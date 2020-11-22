Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Brambles Limited    BXB   AU000000BXB1

BRAMBLES LIMITED

(BXB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/20
10.89 AUD   0.00%
04:33pBRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
11/19BRAMBLES : Appendix 2A
PU
11/19BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

11/22/2020 | 04:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299

23 November 2020

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back

Attached is an Appendix 3E daily share buy-back notice relating to the on-marketbuy-back of shares on 20 November 2020.

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard

Company Secretary

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of Entity

ABN/ARSN

Brambles Limited

89 118 896 021

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

  1. Type of buy-back
  2. Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX

On-market

1 September 2020

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

  1. Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
  2. Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

Before previous day

Previous day

10,860,624459,920

A$115,725,530.72A$5,016,025.50

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

5 If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back

Before previous day

Previous day

highest price paid:

11.120

highest price paid:

11.000

date:

17-Nov-20

lowest price paid:

10.110

lowest price paid:

10.830

date:

4-Nov-20

highest price allowed

under rule 7.33:

11.4168

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be

bought back

Up to a total of 150,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares. 11,320,544 shares have been purchased to date. The remaining number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum of 139,079,456 shares.

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by

Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  1. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

……………………………………

Date: 23/11/20

Group Company Secretary

Print name:

Robert Gerrard

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 21:32:04 UTC
11/22/2020 | 04:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
All news about BRAMBLES LIMITED
04:33pBRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
11/19BRAMBLES : Appendix 2A
PU
11/19BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
11/18BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
11/17BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
11/16BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
11/15BRAMBLES : Appendix 2A
PU
11/15BRAMBLES : Cancellation of Buy-back Shares
PU
11/15BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
11/12BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 947 M - -
Net income 2021 531 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 11 779 M 11 801 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BRAMBLES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Brambles Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAMBLES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,70 $
Last Close Price 7,95 $
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Andrew Chipchase Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Patrick Mullen Chairman
Nessa Ita O'Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rodney Hefford Chief Information Officer
Anthony Grant Froggatt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAMBLES LIMITED-7.08%11 801
BALL CORPORATION50.38%31 812
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.32.73%12 769
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION12.75%12 304
APTARGROUP, INC.10.54%8 272
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.6.07%8 025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ