ASX & Media Release

Brambles' first-quarter trading update: Sales revenue up 14% at constant FX1; Full-year guidance reconfirmed

Sydney - 18 October 2022: Brambles Limited today reported sales revenue from continuing operations of US$1,346 million for the first three months of the financial year ending 30 June 2023 (FY23), representing an increase of 6%2 at actual FX rates on the prior corresponding period.

At constant FX rates, sales revenue growth of 14% was driven by price realisation to recover input-cost inflation and other cost-to-serve increases in all regions. This performance was driven by a combination of the rollover benefit of strong pricing in the prior year, as well as pricing actions taken in the first quarter across the Group.

Group volumes were broadly in line with the prior year as growth with new and existing customers was constrained by pallet availability with elevated inventory levels across supply chains continuing to impact pallet cycle times and return rates in all regions. During the first quarter, underlying demand moderated in the US and in some parts of Europe due to challenging macroeconomic conditions.

By segment, first-quarter sales revenue performance at constant FX rates was as follows:

CHEP Americas sales revenue increased 16% at constant currency reflecting price growth (excluding surcharge income contribution) of 18% primarily driven by rollover contribution from pricing actions taken in the second half of the prior year. Volumes decreased (2)% driven by pallet availability constraints and some softening in underlying demand in the US pallet business. This decline was partially offset by like-for-like volume growth and expansion with new customers in Latin America.

sales revenue increased 16% at constant currency reflecting price growth (excluding surcharge income contribution) of 18% primarily driven by rollover contribution from pricing actions taken in the second half of the prior year. Volumes decreased (2)% driven by pallet availability constraints and some softening in underlying demand in the US pallet business. This decline was partially offset by like-for-like volume growth and expansion with new customers in Latin America. CHEP EMEA sales revenue increased 14% at constant currency and included price growth of 10% and volume growth of 4%. Price realisation reflected contractual indexation and other pricing actions to recover cost-to-serve increases across the region. Volume growth was largely driven by the rollover benefit of prior year customer contract wins in the European pallet business.

sales revenue increased 14% at constant currency and included price growth of 10% and volume growth of 4%. Price realisation reflected contractual indexation and other pricing actions to recover cost-to-serve increases across the region. Volume growth was largely driven by the rollover benefit of prior year customer contract wins in the European pallet business. CHEP Asia-Pacific sales revenue increased 9% at constant currency reflecting price growth of 5% and volume growth of 4%. Pricing growth was largely in the Australia & New Zealand pallet businesses with volume growth reflecting expansion with existing customers in the pallet businesses and net new business growth in the New Zealand RPC business.

Sales revenue Days-adjusted growth (US$m, actual FX) vs. 1Q222 Segment 1Q23 1Q22 (actual FX) (constant FX11) CHEP Americas 750.4 663.0 15% 16% CHEP Europe, Middle East & Africa 470.0 503.1 (5)% 14% CHEP Asia-Pacific 126.0 126.0 1% 9% Continuing operations 1,346.4 1,292.1 6% 14%

Note on FX: The variance between actual and constant FX performance reflects the appreciation of Brambles' reporting currency, the US dollar, relative to key operating currencies, primarily the Euro, British Pound, South African Rand and Australian dollar.

Commenting on the first-quarter performance, Brambles CEO, Graham Chipchase said: "The strong momentum generated in FY22 continued in the first quarter with Group sales revenue growth of 14% at constant currency. This performance was driven by price realisation and reflects ongoing commercial discipline to recover cost-to-serve increases in our major markets.

"Consistent with our experience in the prior year, we continue to face inflationary pressures across key inputs including lumber, labour, transport and fuel. Across the Group, our first quarter weighted average price per pallet remained above FY22 levels. In line with our commentary in August, we expect these dynamics to