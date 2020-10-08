Brambles : Results of Meeting

Final Poll and Proxy/Direct Voting Results for Brambles Limited Annual General Meeting Held on 8 October 2020
In accordance with section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Act and Listing Rule 3.13.2, attached are the voting results from the Brambles Limited Annual General Meeting held on 8 October 2020. Each resolution set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting was carried by the required majority, on a poll.
The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.
Yours faithfully
BRAMBLES LIMITED
Robert Gerrard
Company Secretary
Further Information
Investors and Media
Investors
Sean O'Sullivan
Raluca Chiriacescu
Vice President, Investor Relations
Director, Investor Relations
+61 2 9256 5262
+44 20 3880 9412
+61 412 139 711
+44 78 1065 8044
sean.osullivan@brambles.com
raluca.chiriacescu@brambles.com
Brambles Limited
AGM
Thursday, 08 October 2020
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
Item 2 -
Adoption of Remuneration
Ordinary
Report
Item 3 -
Election of Mr John Patrick
Ordinary
Mullen as a Director
Item 4 -
Election of Dr Nora Lia
Ordinary
Scheinkestel as a Director
Item 5 -
Election of Mr Kenneth Stanley
Ordinary
McCall as a Director
Item 6 -
Re-election of Ms Tahira
Ordinary
Hassan as a Director
Item 7 -
Re-election of Ms Nessa
Ordinary
O'Sullivan as a Director
Item 8 -
Issue of Shares under the
Ordinary
Brambles Limited MyShare Plan
Item 9 -
Participation of Mr Graham
Ordinary
Chipchase in Performance Share Plan
Item 10 -
Participation of Ms Nessa
Ordinary
O'Sullivan in Performance Share Plan
Item 11 -
Participation of Ms Nessa
Ordinary
O'Sullivan in MyShare Plan
Item 12 -
Extension of On-Market Share
Ordinary
Buy-backs
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Direct votes
Number of votes cast on the poll
(as at proxy close)
(as at close of direct voting)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Discretion
1,034,551,670
12,984,515
2,186,323
11,065,266
20,915,131
332,114
125,188
1,057,554,130
13,725,394
11,193,454
98.72%
1.28%
1,045,726,849
9,577,671
2,206,442
3,276,812
21,176,571
38,176
166,600
1,069,421,642
9,616,838
3,443,412
99.11%
0.89%
985,590,520
69,722,282
2,204,442
3,270,530
21,276,262
54,190
50,895
1,009,380,961
69,780,063
3,321,925
93.53%
6.47%
1,050,398,474
4,906,046
2,206,442
3,276,812
21,175,027
43,877
162,443
1,074,089,614
4,952,523
3,439,755
99.54%
0.46%
1,014,174,864
41,147,450
2,204,442
3,261,018
21,103,026
160,192
118,129
1,037,785,575
41,316,670
3,379,647
96.17%
3.83%
1,048,038,246
7,288,900
2,197,442
3,263,186
21,221,100
54,563
105,684
1,071,763,643
7,348,879
3,369,370
99.32%
0.68%
1,054,773,340
780,909
2,198,837
3,034,688
20,966,619
277,201
128,613
1,078,243,308
1,062,869
3,166,801
99.90%
0.10%
1,044,088,144
4,441,987
2,188,899
10,068,744
20,844,694
402,225
125,514
1,067,028,544
5,246,676
10,197,258
99.51%
0.49%
1,046,494,319
2,037,914
2,188,899
10,066,642
20,843,355
404,337
124,741
1,069,433,380
2,844,715
10,194,883
99.73%
0.27%
1,055,012,935
528,067
2,189,119
3,057,653
20,922,937
324,630
124,866
1,078,427,703
859,256
3,185,519
99.92%
0.08%
1,053,550,117
1,836,348
2,207,572
3,193,737
21,256,330
91,236
33,781
1,077,322,299
1,928,575
3,231,018
99.82%
0.18%
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.