CVC Capital Decides Against Brambles Takeover Due to Market Volatility

SYDNEY--Brambles Ltd. said that CVC Capital Partners decided against making a formal takeover proposal for the pallet supplier due to what the private-equity firm called external market volatility.

Brambles on Tuesday said that CVC wouldn't seek detailed due diligence and that talks between the parties had concluded.

The Australia-listed firm said that its board and management were focused on Brambles's existing transformation plan. The board will continue to explore other options to maximize shareholder value, it added.

Brambles shares jumped to an eight-month high on Monday after the firm confirmed an unsolicited approach by CVC. Brambles didn't give any detail with regard to the value of any proposal, which Australian newspapers reported could be worth about 20 billion Australian dollars (US$13.94 billion).

