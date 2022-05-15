Log in
    BXB   AU000000BXB1

BRAMBLES LIMITED

(BXB)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/13 02:10:50 am EDT
10.43 AUD   +1.26%
04:55pBrambles in Preliminary Takeover Talks With CVC Capital Markets
DJ
05/01BRAMBLES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BXB
PU
04/28BRAMBLES : Appoints Kendra Banks as a Non-Executive Director
PU
Brambles Mulls Options Amid Takeover Talks With CVC Capital -- Update

05/15/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
By Stuart Condie


SYDNEY--Brambles Ltd. said preliminary talks with CVC Capital Partners over a potential proposal for the pallet supplier.

The Australia-listed firm on Monday said that talks regarding an unsolicited proposal to acquire the whole of the company were incomplete and not guaranteed to result in a formal proposal. Brambles was responding to reports on Sunday by Australian newspapers.

Brambles did not give any detail with regard to the potential value of any proposal. The Australian Financial Review and The Australian newspapers suggested Luxembourg-based CVC could offer about 20 billion Australian dollars (US$13.88 billion), which compares with Brambles's A$14.9 billion market capitalization ahead of Monday's open.

Brambles said that its board was focused on its current transformation plan and considering other strategic options to maximize shareholder value.


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-15-22 1902ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 613 M - -
Net income 2022 571 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 10 084 M 10 084 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Graham Andrew Chipchase Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nessa Ita O'Sullivan Chief Financial Officer-Designate
John Patrick Mullen Non-Executive Chairman
Rodney Hefford Chief Information Officer
Anthony Grant Froggatt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAMBLES LIMITED-1.88%10 084
BALL CORPORATION-27.55%22 305
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-19.52%14 242
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-6.29%12 611
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-6.43%9 116
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-16.34%8 200