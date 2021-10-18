Brambles : first-quarter FY22 Trading Update

ASX & Media Release

Brambles' first-quarter trading update: Sales revenue up 9%1 at constant FX2

Sydney - 19 October 2021: Brambles Limited today reported sales revenue from continuing operations of US$1,292.1 million for the first three months of the financial year ending 30 June 2022 (FY22), representing an increase of 11%1 on the prior corresponding period at actual FX rates.

At constant FX rates, Group sales revenue increased 9% on the prior corresponding period, reflecting rollover pricing benefits from the prior year and ongoing commercial discipline to recover inflation and other cost-to-serve increases in all regions. Volumes were in line with the prior corresponding period as net new business growth of 2%, primarily in the European pallets and Australian RPC businesses, was offset by lower like-for-like volumes in North America largely due to pallet availability constraints.

By segment, first-quarter sales revenue performance at constant FX rates was as follows:

CHEP Americas sales revenue increased 9% driven by targeted pricing actions across the region to recover the cost-to-serve. Net new business growth in the region was modest and like-for-like volumes declined in North America as the business cycled strong COVID-19 related demand in the prior year and pallet availability constraints impacted volume growth with new and existing customers in the quarter;

CHEP EMEA sales revenue increased 8% driven by price growth across the region, net new business wins in the Southern, Central and Eastern European pallets businesses and a recovery in the Automotive business, which was impacted by COVID-19 related shutdowns in the prior year; and

CHEP Asia-Pacific sales revenue increased 11% driven by price realisation and increased demand for pallets in Australia, reflecting increased at-home consumption driven by COVID-19 lockdowns. The Australian RPC business also grew strongly, benefitting from the rollover contribution from a large contract win in the prior year.

Sales revenue Days-adjusted growth1 (US$m, actual FX) vs. 1Q21 Segment 1Q22 1Q21 (actual FX) (constant FX) CHEP Americas 663.0 610.2 10% 9% CHEP Europe, Middle East & Africa 503.1 463.6 10% 8% CHEP Asia-Pacific 126.0 112.1 14% 11% Continuing operations 1,292.1 1,185.9 11% 9%

Commenting on the first-quarter performance, Brambles CEO, Graham Chipchase said: "Our first-quarter sales performance demonstrates the commercial resilience of our business, with pricing and surcharge mechanisms supporting the recovery of increased costs across global supply chains. We continue to operate in a high inflationary environment with pallet availability constraints and ongoing lumber, labour and transport scarcity disrupting supply chains and driving increased costs across our businesses.

"Pallet availability remained challenging in the first quarter with industry-wide shortages of new pallet supply across the globe as well as lower levels of pallet returns and longer cycle times in our North American business. This was a contributor to the decline in like-for like volumes in North America and contributed to the lower rates of new business growth across the Americas and Europe, as we prioritised servicing existing customer demand over new customer wins.

"With sub-optimal levels of plant stock across our network, we incurred additional plant and transport costs to collect, relocate and repair existing pallets, which drove further network inefficiencies as we continue to respond to volatile customer demand.

"Our key focus in all regions is increasing pallet balances across our plant network to service our existing customers and support both growth and improved network efficiency. We are progressively rebuilding our pallet pools by purchasing new pallets as supply becomes available and continuing to drive asset efficiency improvements. Specifically, in North America we are implementing the asset productivity and pricing initiatives outlined at the full- year result announcement and recent Investor Day. With limited access to lumber and new pallets and ongoing