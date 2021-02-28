Brambles : Cancellation of Buy-Back Shares

Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299www.brambles.com

1 March 2021

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited: Change to company details

Please find attached an ASIC Form 484 Change to company details advising of the cancellation of 5,087,581 Brambles Limited shares on the following dates pursuant to the buy-back of shares carried out on the ASX:

19 February 2021 810,892 22 February 2021 766,546 23 February 2021 578,507 24 February 2021 570,812 25 February 2021 1,182,704 26 February 2021 1,178,120

The form was lodged with ASIC on 1 March 2021.

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard Company Secretary

{CT 00100715}