Brambles : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299

www.brambles.com

8 October 2020

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir / Madam

Brambles Limited (Brambles) Appendix 3F

Brambles refers to its announcement on 25 February 2019 that it intended to return up to A$2.4 billion (US$1.65 billion) of the proceeds of the sale of its IFCO RPC business by way of an on- market share buy-back. That share buy-back commenced on 4 June 2019.

On 2 September 2019, Brambles lodged an Appendix 3C in relation to a proposed extension of that buy back which was subject to shareholder approval at its 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM). Brambles' shareholders approved the extension of the buy-back at that AGM (held on 10 October 2019) and commend the extended buy-back on 11 October 2019.

On 1 September 2020, Brambles lodged the Notice of its 2020 AGM with the ASX. One of the resolutions proposed at the 2020 AGM was a further extension of the buy-back and, as a consequence, Brambles also lodged an Appendix 3C relating to that proposed extended buy- back on that day. The 2020 AGM was held today and, as announced earlier, the resolution to extend the buy-back was approved by shareholders. As and from 9 October 2020, Brambles intends to commence the extended buy-back programme announced on 1 September 2020 and approved by shareholders at today's AGM.

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, enclosed is an Appendix 3F relating to the buy-back programme announced on 2 September 2019.

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard

Group Company Secretary