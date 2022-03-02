Log in
    BXB   AU000000BXB1

BRAMBLES LIMITED

(BXB)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 12:11:00 am
10.21 AUD   +1.39%
04:59pBRAMBLES : Daily Buy-Back Notification
PU
03/01UBS Adjusts Brambles' Price Target to AU$13.35 From AU$13.30, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/01BRAMBLES : Application for quotation of securities - BXB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brambles : Daily Buy-Back Notification

03/02/2022 | 04:59pm EST


Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299

3 March 2022

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back

Attached is a Daily Buy-Back Notification relating to the on-marketbuy-back of shares on 2 March 2022 for the buy-back programme announced on 6 September 2021.

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard

Company Secretary



This appendix is available as an online form

Only use this form if the online version is not available

+Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3C

Notification of buy-back

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Brambles Limited

We (the entity named above) provide the following information

about our buy-back

1.2

*Registration type and number

ABN 89118896021

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another

registration type and number (if you supply another registration

type, please specify both the type of registration and the

registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

BXB

1.4

*The announcement is

New announcement

Select whichever is applicable.

Update/amendment to

previous announcement

Cancellation of previous

announcement

Daily buy-back notification

Not applicable for selective buy-backs

(complete Part 4)

Final buy-back notification

(complete Part 5)

1.4b

*Reason for update

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is

"Update/amendment to previous announcement".

1.4c

*Date of initial notification of buy-back

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is

"Update/amendment to previous announcement" or "Cancellation

of previous announcement".

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this update

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is

"Update/amendment to previous announcement".

1.4e

*Reason for cancellation

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "Cancellation of

previous announcement".

1.4f

*Date of previous announcement to this cancellation

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "Cancellation of

previous announcement".

1.5

*Date of this announcement

03/03/2022

1.6

*Class of +securities the subject of the buy-back:

ASX Security Code: BXB

Note: only one type of buy-back for one class of security can be

Security Description: Ordinary

advised in this notification. If a buy-back extends to more than one

Shares

class of security, a separate notification is required for each class.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

5 June 2021



This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3C

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 -Type of buy-back

Questio

Question

Answer

n No.

2.1

*The type of buy-back is

Employee share scheme buy-

Note this form is not required for minimum holding buy-backs (i.e.

back

buy-backs of unmarketable parcels). The only notification required

On-marketbuy-back

to ASX for a minimum holding buy-back is the lodgement of an

Appendix 3H within 5 business days of the completion of the

Equal access scheme buy-

minimum holding buy-back notifying ASX of the cancellation of the

securities bought back in accordance with listing rule 3.8A.

back

Selective buy-back

Other buy-back

Select one item.

Note: "Other buy-back" does not include

a minimum holding buy-back. The

section "Other buy-back" will generally

only be applicable to an entity

established outside Australia.

2.2

Please describe the type of buy-back

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Other buy-back".

Part 3 -Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1

*Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

3A.2

*Total number of +securities proposed to be bought

back

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Employee share

scheme buy-back, "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back".

3A.3

*Name of person or description of class of persons

whose +securities are proposed to be bought back

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Selective buy-

back".

3A.4

*Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

Yes or No

number of +securities

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-

back".

3A.4a

*Minimum number of +securities intended to be

bought back.

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-

back" and your response to Q 3A.4 is "Yes".

3A.5

*Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

Yes or No

number of securities?

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-

back"

3A.5a

*Maximum number of +securities proposed to be

bought back

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-

back" and your response to Q 3A.5 is "Yes".

3A.6

*Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back

+securities on the entity's behalf

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-

back".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

5 June 2021

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3C

Notification of buy-back

3A.7

*Percentage of +securities the entity will offer to buy

%

back

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

only

scheme buy-back".

3A.8

*Approximate total number of +securities that will be

bought back if all buy-back offers are accepted

(disregarding any rounding and restrictions on

foreign participation)

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back".

3A.9

*Are the +securities being bought back for a cash

Yes or No

consideration?

use

Note: if the securities are being bought back for nil cash

consideration, answer this question "No".

3A.9a

*Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back

Yes or No

known?

Answer this question if your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes".

3A.9a(i)

*In what currency will the buy-back consideration be

paid?

Answer this question if your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes".

Note: all prices below are to be expressed in this currency.

personal

3A.9a(ii)

*Buy-back price per +security

Answer this question if your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your

response to Q3A.9a is "Yes".

3A.9a(iii)

*Capital component of buy-back price per +security

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back", your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your

response to Q3A.9a is "Yes".

3A.9a(iv)

*Dividend component of buy-back price per +security

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back", your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and your

response to Q3A.9a is "Yes".

3A.9a(v)

*Indicative buy-back price per +security

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is anything other

than "On-marketbuy-back", your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes" and

your response to Q3A.9a is "No".

Please lodge an update to this form when the final buy-back price

is known.

3A.9b

*Please describe the consideration being provided to

For

buy back the +securities

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.9 is "No".

3A.10

*Do the buy-back terms allow for a scale-back?

Yes or No

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back".

3A.10a

*Please summarise the scale-back terms

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back" and your answer to Q 3A.10 is "Yes".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

5 June 2021



This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3C

Notification of buy-back

3A.11

*What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Fractions rounded up to the

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

next whole number

scheme buy-back".

Fractions rounded down to

the nearest whole number or

fractions disregarded

Fractions of 0.5 or more

rounded up

Fractions over 0.5 rounded

up

Not applicable

3A.12

*Reason for buy-back

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Other buy-

back".

3A.13

Please provide a URL for where the buy-back offer

document can be viewed online with offer

acceptance codes

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back"

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1

*Does the buy-back require security holder

Yes or No

approval?

Disregard any security holder approval that has already been

obtained.

3B.1a

Type of security holder approval required

Ordinary resolution or Special

Answer this question if your response to Q 3B.1 is "Yes".

resolution

3B.1b

*Anticipated date of security holder meeting to

approve the buy-back

Answer this question if your response to Q 3B.1 is "Yes".

3B.2

*Are there any restrictions on foreign participation in

Yes or No

the buy-back

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back".

3B.2a

*Please summarise the restrictions on foreign

participation

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back" and

your response to Q 3B.2 is "Yes".

3B.2b

*For holdings in the name of a custodian or nominee,

Custodian/ nominee

will the foreign participation restrictions be applied to

or

the address of the custodian or nominee or the

Beneficial holder

address of the beneficial holder?

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access

scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back" and

your response to Q 3B.2 is "Yes".

3B.3

*Are there any other conditions that need to be

Yes or No

satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes

unconditional

Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Employee share

scheme buy-back, "Equal access scheme buy-back", "Selective

buy-back" or "Other buy-back"

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 4

5 June 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 21:56:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
