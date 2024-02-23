Block delivers a surprise profit, and its stock is surging

The parent of Square and the Cash App has been focused on getting leaner.

Social-Media Company Reddit Files for IPO

The company, which first filed confidentially for an IPO in late 2021, didn't detail how many shares it would issue, or the price of each share.

Intuit's stock dips despite big earnings beat, revenue in line with analyst estimates

Intuit Inc.'s stock dipped 2% in after-hours trading Thursday despite the company posting quarterly revenue that met analysts' estimates and earnings that surpassed them.

Vice Media to Stop Publishing on Vice.com, Plans to Cut Hundreds of Jobs

The cuts follow a failed effort by owner Fortress to sell embattled digital publisher and its brands.

Google Restricts AI Images Amid Outcry Over Chatbot's Treatment of Race

The search company said it would pause a feature in the chatbot Gemini as it worked to address recent issues with "inaccuracies in some historical depictions."

Nvidia Declares AI a 'Whole New Industry'-and Investors Agree

In a tech industry renowned for short-lived frenzies, some chip executives and analysts see the AI boom as increasingly sustainable.

Brambles Lifts Dividend, Full-Year Outlook

Brambles lifted its dividend and full-year outlook after the pallet supplier's first-half profit rose by 21% amid price rises, easing lumber costs and supply chain efficiencies.

J.B. Hunt to Buy Walmart's Intermodal Assets in a Shipping Agreement

The deal will bolster a truck-rail operation that is the carrier's biggest business segment by revenue.

Mercedes-Benz vs. Rivian: The Revenge of Legacy Auto

The latest results from carmakers showcase the advantages of having an old-fashioned combustion-engine business to fund-and hedge-the transition to electric vehicles.

AT&T Mobile Service Outage Cuts Off Thousands Nationwide

AT&T said it restored wireless service after reports of problems with calls and texting in metro areas including Houston, Chicago, Miami and New York City.

