Brambles Limited ABN 89 118 896 021 Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001 Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299 14 October 2020 The Manager - Listings Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 Via electronic lodgement Dear Sir/Madam Brambles Limited: Appendix 2A Please find attached an Appendix 2A relating to 14,711 ordinary shares in Brambles Limited which have been issued as a consequence of the exercise of share awards under the Brambles Limited Performance Share Plan. (Please note that 1,177 unlisted matched share rights granted under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan have lapsed since the lodgement by Brambles of the Appendix 2A on 13 October 2020.) The number of securities referred to in item 5.1 of the attached application takes into account the 301,386 fully paid ordinary shares in Brambles which have been cancelled as a result of the shares bought back on 12 October 20201. A copy of the notice of cancellation of shares arising from that buy-back will be provided to the ASX in accordance with Listing Rule 3.8A. The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary. Yours faithfully Brambles Limited Robert Gerrard Company Secretary 1 Brambles' Appendix 2A lodged on 13 October 2020 took into account fully paid ordinary shares cancelled as a result of shares bought back up to 9 October 2020. This appendix is not available as an online form Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement +Rule 2.7 Appendix 2A Application for quotation of +securities Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non- Australian issuers. *Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity. Part 1 - Entity and announcement details Question Question Answer no 1.1 *Name of entity Brambles Limited We (the entity here named) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1 1.2 *Registration type and number ABN 89 118 896 021 Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number). 1.3 *ASX issuer code BXB 1.4 *This announcement is ☒A new announcement Tick whichever is applicable. ☐An update/amendment to a previous announcement ☐A cancellation of a previous announcement 1.4a *Reason for update NA Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A reason must be provided for an update. 1.4b *Date of previous announcement to this NA update Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1.4c *Reason for cancellation NA Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1.4d *Date of previous announcement to this NA cancellation Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1 Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189 Disclosure relief for rights issues). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser. {EXT 00097989}+ See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 1 1 December 2019 This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 2A Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Application for quotation of +securities 1.5 *Date of this announcement 14 October 2020 Part 2 - Type of issue Question Question Answer No. 2.1 *The +securities to be quoted are: ☐Being issued as part of a transaction or Select whichever item is applicable. transactions previously announced to the If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of market in an Appendix 3B issues of securities, please complete a separate ☐Being issued under a +dividend or Appendix 2A for each type of issue. distribution plan ☐Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted ☐Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been paid up and are now quoted fully paid +securities ☐Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire ☐+Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease ☒+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer ☐Other 2.2a.1 *Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market NA of the proposed issue of securities for which quotation is now being sought Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" 2.2a.2 *Are there any further issues of +securities NA yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B". {EXT 00097989}+ See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 2 1 December 2019 This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 2A Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Application for quotation of +securities 2.2a.2.1 *Please provide details of the further issues NA of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes". Please provide details of the proposed dates and number of securities for the further issues. This may be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional component being quoted on one date and a retail component being quoted on a later date. 2.2b.1 *Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in NA relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued under a dividend or distribution plan". 2.2b.2 *Does the +dividend or distribution plan NA meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2 exception 4 that it does not impose a limit on participation? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued under a dividend or distribution plan". Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4 would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of participation e.g. security holders can only participate to a maximum value of $x in respect of their entitlement. 2) The entity has specified a maximum number of securities that can participate in the plan e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu of dividend payable for x number of securities. 2.2c.1 Please state the number and type of NA options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted (including their ASX security code) Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". 2.2c.2 And the date the options were exercised or NA other +convertible securities were converted Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the options was exercised or convertible securities was converted. 2.2d.1 Please state the number and type of partly NA paid +securities (including their ASX security code) that were fully paid up Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid up and are now quoted fully paid securities". {EXT 00097989}+ See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 3 1 December 2019 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

