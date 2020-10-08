Brambles : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

Brambles Limited
8 October 2020
Brambles Limited (Brambles) Appendix 3F
Brambles refers to its announcement on 25 February 2019 that it intended to return up to A$2.4 billion (US$1.65 billion) of the proceeds of the sale of its IFCO RPC business by way of an on- market share buy-back. That share buy-back commenced on 4 June 2019.
On 2 September 2019, Brambles lodged an Appendix 3C in relation to a proposed extension of that buy back which was subject to shareholder approval at its 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM). Brambles' shareholders approved the extension of the buy-back at that AGM (held on 10 October 2019) and commend the extended buy-back on 11 October 2019.
On 1 September 2020, Brambles lodged the Notice of its 2020 AGM with the ASX. One of the resolutions proposed at the 2020 AGM was a further extension of the buy-back and, as a consequence, Brambles also lodged an Appendix 3C relating to that proposed extended buy- back on that day. The 2020 AGM was held today and, as announced earlier, the resolution to extend the buy-back was approved by shareholders. As and from 9 October 2020, Brambles intends to commence the extended buy-back programme announced on 1 September 2020 and approved by shareholders at today's AGM.
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, enclosed is an Appendix 3F relating to the buy-back programme announced on 2 September 2019.
The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.
Name of entity
ABN/ARSN
Brambles Limited
89 118 896 021
|
Description of buy-back
1
Type of buy-back
On-market
Details of all shares/units bought back
2
Number of shares/units bought back
|
back
Total consideration paid or
|
76,775,745
A$863,123,968.54
highestdate: 21price:February$13.20206
lowest price: $8.97
date: 19 March 2020
Final share buy-back notice
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Date: 8 October 2020
Print name:
Robert Gerrard
