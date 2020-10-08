Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Brambles Limited    BXB   AU000000BXB1

BRAMBLES LIMITED

(BXB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/07
10.58 AUD   +1.24%
03:10aBRAMBLES : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F
PU
03:05aBRAMBLES : Results of Meeting
PU
10/07BRAMBLES : Appendix 2A
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brambles : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299

www.brambles.com

8 October 2020

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir / Madam

Brambles Limited (Brambles) Appendix 3F

Brambles refers to its announcement on 25 February 2019 that it intended to return up to A$2.4 billion (US$1.65 billion) of the proceeds of the sale of its IFCO RPC business by way of an on- market share buy-back. That share buy-back commenced on 4 June 2019.

On 2 September 2019, Brambles lodged an Appendix 3C in relation to a proposed extension of that buy back which was subject to shareholder approval at its 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM). Brambles' shareholders approved the extension of the buy-back at that AGM (held on 10 October 2019) and commend the extended buy-back on 11 October 2019.

On 1 September 2020, Brambles lodged the Notice of its 2020 AGM with the ASX. One of the resolutions proposed at the 2020 AGM was a further extension of the buy-back and, as a consequence, Brambles also lodged an Appendix 3C relating to that proposed extended buy- back on that day. The 2020 AGM was held today and, as announced earlier, the resolution to extend the buy-back was approved by shareholders. As and from 9 October 2020, Brambles intends to commence the extended buy-back programme announced on 1 September 2020 and approved by shareholders at today's AGM.

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, enclosed is an Appendix 3F relating to the buy-back programme announced on 2 September 2019.

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard

Group Company Secretary

Appendix 3F Final share buy-back notice

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back)

Rule 3.8A

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendices 7D and 7E. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Brambles Limited

89 118 896 021

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Description of buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

Details of all shares/units bought back

2

Number of shares/units bought

3

back

Total consideration paid or

4

payable for the shares/units

If buy back is an on-market buy-

back - highest and lowest price

paid

76,775,745

A$863,123,968.54

highestdate: 21price:February$13.20206

lowest price: $8.97

date: 19 March 2020

{CT 00099919}

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3F Page 1

11/01/2010

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................Company secretary

Date: 8 October 2020

Print name:

Robert Gerrard

== == == == ==

{CT 00099919}

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3F Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 07:09:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BRAMBLES LIMITED
03:10aBRAMBLES : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F
PU
03:05aBRAMBLES : Results of Meeting
PU
10/07BRAMBLES : Appendix 2A
PU
10/07BRAMBLES : Cancellation of Buy-back Shares
PU
10/07BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
10/06BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
10/04BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
10/01BRAMBLES : Timing of 1Q Trading Update
PU
10/01BRAMBLES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
10/01BRAMBLES : Appendix 3G
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 924 M - -
Net income 2021 529 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 11 259 M 11 274 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BRAMBLES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Brambles Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAMBLES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,78 $
Last Close Price 7,55 $
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Andrew Chipchase Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Patrick Mullen Chairman
Nessa Ita O'Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rodney Hefford Chief Information Officer
Anthony Grant Froggatt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRAMBLES LIMITED-9.73%11 274
BALL CORPORATION33.83%27 533
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-0.96%10 545
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.10.34%10 354
APTARGROUP, INC.-0.55%7 386
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-4.37%7 051