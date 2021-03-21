Brambles : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E

Brambles Limited
ABN 89 118 896 021
Level 10, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
GPO Box 4173 Sydney NSW 2001
Tel +61 2 9256 5222 Fax +61 2 9256 5299www.brambles.com
22 March 2021
The Manager - Listings
Australian Securities Exchange Limited Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000
Via electronic lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Brambles Limited: On-Market Share Buy Back
Attached is an Appendix 3E daily share buy-back notice relating to the on-market buy-back of shares on 19 March 2021.
The release of this announcement was authorised by Robert Gerrard, Company Secretary.
Yours faithfully
Brambles Limited
Robert Gerrard Company Secretary
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Name of Entity
Brambles LimitedWe (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
ABN/ARSN
Rule 3.8A
89 118 896 021
1
Type of buy-back
On-market
2
|
Date Appendix 3C was given
|
1 September 2020
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
Before previous day
|
Previous day
4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units
A$373,788,121.07
|
A$13,348,736.10
Before previous day
Previous day
5
If buy-back is an on-marketbuy-back
Participation by directors
6
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7
If the company/trust has disclosed an
Up to a total of 150,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares.
36,967,695 shares have been purchased to date. The remaining
number of shares to purchase is up to a maximum of
113,432,305 shares.
Compliance statement
1.
The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
…………………………………………… Date: Group Company Secretary
22/3/21
Print name:
Robert Gerrard
