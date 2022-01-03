Brambles : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity BRAMBLES LIMITED ABN 89 118 896 021

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director GRAHAM ANDREW CHIPCHASE Date of last notice 1 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect

Nature of indirect interest Indirect interest in 38 ordinary shares acquired (including registered holder) under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. held by Certane CT Pty Ltd on behalf of Mr Chipchase and in 38 Conditional Matched Share Rights granted under that Plan. Date of change 31 December 2021

