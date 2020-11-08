Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Brambles Limited    BXB   AU000000BXB1

BRAMBLES LIMITED

(BXB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/06
10.42 AUD   +1.96%
11/08BRAMBLES : Appendix 2A
PU
11/08BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
11/05BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brambles : Appendix 2A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 10:38pm EST

Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299

9 November 2020

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited: Appendix 2A

Please find attached an Appendix 2A relating to 15,424 ordinary shares in Brambles Limited which have been issued as a consequence of the exercise of share awards under the Brambles Limited Performance Share Plan. (Please note that 443 unlisted matched share rights granted under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan have lapsed since the lodgement by Brambles of the Appendix 2A on 6 November 2020.)

The number of securities referred to in item 5.1 of the attached application takes into account the 745,336 fully paid ordinary shares in Brambles which have been cancelled as a result of the shares bought back on 5 November 20201. A copy of the notice of cancellation of shares arising from that buy-back will be provided to the ASX in accordance with Listing Rule 3.8A.

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard

Company Secretary

1 Brambles' Appendix 2A lodged on 6 November 2020 took into account fully paid ordinary shares cancelled as a result of shares bought back up to 4 November 2020.

This appendix is not available as an online form

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

+Rule 2.7

Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non- Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Brambles Limited

We (the entity here named) apply for

+quotation of the following +securities and

agree to the matters set out in

Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1

1.2

*Registration type and number

ABN 89 118 896 021

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

BXB

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

NA

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

NA

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

NA

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

NA

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1 Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189 Disclosure relief for rights issues). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser.

{EXT 00097989}+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

1 December 2019

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1.5

*Date of this announcement

9 November 2020

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities to be quoted are:

Being issued as part of a transaction or

Select whichever item is applicable.

transactions previously announced to the

If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of

market in an Appendix 3B

issues of securities, please complete a separate

Being issued under a +dividend or

Appendix 2A for each type of issue.

distribution plan

Being issued as a result of options being

exercised or other +convertible securities

being converted

Unquoted partly paid +securities that

have been paid up and are now quoted

fully paid +securities

Restricted securities where the escrow

period has expired or is about to expire

+Securities previously issued under an

+employee incentive scheme where the

restrictions on transfer have ceased or

are about to cease

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not subject to a

restriction on transfer or that are to be

quoted notwithstanding there is a

restriction on transfer

Other

2.2a.1

*Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market

NA

of the proposed issue of securities for which

quotation is now being sought

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B"

2.2a.2

*Are there any further issues of +securities

NA

yet to take place to complete the

transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B".

{EXT 00097989}+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

1 December 2019

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

2.2a.2.1

*Please provide details of the further issues

NA

of +securities yet to take place to complete

the transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".

Please provide details of the proposed dates and

number of securities for the further issues. This may

be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to

an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional

component being quoted on one date and a retail

component being quoted on a later date.

2.2b.1

*Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in

NA

relation to the underlying +dividend or

distribution

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

2.2b.2

*Does the +dividend or distribution plan

NA

meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2

exception 4 that it does not impose a limit

on participation?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders

are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or

distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4

would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The

entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of

participation e.g. security holders can only participate

to a maximum value of $x in respect of their

entitlement. 2) The entity has specified a maximum

number of securities that can participate in the plan

e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu

of dividend payable for x number of securities.

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of

NA

options that were exercised or other

+convertible securities that were converted

(including their ASX security code)

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as a result of options being exercised or other

convertible securities being converted".

2.2c.2

And the date the options were exercised or

NA

other +convertible securities were

converted

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as a result of options being exercised or other

convertible securities being converted".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the options was exercised or

convertible securities was converted.

2.2d.1

Please state the number and type of partly

NA

paid +securities (including their ASX

security code) that were fully paid up

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid

up and are now quoted fully paid securities".

{EXT 00097989}+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

1 December 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 03:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BRAMBLES LIMITED
11/08BRAMBLES : Appendix 2A
PU
11/08BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
11/05BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
11/04BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
11/02Australian shares climb on rate cut expectations; energy shares surge
RE
11/02BRAMBLES : Lifts Lower End of Fiscal Year Guidance Ranges on Strong 1Q -- Update
DJ
11/02BRAMBLES : Lifts Lower End of Fiscal Year Guidance Ranges on Strong 1Q
DJ
11/02BRAMBLES : FY21 First-Quarter Trading Update
PU
10/29BRAMBLES : Cancellation of Buy-back Shares
PU
10/25BRAMBLES : Appendix 2A
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 947 M - -
Net income 2021 531 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 11 245 M 11 259 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BRAMBLES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Brambles Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAMBLES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,70 $
Last Close Price 7,56 $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Andrew Chipchase Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Patrick Mullen Chairman
Nessa Ita O'Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rodney Hefford Chief Information Officer
Anthony Grant Froggatt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAMBLES LIMITED-11.09%11 259
BALL CORPORATION50.70%31 827
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.31.14%12 616
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION13.33%12 368
APTARGROUP, INC.6.90%8 000
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-3.56%7 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group