Brambles : Results of Meeting

10/08/2020 | 03:05am EDT

Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299

www.brambles.com

8 October 2020

The Manager-Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Final Poll and Proxy/Direct Voting Results for Brambles Limited Annual General Meeting Held on 8 October 2020

In accordance with section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Act and Listing Rule 3.13.2, attached are the voting results from the Brambles Limited Annual General Meeting held on 8 October 2020. Each resolution set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting was carried by the required majority, on a poll.

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

BRAMBLES LIMITED

Robert Gerrard

Company Secretary

Further Information

Investors and Media

Investors

Sean O'Sullivan

Raluca Chiriacescu

Vice President, Investor Relations

Director, Investor Relations

+61 2 9256 5262

+44 20 3880 9412

+61 412 139 711

+44 78 1065 8044

sean.osullivan@brambles.com

raluca.chiriacescu@brambles.com

Brambles Limited

AGM

Thursday, 08 October 2020

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

Item 2 -

Adoption of Remuneration

Ordinary

Report

Item 3 -

Election of Mr John Patrick

Ordinary

Mullen as a Director

Item 4 -

Election of Dr Nora Lia

Ordinary

Scheinkestel as a Director

Item 5 -

Election of Mr Kenneth Stanley

Ordinary

McCall as a Director

Item 6 -

Re-election of Ms Tahira

Ordinary

Hassan as a Director

Item 7 -

Re-election of Ms Nessa

Ordinary

O'Sullivan as a Director

Item 8 -

Issue of Shares under the

Ordinary

Brambles Limited MyShare Plan

Item 9 -

Participation of Mr Graham

Ordinary

Chipchase in Performance Share Plan

Item 10 -

Participation of Ms Nessa

Ordinary

O'Sullivan in Performance Share Plan

Item 11 -

Participation of Ms Nessa

Ordinary

O'Sullivan in MyShare Plan

Item 12 -

Extension of On-Market Share

Ordinary

Buy-backs

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Direct votes

Number of votes cast on the poll

(as at proxy close)

(as at close of direct voting)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Discretion

1,034,551,670

12,984,515

2,186,323

11,065,266

20,915,131

332,114

125,188

1,057,554,130

13,725,394

11,193,454

98.72%

1.28%

1,045,726,849

9,577,671

2,206,442

3,276,812

21,176,571

38,176

166,600

1,069,421,642

9,616,838

3,443,412

99.11%

0.89%

985,590,520

69,722,282

2,204,442

3,270,530

21,276,262

54,190

50,895

1,009,380,961

69,780,063

3,321,925

93.53%

6.47%

1,050,398,474

4,906,046

2,206,442

3,276,812

21,175,027

43,877

162,443

1,074,089,614

4,952,523

3,439,755

99.54%

0.46%

1,014,174,864

41,147,450

2,204,442

3,261,018

21,103,026

160,192

118,129

1,037,785,575

41,316,670

3,379,647

96.17%

3.83%

1,048,038,246

7,288,900

2,197,442

3,263,186

21,221,100

54,563

105,684

1,071,763,643

7,348,879

3,369,370

99.32%

0.68%

1,054,773,340

780,909

2,198,837

3,034,688

20,966,619

277,201

128,613

1,078,243,308

1,062,869

3,166,801

99.90%

0.10%

1,044,088,144

4,441,987

2,188,899

10,068,744

20,844,694

402,225

125,514

1,067,028,544

5,246,676

10,197,258

99.51%

0.49%

1,046,494,319

2,037,914

2,188,899

10,066,642

20,843,355

404,337

124,741

1,069,433,380

2,844,715

10,194,883

99.73%

0.27%

1,055,012,935

528,067

2,189,119

3,057,653

20,922,937

324,630

124,866

1,078,427,703

859,256

3,185,519

99.92%

0.08%

1,053,550,117

1,836,348

2,207,572

3,193,737

21,256,330

91,236

33,781

1,077,322,299

1,928,575

3,231,018

99.82%

0.18%

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 07:04:07 UTC
