BRAMBLES LIMITED

(BXB)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/12
10.04 AUD   +1.11%
Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

03/14/2021
Brambles Limited

ABN 89 118 896 021

Level 10, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001

Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299www.brambles.com

15 March 2021

The Manager - Listings

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back

Attached is an Appendix 3E daily share buy-back notice relating to the on-market buy-back of shares on 12 March 2021.

The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.

Yours faithfully

Brambles Limited

Robert Gerrard Company Secretary

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of Entity

Brambles LimitedWe (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

ABN/ARSN

Rule 3.8A

89 118 896 021

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given

1 September 2020

to ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

    Before previous day

    Previous day

    33,546,959

    363,749

  • 4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

A$353,089,157.32

A$3,643,055.36

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an

Up to a total of 150,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

intention to buy back a maximum

33,910,708 shares have been purchased to date. The remaining

number of shares/units - the remaining

number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum of

number of shares/units to be

116,489,292 shares.

bought back

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

…………………………………………… Date: Group Company Secretary

15/3/21

Print name:

Robert Gerrard

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Brambles Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 21:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
