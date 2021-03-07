Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

Brambles Limited

8 March 2021

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back

Attached is an Appendix 3E daily share buy-back notice relating to the on-market buy-back of shares on 5 March 2021.

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard Company Secretary

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Name of Entity

Brambles LimitedWe (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

ABN/ARSN

Rule 3.8A

89 118 896 021

1 Type of buy-back On-market 2 Date Appendix 3C was given 1 September 2020 to ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received Before previous day Previous day 30,431,647 624,292

4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

A$321,861,873.63 A$6,286,807.73

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back

Participation by directors

6

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an Up to a total of 150,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares. intention to buy back a maximum 31,055,939 shares have been purchased to date. The remaining number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum of number of shares/units to be 119,344,061 shares. bought back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

…………………………………………… Date: Group Company Secretary

8/3/21

Print name:

Robert Gerrard

