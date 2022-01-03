Brambles : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Brambles Limited: Change of Director's Interest Notice
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2, I attach a Change of Director's Interest Notice detailing changes in interests in the securities of Brambles Limited for each of Mr Graham Chipchase and Ms Nessa O'Sullivan.
The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.
Yours faithfully
Brambles Limited
Robert Gerrard
Company Secretary
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
ule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
BRAMBLES LIMITED
ABN
89 118 896 021
Name of Director
Name of Director
GRAHAM ANDREW CHIPCHASE
Date of last notice
1 December 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect interest in 38 ordinary shares acquired
under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan
held by Certane CT Pty Ltd on behalf of Mr
Chipchase and in 38 Conditional Matched
Share Rights granted under that Plan.
Date of change
31 December 2021
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
Conditional Performance Share Rights over
1,034,686 ordinary shares
Conditional Matched Share Rights over 802
ordinary shares
17,200 ordinary shares held by Rathbones
Nominees Ltd
14,000 ordinary shares held by Rathbones
Investment Management Ltd
329,609 ordinary shares held by Certane CT
Pty Ltd
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
38 ordinary shares purchased on-market under
the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan and the
grant of 38 Conditional Matched Share Rights
made under that Plan.
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$10.80 per share
No. of securities held after change
Conditional Performance Share Rights over
1,034,686 ordinary shares
Conditional Matched Share Rights over 840
ordinary shares
17,200 ordinary shares held by Rathbones
Nominees Ltd
14,000 ordinary shares held by Rathbones
Investment Management Ltd
329,647 ordinary shares held by Certane CT
Pty Ltd
Nature of change
38 ordinary shares purchased on-market under
made under that Plan
Any Additional information
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
BRAMBLES LIMITED
ABN
89 118 896 021
Name of Director
Name of Director
NESSA O'SULLIVAN
Date of last notice
1 December 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Indirect interest in 47 ordinary shares acquired
under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan
held by Certane CT Pty Ltd on behalf of Ms
O'Sullivan and in 47 Conditional Matched
Share Rights granted under that Plan.
Date of change
31 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Conditional Performance Share Rights over
580,545 ordinary shares
Conditional Matched Share Rights over 874
ordinary shares
195,092 ordinary shares held by Certane CT
Pty Ltd
9,000 ordinary shares
Class
Ordinary shares
