Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299www.brambles.com

22 February 2021

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back

Attached is an Appendix 3E daily share buy-back notice relating to the on-market buy-back of shares on 19 February 2021.

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard Company Secretary

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

Brambles LimitedABN/ARSN89 118 896 021

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1 Type of buy-back On-market 2 Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX 1 September 2020

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day Previous day

3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received 22,884,410 766,546

4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

A$246,191,037.64 A$7,864,378.69

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

Highest price paid: $11.2800 Date: 09-Dec-20 Lowest price paid: $10.1100 Date: 04-Nov-20 Highest price paid: $10.4600 Lowest price paid: $10.1100 Highest price allowed under rule 7.33: $11.1151

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum Up to a total of 150,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares. number of shares/units - 23,650,956 shares have been purchased to date. The the remaining number of remaining number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum shares/units to be bought of 126,749,044 shares. back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Group Company Secretary

Date: 22-Feb-21

Print name:Robert Gerrard

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 2