Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
11/15/2020 | 04:41pm EST
16 November 2020
Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back
Attached is an Appendix 3E daily share buy-back notice relating to the on-marketbuy-back of shares on 13 November 2020.
The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
(
except minimum holding buy-back and
selective buy-back)
Name of Entity
ABN/ARSN
Brambles Limited
89 118 896 021
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
Type of buy-back
Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX
On-market
1 September 2020
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units
Before previous day
Previous day
8,116,711
649,616
A$85,900,712.08
A$6,951,216.01
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
5 If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back
Before previous day
Previous day
highest price paid:
10.940
highest price paid:
10.940
date:
12-Nov-20
lowest price paid:
10.110
lowest price paid:
10.630
date:
4-Nov-20
highest price allowed
under rule 7.33:
11.2011
Participation by directors
6 Deleted 30/9/2001.
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be
bought back
Up to a total of 150,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares. 8,766,327 shares have been purchased to date. The remaining number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum of 141,633,673 shares.
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Date: 16/11/20
Group Company Secretary
Robert Gerrard
Disclaimer
Brambles Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2020 21:40:04 UTC
