-back".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.8
|
*Approximate total number of +securities that will be
|
|
|
|
|
bought back if all buy-back offers are accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(disregarding any rounding and restrictions on
|
|
|
|
|
foreign participation)
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access
|
|
|
|
|
scheme buy-back".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.9
|
*Are the +securities being bought back for a cash
|
Yes or No
|
|
|
|
consideration?
|
|
|
|
|
Note: if the securities are being bought back for nil cash
|
|
|
|
|
consideration, answer this question "No".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.9a
|
*Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back
|
Yes or No
|
|
|
|
known?
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.9a(i)
|
*In what currency will the buy-back consideration be
|
|
|
|
|
paid?
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes".
|
|
|
|
|
Note: all prices below are to be expressed in this currency.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.9a(ii)
|
*Buy-back price per +security
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your
|
|
|
|
|
response to Q3A.9a is "Yes".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.9a(iii)
|
*Capital component of buy-back price per +security
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access
|
|
|
|
|
scheme buy-back", your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your
|
|
|
|
|
response to Q3A.9a is "Yes".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.9a(iv)
|
*Dividend component of buy-back price per +security
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access
|
|
|
|
|
scheme buy-back", your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your
|
|
|
|
|
response to Q3A.9a is "Yes".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.9a(v)
|
*Indicative buy-back price per +security
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is anything other
|
|
|
|
|
than "On-marketbuy-back", your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and
|
|
|
|
|
your response to Q3A.9a is "No".
|
|
|
|
|
Please lodge an update to this form when the final buy-back price
|
|
|
|
|
is known.
|
|
|
|
3A.9b
|
*Please describe the consideration being provided to
|
|
|
|
|
buy back the +securities
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q3A.9 is "No".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.10
|
*Do the buy-back terms allow for a scale-back?
|
Yes or No
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access
|
|
|
|
|
scheme buy-back".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.10a
|
*Please summarise the scale-back terms
|
|
|
|
|
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access
|
|
|
|
|
scheme buy-back" and your answer to Q 3A.10 is "Yes".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|