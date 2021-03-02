Brambles : Appendix 3G

Brambles Limited

2 March 2021

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited:Appendix 3G

Please find attached an Appendix 3G relating to the issue of 90,382 unlisted share rights under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan. (Please note that 4,137 unlisted matched share rights granted under the Brambles Limited MyShare Plan have lapsed since the lodgement by

Brambles of the Appendix 2A on 12 February 2021.)

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard Company Secretary

+Rule 3.10.3A, 3.10.3B, 3.10.3C

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question no Question Answer 1.1 *Name of entity We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities. Brambles Limited 1.2 *Registration type and number Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number). ABN 89 118 896 021 1.3 *ASX issuer code BXB 1.4 *This announcement is Tick whichever is applicable. ☒A new announcement ☐An update/amendment to a previous announcement ☐A cancellation of a previous announcement 1.4a *Reason for update Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A reason must be provided for an update. NA 1.4b *Date of previous announcement to this update Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. NA 1.4c *Reason for cancellation Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. NA 1.4d *Date of previous announcement to this cancellation Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. NA 1.5 *Date of this announcement 2 March 2021

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question No. Question Answer 2.1 *The +securities the subject of this notification are: Select whichever item is applicable. If you wish to notify ASX of different types of issues of securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G for each type of issue. ☐+securities issued as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible ☐+securities being converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX ☐partly paid +securities that have been fully paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX ☒+securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX ☐other [please specify] If you have selected 'other' please provide the circumstances of the issue here: 2.2a.1 Please state the number and type of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted (including their ASX security code if available)? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX". NA 2.2a.2 And the date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted: Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the options was exercised or convertible securities was converted. NA 2.2b.1 Please state the number and type of partly paid +securities that were fully paid up (including their ASX +security code if available)? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "partly paid securities that have been paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX". NA 2.2b.2 And the date the +securities were fully paid up: Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "partly paid securities that have been paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the securities was fully paid up. NA