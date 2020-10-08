Brambles : Results of Meeting

Brambles Limited

8 October 2020

Final Poll and Proxy/Direct Voting Results for Brambles Limited Annual General Meeting Held on 8 October 2020

In accordance with section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Act and Listing Rule 3.13.2, attached are the voting results from the Brambles Limited Annual General Meeting held on 8 October 2020. Each resolution set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting was carried by the required majority, on a poll.

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

