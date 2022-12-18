Media Release

Brambles awarded CDP double 'A' score for transparency and

action on climate change and forests

Supply chain group and operator of CHEP brand recognised for environmental leadership

Sydney, 19 December 2022 - Brambles, a global leader in supply chain solutions operating through the CHEP brand, has been recognised for leadership in environmental transparency and action, securing the prestigious 'A List' rating in 2022 for both climate change and forests by independent non-profit, CDP.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognised as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2022, it assessed nearly 15,000 companies and awarded an

A grade - the highest score possible - to 333 companies who demonstrated excellence in their disclosure, actions and strategies in managing environmental risks.

With the low-carbon circular model of its CHEP business, sustainable timber sourcing commitments, and decarbonisation targets and roadmap, Brambles is one of only 17 companies to score an 'A' in both climate change and forestry categories. This achievement follows another major sustainability recognition earlier this month with the release of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index ranking

Brambles #1 in its industry.

Juan Jose Freijo, Brambles Chief Sustainability Officer, said, "We are proud to earn this recognition for our leadership and are inspired to keep pushing the benchmark for the supply chain industry.

"Receiving a double A score from CDP is validation of the efforts Brambles and CHEP have made to accelerate our decarbonisation plans and eliminate deforestation from our supply chain. Both goals are foundational pillars of our regenerative vision, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with customers as we strive for a nature-positive future."

In June 2022, Brambles announced it was bringing forward its decarbonisation target by a decade, and delivered a roadmap to reaching net-zeroemissions by 2040. With the release of its

2022 Sustainability Review, the company reported a 4.5% reduction in supply chain emissions across the entire value chain (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) compared to 2020.

Brambles also achieved zero deforestation when it met its 2020 goal of 100% certified sustainable timber sources.

In 2022, over 680 investors with over US$130 trillion in assets and 280 major purchasers with US$6.4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP's platform.

Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP said: "Congratulations to all the companies on this year's A List; environmental transparency is the first vital step towards a net-zero and nature-positive future. In a year of ever-increasing environmental concerns around the world - from extreme weather to unprecedented losses to nature - the need for transformational, urgent and collaborative change is more critical than ever."

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP A List is available here: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

Page 1 of 2