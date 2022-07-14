Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Brambles Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BXB   AU000000BXB1

BRAMBLES LIMITED

(BXB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:23 2022-07-14 am EDT
11.19 AUD   +0.04%
Brambles : Application for quotation of securities - BXB

07/14/2022 | 01:14am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

BRAMBLES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday July 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

BXB

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

234

14/07/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BRAMBLES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

89118896021

1.3

ASX issuer code

BXB

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/7/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BXBAI : SHARE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BXB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

234

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Opt2- MyShare:

Summary of terms of the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan set out in Annexure B of Brambles Limited¿s Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 1 September 2020 at the link below https://www.brambles.com/Content/cms/pdf/FY20_PDFs/Brambles_2020_Notice_of_Meeting.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

14/7/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

234

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Exercise of share awards under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan to a former employee classified as a ¿good leaver¿ under that plan

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

10.560500

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

NA

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 05:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
