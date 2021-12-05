Brambles : Daily Buy-Back Notification 12/05/2021 | 05:12pm EST Send by mail :

Brambles Limited ABN 89 118 896 021 Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001 Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299 6 December 2021 The Manager - Listings Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 Via electronic lodgement Dear Sir/Madam Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back Attached is a Daily Buy-Back Notification relating to the on-marketbuy-back of shares on 3 December 2021 for the buy-back programme announced on 6 September 2021. The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary. Yours faithfully Brambles Limited Robert Gerrard Company Secretary Yours faithfully Brambles Limited Robert Gerrard Company Secretary For personal use only This appendix is available as an online form Only use this form if the online version is not available +Rule 3.8A Appendix 3C Notification of buy-back Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. *Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity. Part 1 - Entity and announcement details Question Question Answer no 1.1 *Name of entity Brambles Limited We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back 1.2 *Registration type and number ABN 89118896021 Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number). 1.3 *ASX issuer code BXB 1.4 *The announcement is ☐ New announcement Select whichever is applicable. ☐ Update/amendment to previous announcement ☐ Cancellation of previous announcement ☒ Daily buy-back notification Not applicable for selective buy-backs (complete Part 4) ☐ Final buy-back notification (complete Part 5) 1.4b *Reason for update Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "Update/amendment to previous announcement". 1.4c *Date of initial notification of buy-back Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "Update/amendment to previous announcement" or "Cancellation of previous announcement". 1.4d *Date of previous announcement to this update Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "Update/amendment to previous announcement". 1.4e *Reason for cancellation Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "Cancellation of previous announcement". 1.4f *Date of previous announcement to this cancellation Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "Cancellation of previous announcement". 1.5 *Date of this announcement 6/12/2021 1.6 *Class of +securities the subject of the buy-back: ASX Security Code: BXB Note: only one type of buy-back for one class of security can be Security Description: Ordinary advised in this notification. If a buy-back extends to more than one Shares class of security, a separate notification is required for each class. + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 1 5 June 2021 For personal use only This appendix is available as an online form Appendix 3C Notification of buy-back Part 2 -Type of buy-back Questio Question Answer n No. 2.1 *The type of buy-back is ☐ Employee share scheme buy- Note this form is not required for minimum holding buy-backs (i.e. back buy-backs of unmarketable parcels). The only notification required ☒ On-marketbuy-back to ASX for a minimum holding buy-back is the lodgement of an Appendix 3H within 5 business days of the completion of the ☐ Equal access scheme buy- minimum holding buy-back notifying ASX of the cancellation of the securities bought back in accordance with listing rule 3.8A. back ☐ Selective buy-back ☐ Other buy-back Select one item. Note: "Other buy-back" does not include a minimum holding buy-back. The section "Other buy-back" will generally only be applicable to an entity established outside Australia. 2.2 Please describe the type of buy-back Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Other buy-back". Part 3 -Buy-back details Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason 3A.1 *Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back 3A.2 *Total number of +securities proposed to be bought back Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Employee share scheme buy-back, "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back". 3A.3 *Name of person or description of class of persons whose +securities are proposed to be bought back Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Selective buy- back". 3A.4 *Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum Yes or No number of +securities Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy- back". 3A.4a *Minimum number of +securities intended to be bought back. Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy- back" and your response to Q 3A.4 is "Yes". 3A.5 *Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum Yes or No number of securities? Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy- back" 3A.5a *Maximum number of +securities proposed to be bought back Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy- back" and your response to Q 3A.5 is "Yes". 3A.6 *Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy- back". + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 2 5 June 2021 This appendix is available as an online form Appendix 3C Notification of buy-back 3A.7 *Percentage of +securities the entity will offer to buy % back Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access only scheme buy-back". 3A.8 *Approximate total number of +securities that will be bought back if all buy-back offers are accepted (disregarding any rounding and restrictions on foreign participation) Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back". 3A.9 *Are the +securities being bought back for a cash Yes or No consideration? use Note: if the securities are being bought back for nil cash consideration, answer this question "No". 3A.9a *Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back Yes or No known? Answer this question if your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes". 3A.9a(i) *In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid? Answer this question if your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes". Note: all prices below are to be expressed in this currency. personal 3A.9a(ii) *Buy-back price per +security Answer this question if your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your response to Q3A.9a is "Yes". 3A.9a(iii) *Capital component of buy-back price per +security Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back", your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your response to Q3A.9a is "Yes". 3A.9a(iv) *Dividend component of buy-back price per +security Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back", your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your response to Q3A.9a is "Yes". 3A.9a(v) *Indicative buy-back price per +security Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is anything other than "On-marketbuy-back", your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your response to Q3A.9a is "No". Please lodge an update to this form when the final buy-back price is known. 3A.9b *Please describe the consideration being provided to For buy back the +securities Answer this question if your response to Q3A.9 is "No". 3A.10 *Do the buy-back terms allow for a scale-back? Yes or No Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back". 3A.10a *Please summarise the scale-back terms Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back" and your answer to Q 3A.10 is "Yes". + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 3 5 June 2021 For personal use only This appendix is available as an online form Appendix 3C Notification of buy-back 3A.11 *What will be done with fractional entitlements? ☐ Fractions rounded up to the Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access next whole number scheme buy-back". ☐ Fractions rounded down to the nearest whole number or fractions disregarded ☐ Fractions of 0.5 or more rounded up ☐ Fractions over 0.5 rounded up ☐ Not applicable 3A.12 *Reason for buy-back Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Other buy- back". 3A.13 Please provide a URL for where the buy-back offer document can be viewed online with offer acceptance codes Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back" Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions 3B.1 *Does the buy-back require security holder Yes or No approval? Disregard any security holder approval that has already been obtained. 3B.1a Type of security holder approval required Ordinary resolution or Special Answer this question if your response to Q 3B.1 is "Yes". resolution 3B.1b *Anticipated date of security holder meeting to approve the buy-back Answer this question if your response to Q 3B.1 is "Yes". 3B.2 *Are there any restrictions on foreign participation in Yes or No the buy-back Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back". 3B.2a *Please summarise the restrictions on foreign participation Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back" and your response to Q 3B.2 is "Yes". 3B.2b *For holdings in the name of a custodian or nominee, Custodian/ nominee will the foreign participation restrictions be applied to or the address of the custodian or nominee or the Beneficial holder address of the beneficial holder? Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back" and your response to Q 3B.2 is "Yes". 3B.3 *Are there any other conditions that need to be Yes or No satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes unconditional Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Employee share scheme buy-back, "Equal access scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back" + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 4 5 June 2021 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

