BRAMBLES LIMITED (BXB) AU000000BXB1

BRAMBLES LIMITED

(BXB)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/01
10.07 AUD   +1.72%
Brambles : Appendix 3G

03/02/2021 | 12:29am EST
Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10 Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299

2 March 2021

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited:Appendix 3G

Please find attached an Appendix 3G relating to the issue of 90,382 unlisted share rights under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan. (Please note that 4,137 unlisted matched share rights granted under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan have lapsed since the lodgement by

Brambles of the Appendix 2A on 12 February 2021.)

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard Company Secretary

+Rule 3.10.3A, 3.10.3B, 3.10.3C

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity +securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are issuing a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question no

Question

Answer

1.1

*Name of entity

We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

Brambles Limited

1.2

*Registration type and number

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number).

ABN 89 118 896 021

1.3

*ASX issuer code

BXB

1.4

*This announcement is

Tick whichever is applicable.

A new announcement

An update/amendment to a previous announcement

A cancellation of a previous announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A reason must be provided for an update.

NA

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

NA

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

NA

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

NA

1.5

*Date of this announcement

2 March 2021

{AB 00098000}+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 December 2019

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question No.

Question

Answer

2.1

*The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Select whichever item is applicable.

If you wish to notify ASX of different types of issues of securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G for each type of issue.

+securities issued as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible +securities being converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX partly paid +securities that have been fully paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX

+securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX other [please specify]

If you have selected 'other' please provide the circumstances of the issue here:

2.2a.1

Please state the number and type of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted (including their ASX security code if available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

NA

2.2a.2

And the date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the options was exercised or convertible securities was converted.

NA

2.2b.1

Please state the number and type of partly paid +securities that were fully paid up (including their ASX +security code if available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "partly paid securities that have been paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

NA

2.2b.2

And the date the +securities were fully paid up:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "partly paid securities that have been paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the securities was fully paid up.

NA

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of +securities (including their ASX security code) issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX".

90,382 Matched Share rights issued under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan

2.2c.2

*Please attach a document or provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX".

Summary of terms of the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan set out in Annexure B of Brambles Limited's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 1 September 2020 at the link below

https://www.brambles.com/Content/cms/pdf/FY20_PDFs/Brambles_2020_Notice_of_Meeting.pdf

2.2c.3

*Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX".

Yes

2.2c.3.a

*Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX" and your response to Q2.2c.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table below for each KMP involved in the issue. If the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP, insert the name of the associate in "Name of registered holder".

Name of KMP

Name of registered holderNumber of +securitiesGraham Andrew Chipchase Same

40

Nessa O'Sullivan Laura Nador David Cuenca

Same Same Same

40 35 47

2.2d.1

*The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities is:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Other".

You may select one or more of the items in the list.

to raise additional working capital to fund the retirement of debt

to pay for the acquisition of an asset

[provide details below]

to pay for services rendered

[provide details below]

other [provide details below] Additional details:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 05:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
