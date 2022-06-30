Brambles Limited ABN 89 118 896 021 Level 10, 123 Pitt Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001 Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299 www.brambles.com 30 June 2022 The Manager - Listings Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 Via electronic lodgement Dear Sir / Madam BRAMBLES PLASTIC PALLET DECISION Please see the attached announcement relating to the above. Management will be hosting a briefing today, Thursday 30 June 2022 at 5:00pm (AEST). Interested parties can register for the briefing at https://brambles.com/webcasts. The release of this announcement was authorised by a Committee of the Board. Yours faithfully Brambles Limited Robert Gerrard Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

ASX & Media Release Brambles announces decision not to participate in the potential transition to plastic pallets in Costco's US supply chain Key highlights Brambles' decision not to proceed demonstrates its disciplined approach to capital allocation and has been informed by extensive trials over the past three years.

In the current market environment, the price premium and commercial terms required to offset higher total cost-to-serve and deliver an appropriate return for Brambles' shareholders were prohibitive for Costco and its suppliers. The higher cost-to-serve includes a 50% increase in the capital cost of a plastic pallet since September 2021.

Brambles continues to have a strong relationship with Costco and its suppliers and is committed to supporting them through any potential transition.

If a transition does occur independent of Brambles, it will likely be phased over multiple years and Brambles would seek to offset any associated financial and operational impacts through new business wins and transformation initiatives. Any wooden pallets released from the Costco system during a transition would be redeployed to new and existing customers, resulting in lower capital expenditure. Sydney - 30 June 2022: Brambles Limited today has confirmed it is unable to proceed with the investment in a plastic pallet pool for customers supplying to Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco") in the United States ("US"). This follows the announcement by Costco in 2019 of its intention to migrate all pallet usage in its supply chain to plastic pallets over time. This decision has been informed by an extensive trial and associated analysis of plastic pallet economics. Brambles has developed an industry-leading plastic pallet, which complies with US fire regulations. Together with Costco, a more efficient operating model was also formulated, which delivers system cost efficiencies. However, these efficiencies will not be sufficient to cover the additional capital cost of a plastic pallet, which is approximately four times higher than a wooden pallet. Neither Costco or its suppliers were willing to agree to the required commercial terms and price premium to enable Brambles to meet its Return on Capital Invested ("ROCI") targets. Commenting on the announcement, Brambles' CEO, Graham Chipchase said: "Our decision not to proceed demonstrates our disciplined approach to capital allocation. "As the market leader, we have leveraged our scale and expertise to exhaust every operational and commercial lever to find a viable solution for Costco's supply chain in the current environment. The trial results confirmed the unique efficiencies in Costco's supply chain and sound operational foundations of a digitally enabled plastic pallet pool. However, in the current economic and market conditions, a conversion to plastic pallets was deemed commercially prohibitive by Costco's suppliers and, without adequate cost recovery, dilutive to Brambles' ROCI. "Costco remains a highly valued retail partner in North America and we will continue to work closely with them as they assess the viability of other options to convert to a plastic pallet pool. We believe today's decision is the best course of action for our business as we concentrate on helping our customers through the current challenges across global supply chains. "Our Shaping Our Future programme is progressing well and we remain confident that transforming our business will increase our competitive advantage, improve customer service and deliver strong shareholder returns. We continue to expect the improvement in Underlying Profit between FY21 and FY25 to be weighted to the CHEP Americas segment. The business is focused on appropriately responding to short-term cost pressures while investing to digitally transform the business and unlock significant efficiencies across its operations, delivering a step change in the value it provides to customers and shareholders." 1