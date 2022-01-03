Log in
Brambles : Change of Director's Interest Notice

01/03/2022
For personal use only

Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299

4 January 2022

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited: Change of Director's Interest Notice

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2, I attach a Change of Director's Interest Notice detailing changes in interests in the securities of Brambles Limited for each of Mr Graham Chipchase and Ms Nessa O'Sullivan.

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard

Company Secretary

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

BRAMBLES LIMITED

ABN

89 118 896 021

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

GRAHAM ANDREW CHIPCHASE

Date of last notice

1 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect interest in 38 ordinary shares acquired

(including registered holder)

under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

held by Certane CT Pty Ltd on behalf of Mr

Chipchase and in 38 Conditional Matched

Share Rights granted under that Plan.

Date of change

31 December 2021

{EXT 00102227}

  See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Conditional Performance Share Rights over

1,034,686 ordinary shares

only

Conditional Matched Share Rights over 802

ordinary shares

17,200 ordinary shares held by Rathbones

Nominees Ltd

14,000 ordinary shares held by Rathbones

Investment Management Ltd

use

329,609 ordinary shares held by Certane CT

Pty Ltd

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

38 ordinary shares purchased on-market under

the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan and the

grant of 38 Conditional Matched Share Rights

made under that Plan.

personal

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$10.80 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Conditional Performance Share Rights over

1,034,686 ordinary shares

Conditional Matched Share Rights over 840

ordinary shares

17,200 ordinary shares held by Rathbones

Nominees Ltd

14,000 ordinary shares held by Rathbones

Investment Management Ltd

For

329,647 ordinary shares held by Certane CT

Pty Ltd

Nature of change

38 ordinary shares purchased on-market under

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan and the

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

grant of 38 Conditional Matched Share Rights

back

made under that Plan

Any Additional information

{EXT 00102227}

See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No.

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

{EXT 00102227}

  See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

BRAMBLES LIMITED

ABN

89 118 896 021

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

NESSA O'SULLIVAN

Date of last notice

1 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect interest in 47 ordinary shares acquired

(including registered holder)

under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

held by Certane CT Pty Ltd on behalf of Ms

O'Sullivan and in 47 Conditional Matched

Share Rights granted under that Plan.

Date of change

31 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Conditional Performance Share Rights over

580,545 ordinary shares

Conditional Matched Share Rights over 874

ordinary shares

195,092 ordinary shares held by Certane CT

Pty Ltd

9,000 ordinary shares

Class

Ordinary shares

{EXT 00102228}

  See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

