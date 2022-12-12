Brambles ranked #1 for industry category in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Supply chain group and operator of CHEP brand recognized as global industry leader

Brambles, a global leader in supply chain solutions operating through the CHEP brand, has been ranked best performer for Commercial Services & Supplies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). It marks the company’s ninth consecutive year of inclusion in the coveted DJSI World Index, and its first as a DJSI Industry Leader.

Representing the ’gold standard‘ for corporate sustainability measurement, the DJSI was the first global index to benchmark the sustainability performance of leading companies based on analysis of financially material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors.

Graham Chipchase, Brambles Chief Executive Officer, said, “In the past year, we have challenged ourselves with new actions to pursue a truly regenerative vision. It is an honor to be recognized by DJSI, and I am incredibly proud of the role Brambles and our CHEP business is playing to move global supply chains towards a more sustainable future.”

Brambles’ industry-leading performance

Scoring 81/100 against an industry average of 23/100, Brambles’ top rating recognizes the depth and breadth of the company’s sustainability program, based on three core pillars of “Planet Positive,” “Business Positive” and “Communities Positive.”

Brambles received top industry scores across most assessment categories, notably attaining maximum points for Environmental Reporting and Social Reporting, demonstrating industry best-practice. Brambles also outperformed industry peers in the Business Ethics category, due to a strong Code of Conduct and associated supply chain due diligence program.

With a low carbon circular business model and an ambitious decarbonization program, Brambles placed in the 99th percentile for Climate Strategy. Brambles has a strong record of delivering against targets and, since 2020, has achieved a 4.5% reduction in supply chain emissions across the entire value chain (Scopes 1, 2 and 3). The company also recently presented a new roadmap to meet net-zero emissions by 2040.

JJ Freijo, Brambles Chief Sustainability Officer said, “The advantage of being an inherently circular business of global scale is that the goals we set can be more ambitious. With our regenerative sustainability vision, we are turning the dial from doing better to actively making a net-positive impact on our planet and society.

“The DJSI is an invaluable tool for our business. By benchmarking ourselves against peers, we are not only aware of our relative strengths but gain important insight to the areas that require additional focus. Ultimately, continually challenging ourselves to improve is what will help us achieve the ambitious sustainability targets we have set.”

Boost to sustainability recognitions

The latest DJSI ranking adds to the growing recognition of Brambles’ sustainability credentials and performance by global indices and ratings agencies.

Corporate Knights rated the company 10th in its Global 100 list of most sustainable corporations in the world. In addition, MSCI awarded Brambles the maximum AAA rating in its ESG assessment, and ranked the company in the top 8% of all companies assessed in its industry category.

The Group also achieved an overall A- rating in the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circular Economy Assessment Tool, Circulytics, and was an inaugural recipient of the Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global corporations that demonstrate a commitment to the creation of genuinely sustainable markets.

About Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB)

Brambles Limited (ASX: BXB): Under the CHEP brand Brambles helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organization on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world’s biggest brands trust Brambles to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, Brambles created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as ‘pooling.’ Brambles primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g., dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries. The Group employs approximately 12,000 people and owns approximately 360 million pallets, crates and containers through a network of more than 750 service centers. Brambles operates in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. For further information, please visit brambles.com.

