Brambles : Application for quotation of securities - BXB
03/01/2022 | 12:08am EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BRAMBLES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 01, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
BXB
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
10,948
01/03/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BRAMBLES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
89118896021
1.3
ASX issuer code
BXB
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
1/3/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
BXBAI : SHARE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
BXB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
10,948
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms