|
Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
10/19/2020 | 05:35pm EDT
Brambles Limited
ABN 89 118 896 021
Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001
Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299
20 October 2020
The Manager - Listings
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Via electronic lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back
Attached is an Appendix 3E daily share buy-back notice relating to the on-marketbuy-back of shares on 19 October 2020.
The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.
Yours faithfully
Brambles Limited
Robert Gerrard
Company Secretary
Appendix 3E Daily share buy-back notice
Daily share buy-back notice
(except minimum holding buy-back and
selective buy-back)
Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10
|
Name of entity
|
|
|
ABN/ARSN
|
|
Brambles Limited
|
|
|
89 118 896 021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
|
|
Information about buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Type of buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
On-market
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX
|
|
|
|
|
1 September 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
-
Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
-
Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units
|
Before previous day
|
Previous day
2,377,647365,582
A$25,510,850.08 A$3,904,817.90
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
11/01/2010
|
Appendix 3E Page 1
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 3E
|
|
|
|
Daily share buy-back notice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before previous day
|
|
Previous day
|
5
|
If buy-back is an on-market
|
|
|
|
Highest price paid:
|
|
Highest price paid:
|
|
buy-back
|
$10.9000
|
|
$10.7400
|
|
|
|
Date:
|
|
Lowest price paid:
|
|
|
15-Oct-20
|
|
$10.6600
|
|
|
|
Lowest price paid:
|
|
Highest price allowed under
|
|
|
$10.5700
|
|
rule 7.33:
|
|
|
Date:
|
|
$11.3173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-Oct-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participation by directors
6 Deleted 30/9/2001.
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
Up to a total of 150,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares. 2,743,229 shares have been purchased to date. The remaining number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum of 147,656,771 shares.
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
-
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
|
Sign here:
|
............................................................ Date: 20-Oct-20
|
|
Group Company Secretary
|
Print name:
|
Robert Gerrard
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
11/01/2010
|
Appendix 3E Page 2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Brambles Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 21:34:03 UTC
|
|All news about BRAMBLES LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
4 924 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
529 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
1 794 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|30,1x
|Yield 2021
|1,99%
|
|Capitalization
|
15 902 M
11 269 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|3,59x
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,45x
|Nbr of Employees
|12 000
|Free-Float
|99,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BRAMBLES LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Average target price
|
8,78 $
|Last Close Price
|
10,68 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
-2,21%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-17,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-33,1%