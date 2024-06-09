Certain Warrants of BranchOut Food Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUN-2024.

June 08, 2024 Share

Certain Warrants of BranchOut Food Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUN-2024. These Warrants will be under lockup for 360 days starting from 15-JUN-2023 to 9-JUN-2024.



Details:

The company's executive officers and directors and certain of its shareholders, including holders of more than 5% of the outstanding shares of its common stock, have agreed with the underwriters not to sell or transfer any common stock or securities convertible into, exchangeable for, exercisable for, or repayable with common stock, for 360 days after the date of this prospectus without first obtaining the written consent of, subject to certain limited exceptions. This lock-up provision applies to common stock and to securities convertible into or exchangeable or exercisable for or repayable with common stock.