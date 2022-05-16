Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Brambles Limited
  News
  Summary
    BXB   AU000000BXB1

BRAMBLES LIMITED

(BXB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/16 08:47:14 pm EDT
10.78 AUD   -7.07%
CVC Capital Decides Against Brambles Takeover Due to Market Volatility

05/16/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
By Stuart Condie


SYDNEY--Brambles Ltd. said that CVC Capital Partners decided against making a formal takeover proposal for the pallet supplier due to what the private-equity firm called external market volatility.

Brambles on Tuesday said that CVC wouldn't seek detailed due diligence and that talks between the parties had concluded.

The Australia-listed firm said that its board and management were focused on Brambles's existing transformation plan. The board will continue to explore other options to maximize shareholder value, it added.

Brambles shares jumped to an eight-month high on Monday after the firm confirmed an unsolicited approach by CVC. Brambles didn't give any detail with regard to the value of any proposal, which Australian newspapers reported could be worth about 20 billion Australian dollars (US$13.94 billion).


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1953ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 612 M - -
Net income 2022 570 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 11 220 M 11 220 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BRAMBLES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Brambles Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAMBLES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 8,03 $
Average target price 8,44 $
Spread / Average Target 5,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Andrew Chipchase Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nessa Ita O'Sullivan Chief Financial Officer-Designate
John Patrick Mullen Non-Executive Chairman
Rodney Hefford Chief Information Officer
Anthony Grant Froggatt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRAMBLES LIMITED9.13%10 084
BALL CORPORATION-27.55%22 305
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-19.52%14 242
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-6.29%12 611
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-7.51%9 116
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-12.59%8 200