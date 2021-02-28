Brambles : Cancellation of Buy-Back Shares

Brambles Limited
ABN 89 118 896 021
Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001
Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299www.brambles.com
1 March 2021
The Manager - Listings
Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
Via electronic lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Brambles Limited: Change to company details
Please find attached an ASIC Form 484 Change to company details advising of the cancellation of 5,087,581 Brambles Limited shares on the following dates pursuant to the buy-back of shares carried out on the ASX:
|
19 February 2021
|
810,892
|
22 February 2021
|
766,546
|
23 February 2021
|
578,507
|
24 February 2021
|
570,812
|
25 February 2021
|
1,182,704
|
26 February 2021
|
1,178,120
The form was lodged with ASIC on 1 March 2021.
The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.
Yours faithfully
Brambles Limited
Robert Gerrard Company Secretary
{CT 00100715}
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Brambles Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 21:25:01 UTC.