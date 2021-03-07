Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

Brambles Limited
ABN 89 118 896 021
Level 10, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001
Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299www.brambles.com
8 March 2021
The Manager - Listings
Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000
Via electronic lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back
Attached is an Appendix 3E daily share buy-back notice relating to the on-market buy-back of shares on 5 March 2021.
The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.
Yours faithfully
Brambles Limited
Robert Gerrard Company Secretary
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)
Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10
Name of Entity
Brambles LimitedWe (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
ABN/ARSN
Rule 3.8A
89 118 896 021
|
1
|
Type of buy-back
|
On-market
|
2
|
Date Appendix 3C was given
|
1 September 2020
|
to ASX
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
-
3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
|
Before previous day
|
Previous day
-
4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units
|
A$321,861,873.63
|
A$6,286,807.73
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/01/2010
Appendix 3E Page 1
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Before previous day
Previous day
5
If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back
Participation by directors
6
Deleted 30/9/2001.
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7
|
If the company/trust has disclosed an
|
Up to a total of 150,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares.
|
intention to buy back a maximum
|
31,055,939 shares have been purchased to date. The remaining
|
number of shares/units - the remaining
|
number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum of
|
number of shares/units to be
|
119,344,061 shares.
|
bought back
Compliance statement
1.
The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
-
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
…………………………………………… Date: Group Company Secretary
8/3/21
Print name:
Robert Gerrard
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3E Page 2
11/01/2010