Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Brambles Limited    BXB   AU000000BXB1

BRAMBLES LIMITED

(BXB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/06
10.45 AUD   -0.38%
05:25pBRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
10/04BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
10/01BRAMBLES : Timing of 1Q Trading Update
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299

7 October 2020

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back

Attached is an Appendix 3E daily share buy-back notice relating to the on-marketbuy-back of shares on 6 October 2020.

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard

Company Secretary

Appendix 3E Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Rule 3.8A

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Brambles Limited

89 118 896 021

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX

2 September 2019

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

  1. Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
  2. Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

Before previous day

Previous day

76,095,643440,518

A$856,009,772.10 A$4,590,682.13

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market

Highest price paid:

Highest price paid:

buy-back

$13.0600

$10.5000

Date:

Lowest price paid:

21-Feb-20

$10.3400

Lowest price paid:

Highest price allowed under

$8.9700

rule 7.33:

Date:

$10.9864

19-Mar-20

Participation by directors

6 Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Up to a total of 240,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares. 76,536,161 shares have been purchased to date. The remaining number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum of 163,463,839 shares.

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 07-Oct-20

Group Company Secretary

Print name:

Robert Gerrard

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 21:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BRAMBLES LIMITED
05:25pBRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
10/04BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
10/01BRAMBLES : Timing of 1Q Trading Update
PU
10/01BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
10/01BRAMBLES : Appendix 3G
PU
09/30BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
09/29BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
09/28BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
09/28BRAMBLES :  Brambles Successfully Completes Its Five-Year Sustainability Program
BU
09/27BRAMBLES : Sustainability Review 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 924 M - -
Net income 2021 529 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 15 591 M 11 156 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BRAMBLES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Brambles Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAMBLES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,80 $
Last Close Price 10,45 $
Spread / Highest target -0,06%
Spread / Average Target -15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Andrew Chipchase Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Patrick Mullen Chairman
Nessa Ita O'Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rodney Hefford Chief Information Officer
Anthony Grant Froggatt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAMBLES LIMITED-10.84%11 243
BALL CORPORATION32.01%27 879
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-1.99%10 702
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.8.41%10 428
APTARGROUP, INC.-0.93%7 385
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-4.81%7 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group