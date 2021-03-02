Brambles : Appendix 3G

Brambles Limited
2 March 2021
Dear Sir/Madam
Brambles Limited:Appendix 3G
Please find attached an Appendix 3G relating to the issue of 90,382 unlisted share rights under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan. (Please note that 4,137 unlisted matched share rights granted under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan have lapsed since the lodgement by
Brambles of the Appendix 2A on 12 February 2021.)
The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.
Yours faithfully
Brambles Limited
Robert Gerrard Company Secretary
Appendix 3G
Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1
|
*Name of entity
We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
|
Brambles Limited
|
1.2
|
*Registration type and number
|
ABN 89 118 896 021
|
1.3
|
*ASX issuer code
|
BXB
|
1.4
|
*This announcement is
☒A new announcement
☐An update/amendment to a previous announcement
☐A cancellation of a previous announcement
|
1.5
|
*Date of this announcement
|
2 March 2021
Part 2 - Type of issue
2.1
|
*The +securities the subject of this notification are:
|
☐+securities issued as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible ☐+securities being converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX ☐partly paid +securities that have been fully paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX
☒+securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX ☐other [please specify]
If you have selected 'other' please provide the circumstances of the issue here:
|
2.2a.1
|
|
2.2a.2
|
2.2b.1
|
2.2b.2
|
2.2c.1
|
Please state the number and type of +securities (including their ASX security code) issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX".
|
90,382 Matched Share rights issued under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan
|
2.2c.2
|
*Please attach a document or provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms.
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX".
|
Summary of terms of the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan set out in Annexure B of Brambles Limited's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 1 September 2020 at the link below
https://www.brambles.com/Content/cms/pdf/FY20_PDFs/Brambles_2020_Notice_of_Meeting.pdf
|
2.2c.3
|
*Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX".
|
Yes
|
2.2c.3.a
|
*Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them.
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX" and your response to Q2.2c.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table below for each KMP involved in the issue. If the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP, insert the name of the associate in "Name of registered holder".
Name of KMP
Name of registered holderNumber of +securitiesGraham Andrew Chipchase Same
40
Nessa O'Sullivan Laura Nador David Cuenca
Same Same Same
40 35 47
|
2.2d.1
|
